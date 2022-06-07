U.S. markets open in 8 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,098.50
    -22.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,757.00
    -155.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,515.00
    -90.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.80
    -10.90 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.40
    +0.90 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.90
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0684
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    -3.0380 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.07
    -24.79 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2491
    -0.0038 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8640
    +0.9630 (+0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,524.75
    -1,672.82 (-5.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.22
    -38.34 (-5.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,055.59
    +139.70 (+0.50%)
     

Victory Square Technologies Reports 2022 Q1 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Victory Square Technologies Inc.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VSQTF
Victory Square Technologies Inc.
Victory Square Technologies Inc.

2022 Q1 unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) increased to $99,861,912 from $65,503,828 in 2021 Q1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides VC Investment access to a diverse portfolio of next generation technology companies within an audited, transparent and liquid investment vehicle, announces it has filed its condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Interim Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

“Despite the decline in the capital markets, 2022 has been a year of continued growth and new opportunities for Victory Square, demonstrating the power of our diversified portfolio during challenging times,” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO. “We’ve seen significant growth in our wholly owned subsidiary Hydreight, our NAV has never been stronger and our team is laser focused on unlocking value from the existing portfolio, and building a pipeline of new opportunities.”

Financial Highlights for the three months ending March 31, 2022:

  • 2022 Q1 unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) increased to $99,861,912 from $65,503,828 in 2021 Q1 (See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” elsewhere)

  • The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2,188,209

The Company’s consolidated financial statements for the quarter ending March 31st, 2022 along with its Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Portfolio:

Our portfolio consists of companies powering the 4th Industrial Revolution, the wholesale transformation of society brought about by connected, digital technologies. Our businesses are not built around short-term plays or fleeting trends. They represent pillars of the future economy: artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR), internet of things (IOT), cyber security, blockchain, the circular economy and more.

“Victory Square focuses on identifying, building and investing in exceptional startups, each led by a strong management team and engaged in global market opportunities,” said Victory Square CEO Shafin Diamond Tejani. “With our portfolio companies curated to provide our investors with the best possible exposure to the next generation of technology giants, we are now prioritizing maximal value creation within each venture.”

 

Company Name

 

Vertical

 

Fansunite Entertainment Inc.

 

Sports Betting, Gaming and Esports

 

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.

 

Gaming, NFTs, Play to Earn

 

XR Immersive Technologies Inc.

 

VR, AR, Metaverse, Web3

 

Stardust Solar Technologies Inc.

 

Solar Energy, Renewables, EV Charging

 

VS Digital Health Inc.

 

Digital Health, Online Pharmacy, Diagnostic Testing

 

IV Hydreight Inc.

 

Digital Health, Online Pharmacy

 

Cassia Research Inc. (dba CoPilot AI)

 

AI Technology, Automation

 

Shop and Shout Ltd (dba Creator.co)

 

Creator Economy, Web3, NFTs

 

Victory Square Health Inc.

 

Diagnostic Testing, Digital Health

 

Turnium Technology Group Inc.

 

Software defined wide area network platforms

 

Next Decentrum Technologies Inc.

 

Web3, Blockchain, NFTs

 

Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc.

 

Web3, EdTech, Metaverse

 

Cloud Benefit Solutions Inc. (dba Cloud Advisors)

 

Insurance tech

 

Franchise Global Health Inc.

 

Cannabis

 

Grow Academy Technologies Inc.

 

Plant Based Science

 

MLVX Technologies Inc. (dba Metaspectral)

 

Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

 

Howyl Ventures Inc. (dba Capaciti)

 

Web3, Future of Work

 

PayVida Solutions Inc.

 

Fintech

 

Flo Digital Inc.

 

VR, AR, Metaverse

 

Victory Entertainment Inc.

 

Film, TV, Digital Content

 

PDL USA Inc.

 

Custom software development

 

Draft Label Technologies Inc

 

Custom software development

 

VS Blockchain Assembly Inc.

 

Web3, Blockchain

 

BlockX Capital Corp.

 

Web3, Blockchain, DeFi

 

CQT Token

 

Web3, Blockchain, DeFi

  *Victory Square Technologies portfolio as of March 31, 2022

Media & Webinars

The Company’s Executive Team has been featured in a variety of publications which include: Forbes, Entrepreneur and Newsweek. Additionally, the Company participated in a number of webinars.

Newsweek : 3 (Unexpected) Ways The Metaverse May Change Your Life This Year
Forbes: Five Lessons From A Dotcom-Bubble Veteran For Today’s Retail Investors
Techonomy: Necessity, Not Passion, Drives The Creator Economy
Forbes: How A DAO Took Aim At An NHL Team, And What They Learned From Failing
Newsweek: Why Sex Tech Is the Overlooked Giant of the Wellness Industry
Coin Telegraph: How creator coins could be the break Web3 needs
Entrepreneur: Web3 Could See Its Own Dot-Com Boom. Here's How To Survive The Bust.

6 Minute CEO: Victory Square Technologies
SmallCap 60: $VST - “Providing Investment Access to a New Breed of Disruptive Firms”
6 Minute CEO: Victory Square Technologies - 3 Company Spinouts
Agoracom: $VSQTF Ends 2021 With $100 MILLION NAV For 25+ Portfolio Companies
6 Minute CEO: Victory Square Technologies - All about the NAV
6 Minute CEO: Victory Square - Liquid VC Capital - Digital Health Space
GoPublic.AI: AI, Virtual Reality & Blockchain | Shafin Diamond - CEO @ Victory Square Technologies

The success of Victory Square is anchored in the dynamic combination and synergies of people, ideas and capital. Going forward into 2022 we are well equipped to leverage these resources to successfully build, develop and support companies in the global technology sector with the objective of creating long-term value for Victory Square, its network of companies and its shareholders.

Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square commented, “We have a solid portfolio, a strong team and a robust pipeline of catalysts to continue our growth trajectory. We are confident that this momentum will continue in the second half of 2022 and beyond. We’d like to thank our loyal shareholders and look forward to the next chapter of this exciting journey.”

Check out VictorySquare.com and sign up to VST’s official newsletter at www.VictorySquare.com/newsletter.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Shafin Diamond Tejani”
Director and Chief Executive Officer
Victory Square Technologies Inc.
www.victorysquare.com

For further information about Victory Square, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact – Abbey Vogt
Email: ir@victorysquare.com
Telephone: 604 283-9166

Peter Smyrniotis – Director
Telephone: 604 283-9166

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This release contains references to NAV which is a non-GAAP financial measure. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets. The term NAV does not have any standardized meaning according to GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable GAAP financial measure presented in Victory Square Technologies Inc. consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that the measure provides information useful to its shareholders in understanding the Company’s performance, and may assist in the evaluation of the Company’s business relative to that of its peers. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with GAAP. Existing NAV of the Company is not necessarily predictive of the Company’s future performance or the NAV of the Company as at any future date.

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed for fast-track growth. VST’s sweet spot is cutting-edge tech that’s shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our corporate portfolio consists of 25+ global companies using AI, VR/AR, and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

What we do differently for startups

VST isn’t your ordinary investor. With real skin in the game, we’re committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you’ll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors

For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they’re unicorns. Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we’re able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides.

Victory Square integrates a strong ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) component throughout its operations. Our portfolio highlights minority entrepreneurs, often overlooked by traditional investors, including many from developing countries. We are also dedicated to giving back to the communities in which we serve and operate. The Company’s mandate is to assist organizations through its time, talent and treasure. The Company is committed to organizations that provide services in the youth, mental health, special needs, sport, tech, education, marginalized groups, First Nations, and accessibility sectors.

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSQTF).

For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the outlook of the business of Victory Square and its portfolio companies, including, without limitation, statements relating to future performance, execution of business strategy, future growth, business prospects and opportunities of Victory Square and its related subsidiaries and portfolio companies, including those items listed under the heading “Goals for the Next Quarter”, “2022 Outlook” and other factors beyond our control. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “to be”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans”, “continues”, “project”, “potential”, “possible”, “contemplate”, “seek”, “goal”, “objectives”, “outlook” or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “should” or “would”, or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Victory Square. Although Victory Square believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Victory Square can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Although Victory Square believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statements has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Victory Square’s control, including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Victory Square which are available under the Victory Square’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Victory Square disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Chinese stocks soaring despite regulatory crackdowns against tech industry

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impressive performance of several Chinese stocks amid regulatory scrutiny of the country's tech industry.

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Why AMC Stock Got Shot Down Today

    In its first 10 days in theaters, Top Gun: Maverick has raked in an astounding $290 million haul and -- at least initially -- helped to lift shares of movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) out of the dumps. Within mere hours of the fighter jet movie's take-off, shares of AMC Entertainment blasted 18% higher, but it's been all downhill since. Since that opening day lift, in fact, AMC stock has now given back all 18% of its first-day gains.

  • NIO Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Most companies have already reported Q1 earnings, although some names have yet to deliver the quarter’s financials. Nio (NIO) is one of those but before the market kicks into action on Thursday (June 9), the Chinese EV maker will step up to the earnings plate. As deliveries have already been announced for the quarter (NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles in Q1), Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu is not anticipating any big surprises, with the analyst expecting an “in-line” display. As such, attention wil

  • Is AMZN Primed to Become the Largest Single-Stock Option Trade?

    Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split was executed June 6, and the stock is trading higher as a result. Here's what option traders need to know.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Ahead of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting? Analyst Weighs In

    This week will be a big one for Novavax (NVAX). On Tuesday (June 7), the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) will meet to discuss Novavax’s EUA application for the use of its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 as a primary vaccine for adults. Ahead of the meeting, last week the FDA released briefing documents which put potential issues under the spotlight. These included the risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) especially in young men, one Guill

  • Genius Ways to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Treasury Yields Jump; 7 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after Monday's stock market action. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped back above 3%.

  • How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year?

    Putting away $4 million for retirement is a great accomplishment. However, you're likely wondering how much interest $4 million earns per year. Predicting how much interest your nest egg earns will help you decide if it's enough to support your … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Northrop Grumman Testing B-21 Raider As NOC Stock Enters New Buy Zone

    As Lockheed and Raytheon test resistance, Northrop Grumman tests its new B-21 bomber and NOC stock flies into buy zone.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • 10 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best passive income stocks to buy now. You can skip our analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now. Tech and growth stocks have been taking a beating due to concerns related to rising inflation […]

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    A decent dividend plus a bargain price adds up to an incredible opportunity for investors to consider.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Went Wild Today

    Investors in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are doing the wave Monday afternoon as shares of the cybersecurity expert surge 5.2% in afternoon trading, 2:20 p.m. ET. This morning, investment megabank Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to "overweight" (a compliment on Wall Street that means the stock is predicted to do better than its market) and raised their price target to $215 per share, as StreetInsider.com reports. Morgan Stanley praised CrowdStrike as the "leading cybersecurity franchise" in a growing market with "durable" demand for cybersecurity.