Victrex's (LON:VCT) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Victrex (LON:VCT) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Victrex:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = UK£101m ÷ (UK£633m - UK£66m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Victrex has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Chemicals industry.

In the above chart we have measured Victrex's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Victrex here for free.

What Can We Tell From Victrex's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Victrex's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 27% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Victrex's ROCE

In summary, Victrex is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 40% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Victrex has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Victrex does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Victrex that you might be interested in.

