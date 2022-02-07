Vidanta Cruises, Mexico's First-Ever Luxury Cruise Line, Presents Its Exclusive Preview Itinerary

Vidanta Cruises is officially opening its reservations with an exclusive preview. The inaugural itinerary is available to guests of Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta and consists of a three-day, two-night voyage from Puerto Vallarta to Mazatlán and back, aboard Vidanta Elegant--a modern masterpiece of space, comfort, and technology.

Vidanta Elegant is the first cruise ship with COVID protocol built into its launch and operation. Every one of the sailing procedures was custom designed to seamlessly incorporate the Vidanta Extraordinary Standards®, a comprehensive system of health and safety measures. The ship also features medical-grade PYURE filtration technology that is proven to eradicate 99.9% of all viruses while circulating fresh air throughout the vessel.

NUEVO VALLARTA, Mexico, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Vidanta has spent the last 47 years creating extraordinary vacation experiences in the country's most beautiful destinations. Now, Latin America's leading name in entertainment and destination resorts presents the exclusive preview itinerary of Vidanta Cruises, Mexico's first-ever luxury cruise line. The exclusive preview is available to guests of Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta and includes an extraordinary three-day, two-night journey on Vidanta Elegant—Vidanta Cruises' maiden vessel that offers an adults-only sailing experience akin to being on your own private yacht. The itinerary kicks off on April 14th and is designed to showcase the magnificent coastlines of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán.

Vidanta Elegant has been carefully customized to create a singular and highly personalized experience in luxury sailing while offering a wide range of amenities, entertainment, and activities. The exclusive preview will showcase Mexican culture and traditions by visiting some of the country's hidden gems on the coastline and highlighting the unique beauty of Mexico.

With a capacity of 298 guests and featuring 149 stunningly beautiful staterooms and suites, Vidanta Elegant offers breathtaking exterior views and prioritizes comfort, style, and spaciousness in an environment of complete exclusivity and luxury. And by incorporating the Vidanta Extraordinary Standards®—one of the hospitality industry's leading comprehensive health and safety systems, Vidanta Cruises is the first cruise line with COVID protocol built into its launch and operation. Vidanta Elegant also leads the way in industry-changing technology by using custom-built, medical-grade PYURE filtration systems that are proven to eradicate 99.9% of all viruses.

Story continues

"When we began the process of bringing Vidanta Cruises to life, we were very clear that we wanted to exceed our guests' expectations, while also positively impacting Mexico and our people. After an arduous process, we couldn't be happier with the result. Not only have we become the first Mexican developer to operate both on land and at sea, but we are generating direct and indirect jobs that will benefit many communities along Mexico's Pacific Coast, and we are positioning our country as a world-class tourist destination," said Ivan Chavez, executive vice president of Grupo Vidanta. "We wish to take this opportunity to reiterate Grupo Vidanta's commitment to the development of Mexico. We will continue working to inspire generations of happiness and revolutionize the tourism industry," he concluded.

Vidanta Elegant features 13 restaurants and bars, a state-of-the-art spa and fitness center, and a lounge with live entertainment. It also leads the industry in many design aspects, including an average of almost twice as many outdoor and public spaces per guest as the world's top cruise ships; a balcony square footage superior to those of major national and international cruise ships; and a passenger-to-crew ratio of almost one-to-one, while the other top ships rated one-to-five.

Grupo Vidanta is proud to bring the award-winning hospitality and entertainment offerings, as well as the exceptional service it's known for, to the sea. Vidanta Cruises will set a new standard in the travel industry and mark a milestone in Mexico's maritime history.

For more information about Vidanta Elegant, including itineraries, voyage length, destinations, and cruising dates, visit VidantaCruises.com or contact us at customerservice@vidantacruises.com

To learn more about this and other extraordinary projects of Grupo Vidanta, including the upcoming series of vacation-transforming immersive Dream Parks known as VidantaWorld, as well as its exceptional portfolio of resorts and destinations, please visit GrupoVidanta.com

About Vidanta Cruises

Grupo Vidanta, Latin America's leading name in entertainment and destination resorts, is bringing its award-winning hospitality and entertainment offerings to the sea with the launch of its high-end cruise line, Vidanta Cruises. Available exclusively to guests of Vidanta, Vidanta Cruises is Mexico's first-ever luxury cruise line and will offer a new way to discover Mexico showcasing the unparalleled luxury, entertainment, and personalized service that Vidanta is known for. As Vidanta Cruises' maiden vessel, Vidanta Elegant promises an all-but-unprecedented passenger-to-crew ratio of almost one-to-one; an intimate luxury yacht liner experience; an industry-leading ratio of outdoor and public spaces to guests; superior amenities; distinguished dining; exceptional service; exciting itineraries designed to highlight authentic Mexico; and much more. Vidanta Cruises is also the first cruise line with COVID protocol built into its launch and operation, with Vidanta's comprehensive system of health and safety precautions—Vidanta Extraordinary Standards®—incorporated into every aspect of the sailing experience.

To learn more about Vidanta Cruises, visit VidantaCruises.com. For additional information about Grupo Vidanta's many extraordinary projects, as well as its exceptional portfolio of resorts and destinations, please visit Vidanta.com or follow us on social media at @Vidanta.

About Grupo Vidanta

Founded in 1974 by Daniel Chávez Morán, Grupo Vidanta is Mexico and Latin America's premier tourism developer, specializing in vacation destinations, luxury hotel brands, golf courses, real estate and entertainment. The company's visionary approach to the development of luxury beach destinations brings vacation dreams to life via resorts and entertainment across Mexico's most sought-after locations—Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán—with eight distinct brands including The Estates, Grand Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, The Grand Mayan, The Bliss, Mayan Palace, Sea Garden and Ocean Breeze.

From AAA Five Diamond award-winning hotels to an internationally recognized collection of golf courses, Grupo Vidanta continually pioneers innovative partnerships. These world-class collaborations include Cirque du Soleil's JOYÀ, a first-of-its-kind theatrical and culinary experience in Riviera Maya; an exclusive agreement with global hospitality company Tao Group Hospitality to debut day-and-nightlife and dining experiences such as OMNIA Dayclub, Casa Calavera and SHOREbar at Vidanta Los Cabos; and an ongoing relationship with Nicklaus Design and Greg Norman Golf Course Design to create some of the world's most spectacular courses.

Grupo Vidanta's real estate division has built and sold over 2,000 luxury vacation homes and is responsible for developing Mexico's first privately built and owned airport, Mar de Cortés International Airport, in Puerto Peñasco.

Frequently named among the top 10 on the list of Great Places to in Mexico®, the organization maintains a strong commitment to its 17,000 employees and surrounding communities through its dedication to environmental and social efforts, including the Socially Responsible Distinctive 2019 granted by CEMEFI (Mexican Philanthropy Center), EarthCheck certifications and its long-established non-profit foundations, the Vidanta Foundation and the Delia Morán Foundation.

Recent launch announcements include the introduction of The Estates, a premier resort offering high-end details, plush amenities and lavish vacation experiences, another unique experience where you can enjoy the best of nature, lounging, and water attractions in one gorgeous setting with the opening of its luxury waterpark, Jungala, and the expansion into luxury cruising with the introduction of Vidanta Cruises. For more information, visit GrupoVidanta.com

Contact:

Kendal Hurley

310-454-3080

329283@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vidanta-cruises-mexicos-first-ever-luxury-cruise-line-presents-its-exclusive-preview-itinerary-301476530.html

SOURCE Vidanta Cruises