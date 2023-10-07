Videndum Divisional CEO for Creative Solutions Acquires 128% More Stock

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Videndum Plc (LON:VID) Divisional CEO for Creative Solutions, Marco Vidali, recently bought UK£64k worth of stock, for UK£3.19 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 128%, which is good to see.

Videndum Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Marco Vidali was the biggest purchase of Videndum shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£3.25. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. We note that Marco Vidali was also the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 28.42k shares worth UK£140k. On the other hand they divested 2.75k shares, for UK£27k. Overall, Videndum insiders were net buyers during the last year. Their average price was about UK£4.92. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Videndum

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Videndum insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about UK£1.6m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Videndum Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Videndum insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Videndum has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

