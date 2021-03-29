Video Analytics: Global Markets

Report Scope: In this report, the market has been segmented based on deployment, component, type, application, vertical and geography. The report provides an overview of the global video analytics market and analyzes market trends.

Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, from 2020 to 2025.Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on deployment, component, type, application, vertical and geography.



Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of video analytics solution providers.



The report covers the market for video analytics with regards to the user base across different regions.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report estimates the global market for video analytics in 2019 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2025.The scope of the study includes all the vendors offering video surveillance along with video analytics solutions, and the various costs associated with services, such as support and maintenance, consulting, education, and training.



However, hardware required to deploy VA solutions; costs associated with video management software and networking infrastructure; vendors who offer only video surveillance solutions; and VA solutions implemented by consumers, such as smart homes, are not included in the study.



The video surveillance market has been growing for many years, but the introduction of video analytics technology has facilitated the users to extract added value from their video surveillance.Based on deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) it has transformed the video into actionable intelligence.



With the growing presence of many market players comprising top-tier and mid-tier companies, the video analytics market is becoming eminently competitive.Video analytics enables users to analyze, organize, and share insights gained from the data collected to make smarter and better decisions.



It can also enhance coordination across and within organizations.



The global market for video analytics was estimated to be $REDACTED billion in 2019.It is projected the video analytics market will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED billion by 2025.



Increasing government investments and focus on public safety and security, growing need to obtain actionable insights from unstructured video data in real-time, and rising significance in business intelligence (BI)processes for advanced operations are some of the key factors driving the growth of the current videoanalytics market.However, surge in cyberattacks and data theft and augmenting privacy concernsamong citizens are hindering the market growth.



Apart from drivers and restraints, growing investmentin forthcoming technologies like facial recognition across various applications, and development of edgetechnologies will create huge opportunities for vendors in the market.



In this report, the global market for video analytics has been segmented based on deployment, component, type, application, vertical and geography.Based on deployment, the video analytics market has been categorized into on-premises and cloud.



On-premises currently dominates the market and was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2019. It is estimated the video analytics market for on-premises will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED billion by 2025.



Based on component, the video analytics market has been segmented into software and services.Based on type, the video analytics market has been segmented into server-based and edge-based.



Based on application, the video analytics market has been segmented into intrusion management, incident detection, traffic monitoring, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), people crowd counting, face recognition, and others. Based on vertical, the video analytics market has been segmented into city surveillance, critical infrastructure, manufacturing, BFSI, retail, traffic management, defense and border security, transportation and logistics, hospitality and entertainment, and others.



By geography, the video analytics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.The North America region currently is the most dominant market for global video analytics market.



In 2019, total revenue from the North America video analytics market reached $REDACTED billion, which is around REDACTED% of the global market.The presence of leading global companies, and robust technology infrastructure, and high adoption of advanced technologies, such as cloud and the SaaS model are some of the key factors driving the market.



Asia-Pacific is currently the fastest growing market for video analytics globally. The Asia-Pacific video analytics market was valued at

$REDACTED billion in 2019. The Asia-Pacific video analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast toreach $REDACTED billion by 2025. APAC has also become a hub of investment by the major video surveillance and analytics companies such as Dahua, Hikvision, Huawei, NEC, and AllGovision.

