New Video from Camfil Explains MPPS in Air Filtration Technology, with Industry Expert Steve Smith

Camfil USA
·2 min read

In a new video, Camfil air filtration expert Steve Smith breaks down the concept of MPPS in simple terms.

New Video from Camfil Explains MPPS in Air Filtration Technology, with Industry Expert Steve Smith

Riverdale, NJ, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Video from Camfil Explains MPPS (Most Penetrating Particle Size) in Air Filtration Technology, with Industry Expert Steve Smith

Expert Steve Smith
Expert Steve Smith


Steve Smith breaks down the concept of MPPS in simple terms.

Across industries, building managers are turning to HEPA filtration to provide building inhabitants with the highest levels of protection against the spread of COVID-19. There are many factors to consider in making a purchase decision for a HEPA filter or an air purifier that contains a HEPA filter.

Unlike other air filters, which use MERV ratings to indicate particle capture efficiency, HEPA filters are labeled with a number representing the percentage of particles a filter captures.

In a new video, Camfil air filtration expert Steve Smith breaks down the concept of MPPS in simple terms.

“MPPS, in the air filtration world, is the most penetrating particle size, which happens to be 0.1 to 0.3 microns. Smaller and larger particles are actually easier to capture. ”

— Camfil’s CamCleaner Segment Manager, Steve Smith

Watch Camfil’s latest video on MPPS here.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 33​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 30 countries, and about 4,80​0 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

