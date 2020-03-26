The top 5 video chat apps to get you through coronavirus lockdowns

With cities across the world locking down to prevent the continued spread of the novel coronavirus, people are, understandably, feeling increasingly isolated from friends and family. But we live in a time when virtually everyone has a high-quality camera in their pocket, thanks to the proliferation of smartphones.

And with a litany of apps available on both Apple’s (AAPL) iOS and Google’s Android, there’s no shortage of ways to virtually connect. But not all video apps are built the same. Chances are you’re looking for an app that’s either easy to use, familiar, or straight-up fun.

That’s where I come in. After using these apps, and spending a night playing “Mario Kart 8” with my friends while video chatting, I’ve got a decent idea of what you should and shouldn’t download. Here are the 5 best video chat apps, in no particular order, to help you stay in touch with your loved ones during the coronavirus lockdown.

Houseparty

Best features: Eight people can chat at once. Built-in games to keep the conversation flowing.

The details: Around since 2016, Houseparty has since gone viral — its Twitter mentions have exploded with the institution of social distancing measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The app supports video chat for up to eight people at a time via iOS and Android devices, the Chrome browser, or Apple’s macOS.

Epic Games, the owner of Fortnite, purchased the app in 2019, which makes its current virality an almost prescient move by the gaming giant.

Outside of being able to chat with, and see, seven of your friends and family members at once, Houseparty offers built-in game integration. Titles include “Trivia,” “Guac and Chip,” and “Quick Draw!” But the one that gets you to stay and play is easily “Heads Up!” A smartphone mainstay, “Heads Up!” sees one player try to guess a word or phrase based on clues given to them by other players.

The smartphone-based game that’s both addictive and fun is available through Houseparty with one free category to play through called Trending. All of the other “Heads Up!” decks will cost you $0.99.

Inexpensive and fun. Not bad.

Facebook Messenger

Best feature: Everyone from your cousin to your neighbor’s best friend has it.

The details: Got Facebook (FB)? Who are we kidding, of course you do. Which means Facebook’s Messenger, or as the social network prefers it to be called, Messenger, could be the easiest video chat solution of all.

Messenger gives you the ability to video chat with up to eight people, including yourself, at a time, featuring everything from augmented reality effects, stickers, and more. For its simplicity, ease of use, and the fact that virtually everyone you know is available through Messenger, Facebook’s video chat option is one of the best go-to options to stay connected.

Of course, if you’ve got an issue with Facebook’s data and privacy policies, well, Messenger might not be for you.