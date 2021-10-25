U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.25
    +3.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,561.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,371.25
    +30.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,287.50
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.33
    +0.57 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.00
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    +0.97 (+6.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3749
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5980
    +0.1380 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,784.89
    +2,021.03 (+3.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.82
    +32.27 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Video Conferencing Market to hit $75 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

SELBYVILLE, Del., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Major video conferencing market participants include Google, Adobe Systems, Avaya, BlueJeans Network, Cisco Systems, LogMeIn, Citrix Systems, Fuze, Highfive, Microsoft Corporation, Premiere Global Services, Huawei Technologies, KOLLECTIVE, Lifesize, MediaPlatform, Pexip, Polycom, ReadyTalk, uStudio, Zoom Video Communication, Vbrick, and Vidyo Inc.

Video Conferencing Market to hit $75 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.
Video Conferencing Market to hit $75 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The video conferencing market is expected to surpass USD 75 billion by 2027, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. The ease of use and the pandemic-induced remote working are some of the factors propelling the industry demand.

The increase in outsourcing managed services for IT infrastructure will propel the video conferencing market growth. Many companies are hiring third-party companies to maintain IT services required in the organization including video-conferencing management. It also includes professional consulting services such as operations planning and user training & system recommendations. The managed services include remote solution monitoring, end-to-end ticket resolution, and technical video management. The corporates are also opting for such services as they offer customized video management solutions that include on-site staffing for several infrastructural issues faced by clients.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3003.

The increasing use of video conferencing technology in the government sector will propel the industry growth. The video conferencing software providers offer a dedicated ecosystem to government bodies to conduct secured virtual meetings and discuss confidential information. The utilization of these platforms suddenly increased with travel restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, resulting in authorities conducting virtual meetings to establish reforms & conduct national level meetings for running the regular operations in the country. Video conferencing solutions help the government to reduce the overall operational cost and also conduct remote training sessions of different stakeholders.

The growing work from home culture in Europe will offer growth opportunities to the video conferencing industry. Several companies are offering permanent work from home options to their employees, particularly after the pandemic. The remote working model has encouraged companies to opt for secure video conferencing solutions for training and meetings. In Europe, according the weforum, the work from home population before & after the virus outbreak changed from around 5% to 12.1%. Finland accounted for the highest share of approximately 25% and Ireland & Luxembourg both accounted for 20% of all individuals working remotely.

Browse key industry insights spread across 280 pages with 530 market data tables and 39 figures & charts from the report,"Video Conferencing Market Size By Component (Hardware [Multipoint Control Unit (MCU), Codecs, Peripheral Devices], Software [On-Premise, Cloud], Service [Professional, Managed]), By Type (Room-Based, Telepresence, Desktop), By Application (Corporate Enterprise, Education, Government, Healthcare), COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/video-conferencing-market

Some of the major findings of the video conferencing market report are:

  • The market will witness significant growth on account of the integration of advanced technologies, such as AI, IoT, and machine learning, with the application, resulting in improved facial recognition, audio-video quality, virtual background, automated note taking, chat box, and active noise cancellation, thus creating a better user experience.

  • The increasing smartphone penetration globally will boost the video conferencing market. With multiple players entering the smartphone industry, the competition has increased, leading to lower prices of such devices with all the necessary features.

  • The evolving healthcare sector is fueling the demand for video conferencing technology. With the increasing adoption of online consulting for regular medical check-ups, individuals can receive proper medicinal support from the comfort of their homes, thereby saving both money and time.

  • The growing adoption of cloud-based video conferencing solutions will propel the market growth as there is no requirement of high-end audio-video equipment for conducting video conferencing sessions, thereby saving the overall cost.

  • The growing focus on the developing IT infrastructure in several countries will support the market growth. Government authorities are encouraging companies to invest in building the necessary set-up and create a digital transformation across the region.

Key players operating in the video conferencing market include Google, Adobe Systems, Avaya, BlueJeans Network, Cisco Systems, LogMeIn, Citrix Systems, Fuze, Highfive, Microsoft Corporation, Premiere Global Services, Huawei Technologies, KOLLECTIVE, Lifesize, MediaPlatform, Pexip, Polycom, ReadyTalk, uStudio, Zoom Video Communication, Vbrick and Vidyo.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/video-conferencing-market-to-hit-75-billion-by-2027-says-global-market-insights-inc-301407345.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Bolster Your Profile As A Web Developer With This Membership Offer

    This product delivers the best of both worlds as it comes with an expansive library and an engaging online community of like-minded people eager to chat and discuss the latest in web development. Purchase it at its limited-time price today before this offer is gone.

  • Pinterest tumbles and PayPal soars after payments firm said it won't bid for art-selling network

    In premarket trade, PayPal Holdings rallied and Pinterest tumbled after the payments firm said it wouldn't bid for the art-sharing social network. In a terse statement, PayPal said "that it is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time." PayPal shares jumped 6% while Pinterest fell 10%. Bloomberg had reported PayPal's interest in buying Pinterest last week.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – October 25th, 2021

    After a mixed week, failure to hit fresh highs could put the pair under pressure in the week ahead…

  • Panasonic unveils prototype battery to help Tesla lower production costs

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Panasonic on Monday unveiled a new large prototype battery designed to help Tesla Inc lower electric vehicle (EV) production costs, in a move the Japanese company's battery chief said would deepen business ties with its key U.S. customer. During a media roundtable where Kazuo Tadanobu showed the battery that is around five times the size of those currently used by Tesla, he also said Panasonic had no plans to make cheaper Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries for more affordable EVs. Tesla's decision to diversify battery suppliers to companies such of South Korea's LG Energy Solution, and China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL), and Panasonic's sale of Tesla shares had raised questions over the future of their decade-long partnership.

  • Brent Oil Takes Out $86 as Saudi Arabia Vows Caution on Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil rallied above $86 a barrel after Saudi Arabia urged caution in boosting supply, while an eye-watering rally in market structure deepened. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe globa

  • Apple Has Upended the Online Ad Market. Snap Is Just the Beginning of the Pain.

    The push to protect consumer privacy by limiting targeted advertising on mobile devices is hitting home for advertisers and ad-reliant online businesses.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • These Stocks Are Shaping the Future of Technology

    For instance, innovative technologies have changed the world on dozens of different occasions, acting as catalysts for productivity and economic growth. Looking forward, I think several burgeoning technologies have the same potential, but none more so than artificial intelligence (AI). Building on that idea, let's look at two companies that are shaping the future of autonomous technology.

  • HSBC’s CEO Paints Bullish Outlook After Profit Beats Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc outlined a bullish outlook for the months ahead fueled by likely increases in interest rates and said it would soon kickoff a higher-than-expected share buyback. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps

  • Copper’s Wild Week Throws Spotlight on Straining World Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- For months, the copper market has been caught in a tug of war between steadily shrinking supplies on one side, and an increasingly strained global economy on the other.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions Fro

  • Shiba Inu Up 50% to Record, Becomes 11th-Biggest Crypto Coin

    (Bloomberg) -- Shiba Inu soared to record highs over the weekend to become the 11th-biggest cryptocurrency by market value.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeSHIB, as it’s known, was up 50% in the 24 hours t

  • Retirement Plans: Pensions vs. Social Security

    Both pensions and Social Security provide an income stream to retirees, but they differ widely on how they're structured and funded. Learn the differences.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch This Week

    Facebook is back to trendline support, just in time for Monday’s post-market earnings report.

  • Where are the workers? Cutoff of U.S. jobless aid spurs no influx

    Earlier this year, an insistent cry arose from business leaders and Republican governors: Cut off a $300-a-week federal supplement for unemployed Americans.

  • Kellogg’s faces $5 million lawsuit for not having enough strawberries in its Pop-Tarts

    A lawsuit claims the Kellogg Sales Company is giving consumers an impression that Pop-Tart's fruit filling contains more strawberries than it does.

  • Wells Fargo CEO says supply chains 'will get solved' in '6-to-12 months'

    Employers are finding it hard to hire, and the supply chain crisis is forcing businesses to hike prices. The situation is likely to persist for at least the next six to 12 months, says one bank chief.

  • Russian Hackers Targeting Tech Supply Chain in Defiance of Biden

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said the hackers behind the SolarWinds cyberattack are engaged in a fresh campaign to compromise global networks by targeting the tech supply chain, including resellers and providers of cloud technology.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe

  • The PC slowdown shouldn’t hurt Microsoft earnings, and here’s why

    The slowdown in personal computer sales due to supply-chain issues in recent months would have hurt Microsoft Corp. in past years, but the company's pivot to cloud computing and cloud software should insulate it from any earnings fallout.

  • In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

    Built by UK online supermarket pioneer Ocado, the washing-machine sized bots have caught the eye of international retailers battling a shortage of workers and rising wage demands in a post-pandemic world. It has already struck deals to provide its technology to supermarket groups in eight countries including the United States, Japan and France. Luke Jensen, CEO of the London-listed company's technology arm, Ocado Solutions, told Reuters they want to automate the entire process from farm and factory gate to shopper's fridge, while driving up productivity at its sites known as customer fulfilment centres (CFCs).

  • Tesla Hits Speed Bump With Self-Driving Software

    Tesla rolled back the latest version of its autonomous driving software, called full self driving, or FSD. The decision will lead to questions about the rollout. It could also lead to some stock market volatility Monday.