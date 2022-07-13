U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,768.92
    -49.88 (-1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,536.81
    -444.52 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,133.63
    -131.10 (-1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,710.09
    -18.09 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.61
    -0.23 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.80
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.09 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0033
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0300
    +0.0720 (+2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1854
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5950
    +0.7730 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,261.50
    -557.98 (-2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    411.59
    -5.66 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,137.36
    -72.50 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Video Conferencing Market Projection by Key Players, Demand, Segment, Applications, Revenue Analysis and Market Is Expected to Reach USD 41.41 Billion by 2029

·7 min read

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market research has recently published the comprehensive business research on "Global Video Conferencing Market" includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. Video Conferencing market research report has been prepared with the systematic gathering and evaluation of market information which is presented in a form that explains various facts and figures to the business. The market data presented in the report helps to recognize different market opportunities present internationally. This business document provides exact information about market trends, industrial changes, and consumer behaviour etc. Adopting such market survey report is always beneficial for any company, whether it is a small scale or large scale, for marketing its products or services. Analytical study of the universal Video Conferencing market report aids in formulating growth strategies to augment sales and build brand image in the market.

Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo
Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo

The video conferencing market was valued at USD 28.87 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 41.41 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 11.30% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. "Hardware" accounts for the largest application segment in the respective market owing to the rise of the Internet of Things. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Request to Download Sample of video conferencing Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-video-conferencing-market

Market Overview:-

Video Conferencing refers to a technology that assists users in conducting face-to-face meetings in various locations without the need to move to a single place together. The use of video conferencing includes negotiating business deals, negotiating business deals, and holding routine meetings.

Video conferencing is being highly deployed due to its various benefits, such as saves time, promotes collaboration, strengthens productivity and minimizes travel expenses. The technology enables the ability to encourage all those benefits and also does not require constant travel for face-to-face communication.

Major Market Competitors/Players

  • Microsoft (US)

  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

  • Adobe. (US)

  • Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (US)

  • Google LLC (US)

  • Avaya Inc. (US)

  • LogMeIn, Inc. (US)

  • Logitech. (US)

  • Barco. (Belgium)

  • StarLeaf. (UK)

  • Pexip® AS (Norway)

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US)

  • Blue Jeans Network Inc. (US)

  • Enghouse Systems Limited (Canda)

  • Qumu Corporation (US)

  • Lifesize (US)

  • Kaltura, Inc. (US)

  • Kollective Technology, Inc. (US)

  • Sonic Foundry (US)

  • Fuze inc. (US)

Access Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-video-conferencing-market

Recent Developments

  • Microsoft partnered with SAP's intelligent suite of Solution in January'2021. The partnership aims at building new integrations between Microsoft Teams and SAP Solution, such as SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Customer Experience and SAP S/4HANA.

  • Zoom Video Communications joined with Lumen in September'2020. The partnership allows Lumen to offer Zoom as part of its Unified Communications and Collaboration Suite. The partnership improves user experience for the Unified Communications and Collaboration Suite and customer reach for Zoom.

Critical Insights Related to the Video Conferencing Included in the Report:

  • Exclusive graphics and Illustrative Porter's Five Forces analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

  • Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

  • Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

  • Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

  • Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

  • Marketing strategy study and growth trends

  • Growth driven factor analysis

  • Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

  • An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

  • Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Market SegmentationGlobal Video Conferencing Market

Component

  • Hardware

  • Solution

  • Services

Hardware

  • Multi point Control Unit

  • Hard Codec

  • Peripheral Devices

Deployment Mode

  • On-Premises

  • Cloud

Application

  • Corporate Communications

  • Training and Development

  • Marketing and Client Engagement

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-video-conferencing-market

Geographical Breakdown and Analysis:

This relevant study includes a thorough reference of vivid geographical spectrum, highlighting crucial elements such as notable growth hotspots, vendor investments pertaining to advertising and promotion, product and service portfolio expansion, technological milestones and consequent customer reactions.

The report broadly segregates this market into specific regional pockets comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa.

Further in the report, readers are offered high end market relevant details bordering sales performance and profit generation across specific geographical region.

Besides analyzing investment returns across each geographical pocket, the report also proceeds with unravelling minute details on customer behavior, purchase tendencies as well as swift transitions in choices, based on which frontline players may re-assess growth objectives for long-term stability.

Video Conferencing Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Internet of Things

The rise in the penetration of Internet of Things across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of video conferencing market. The robust urbanization along with the increased command of high-speed data connectivity among consumers have a positive impact on the market.

High Bandwidth

The increase in preference for professional video conferencing depending on the bandwidth accelerate the market growth. High bandwidth is known to video quality. Most of the standard Video conferencing systems offer up to 2 Mbps, including IP bandwidth.

Use of Telepresence

The rise in the use of telepresence for bridging communication gap between users further influence the market growth. The technology is beneficial in the use of the latest HD audio and video technology, furnishings, interior design and media technology. The high availability of this telepresence offers safest, robust and reliable method of transport in the world.

Additionally, rapid digitization, surge in investments, increased consumer spending and change in lifestyle positively affect the video conferencing market.

Opportunities

On the other hand, use of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is expected to obstruct market growth. Also, rapid deployment of 5G offering innovations in telepresence with holographic conferencing capabilities and Ultra HD video calling will further expand the market.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Video Conferencing Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Video Conferencing Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Video Conferencing Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

For More Insights Grab TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-video-conferencing-market

Trending Related Reports:

Display Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-display-market

Neuromorphic Computing Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-neuromorphic-computing-market

Heat Interface Unit Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-heat-interface-unit-market

Test and Measurement Equipment Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-test-and-measurement-equipment-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research 
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011053/Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/video-conferencing-market-projection-by-key-players-demand-segment-applications-revenue-analysis-and-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-41-41-billion-by-2029--301585849.html

SOURCE Data Bridge Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Stock Rises as FDA Looks Poised to Clear Covid-19 Vaccine

    Regulatory clearance of the two-dose shot for adults could come as early as Wednesday, according to a Politico report.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Berkshire Hathaway's numerous holdings, there are two screaming buys and one high-growth stock that still has a lot to prove.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Boeing Stock?

    The aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) fascinates investors, because it's either a fantastic value opportunity wrapped up in a "self-help" story or a troubled company whose most significant challenges are yet to come. Meanwhile, Boeing has a backlog of 3,365 Boeing 737 aircraft, its narrow-body workhorse of the skies. There's no issue with end demand at Boeing; given its position as one of only two major players (Airbus also has issues ramping production), the company has every opportunity to grow.

  • U.S. June inflation report circulating on internet Tuesday is fake, Bureau of Labor Statistics says

    The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that a release circulating online purporting to show June inflation data, due for release on Wednesday morning, was a forgery.

  • Inflation surges 9.1% in June, most since November 1981

    U.S. consumer prices accelerated again last month to the hottest print of the current inflation cycle.

  • Inflation: ‘Nothing is off the table’ for the Fed, strategist says

    Deutsche Bank Wealth Management CIO for the Americas Deepak Puri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss June consumer price index (CPI) data, rising inflation, Fed interest rate hikes, volatility, and the outlook for markets.

  • US Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go Big

    (Bloomberg) -- US inflation roared again to a fresh four-decade high last month, likely strengthening the Federal Reserve’s resolve to aggressively raise interest rates that risks upending the economic expansion.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tumble at open after red hot inflation data

    U.S. stock futures ticked slightly higher Wednesday ahead of key inflation data expected to show another decades-high surge in consumer prices.

  • Unity to Buy IronSource for $4.4 Billion. IronSource Stock Surges and Unity Slumps.

    Unity Software will take over IronSource in an all-stock $4.4 billion merger deal—and investor sentiment on the two companies have diverged in a big way on the news. The two groups announced that they have reached a definitive agreement under which IronSource (ticker: IS) will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unity (U) in a deal that will see each share of IronSource exchanged for 0.1089 shares of its new parent. Shares in Unity, a software group chiefly focused on video games, slumped 7% in U.S. premarket trading on Wednesday, while IronSource stock soared 52% higher.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buy or Sell: Freeport-McMoRan

    It's been a challenging year for investors, and a stock like copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) provides a good example. With the market concerned about rising commodity costs, investors favored stocks that benefited from rising commodity prices -- in this case, copper. As such, Freeport's stock was up nearly 25% on the year to late March.

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Dow Inc. ( NYSE:DOW ). The company's stock saw significant...

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Adds to Big Oil Bet

    The billionaire investor’s company is one step closer to reaching a threshold that would allow it to include Occidental Petroleum in its results.

  • ‘I am freaking out!’ I started investing money with a robo-adviser in September. I’ve lost money. How am I doing? Should I keep going?

    All I have to do is deposit money and let the account do the hard work, which works for me. A friend of mine suggested I can just keep putting money in a high-yield savings account and when the stock markets are getting better, I can just deposit a lump sum into my robo-adviser account. Should I keep investing given that few people have luck by timing the market?

  • Antitrust Review of Illumina-Grail Deal Can Proceed, European Court Says

    Deals that wouldn’t normally be subject to review because of a company’s low revenue can now be scrutinized, a top EU court ruled, in a blow to U.S. life-sciences company Illumina’s acquisition of Grail.

  • Legendary Financier Bill Gross Says Worried Investors Should do This

    'King of Bonds' Gross advises investors to buy certain assets amid current market desperation.

  • U.S. stocks open sharply lower after CPI data shows inflation at new 41-year high

    U.S. stock indexes open sharply lower on Wednesday, after the June consumer price index data showed inflation climbed to new 41-year high of 9.1%, as gasoline prices surged.

  • Ironsource stock jumps after Unity announces merger

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Unity’s $4.4 billion acquisition of ironSource.

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.