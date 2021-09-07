U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

Video Content Management System Market with COVID-19 Impact by Component, Application, Deployment Model, Industry Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Video Content Management System Market with COVID-19 Impact by Component Application (Education and Learning, Enterprise Communications, Recruitment and Training, Virtual Events), Deployment Model, Industry Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global video content management system market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.0% during the forecast period, to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2026 from USD 3.5 billion in 2021.

Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the growing demand for onlin video content, adoption of cloud-based services by enterprises, increasing number of internet users around the world and rise in demand for video recording equipment and devices.

The COVID-19 Impact on the global video content management system market

The recent economic slowdown with the impact of COVID-19 emphasizes the need for alternate business systems. COVID-19 impacts are foreseen to shift consumer demand to online channels. This may irreversibly change customer behavior as once people get into the habit of shopping online, it becomes a routine, and it is hard to get away from it easily, forcing companies to escalate their online presence. There was an immediate and widespread impact of COVID-19 on customer behavior across all industries. Education industry has been the most affected by the impact of pandemic when it comes to publishing and distributing content to students and employees. Organizations across different verticals are leaveragin video content management systems due flexibility of managing large video files, enhances corporate communication and offer opportunities for promotion, marketing and address live audiences.

Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the component, the market is segmented into two categories: platform and services. The market for services is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed to the growing amount of video content consumption and cloud-based video services. Services are necessary for easy deployment, integration, and proper functioning of the video content management system. The services segment has been further segmented into training & consulting, support & maintenance, and implementation and integration. Services are necessary for easy deployment, integration, and proper functioning of the software.

On-premises segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period.

The video content management syste market is segmented by deployment mode into on-premises and cloud. The on-premises segment account for a higher share of the video content management system market during the forecast period as large enterprises largely adopt on-premises video content management system solutions to have full control over their infrastructure and data; and upkeep their robust security of data pertaining to integration with internal company systems such as customer relationship management, employee management system, and sales management system. While the private cloud model is gaining popularity in organizations to overcome security and data privacy challenges.

Education vertical to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Education is one of the fastest-growing verticals as the industry is undergoing extensive development, with advancements in technologies, thereby enhancing the overall industry vertical. The education segment has increased the adoption of video content management system platforms, giving it the highest market share. The education segment includes the higher education category and K-12. With the rise in education shifting online where schools and colleges and other types of educational gatherings have closed, the creation of video content has increased three-folds. According to industry experts, the Increasing adoption of digital platforms by educational institutes is expected to generate vast opportunities for industry players over the forecast period.

North America to account for the highest market share during the forecast period.

The video content management system market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. The report provides insights into these regional markets in terms of market size, growth rates, future trends, market drivers, and COVID-19 impact. North America is expected to hold the highest market share in the overall video content management system market during the forecast period. Following North America, Europe is expected to hold the second-highest market share during the forecast period. North America accommodates various technological innovations due to the fast adoption of new and advanced technologies. America witnessed the earliest adoption of smartphone technology and other mobile devices, which has been significantly responsive to the adoption of video content management system solutions. Video content production is the highest in the region; therefore, it creates significant opportunities for video content management system solutions providers . APAC and MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Overview of the Video Content Management System Software Market
4.2 Video Content Management System Market, by Component
4.3 Market, by Industry Vertical
4.4 North America: Market, by Industry Vertical and Country
4.5 Asia-Pacific: Market, by Industry Vertical and Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Online Video Content
5.2.1.2 Adoption of Cloud-Based Services by Enterprises
5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Internet Users Around the World
5.2.1.4 Rise in Demand for Video Recording Equipment and Devices
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns
5.2.2.2 Network Connectivity and Infrastructure Issues
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 5G to Boost Adoption of Video Content Management System
5.2.3.2 Rising Usage of Video Content for Marketing Among Smes
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Limited Interoperability of Different Video Conferencing Solutions
5.2.4.2 Poor Internet Speed Reducing the Quality of Service
5.3 Ecosystem
5.4 Patent Analysis
5.5 Average Selling Price
5.6 Video Content Management System Market: Technological Landscape
5.6.1 Cloud Services
5.6.2 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
5.6.3 5G Network
5.7 Use Cases
5.7.1 Case Study 1: Cisco Provides Cisco-Connected Classroom and Cisco Webex Meeting Solutions to A.T. Kearney
5.7.2 Case Study 2: Ecoegg Implemented Microsoft Teams to Solve Its Communication-Related Challenges
5.7.3 Case Study 3: Coastal Bend College Implemented Lifesize Video Systems Across Four Campuses
5.7.4 Case Study 4: The Northumberland County Council Implemented Google Meet to Help Firefighters
5.7.5 Case Study 5: Canadian Foundation for Healthcare Improvement Implemented Adobe Connect to Deliver Virtual Bilingual Events
5.8 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
5.9 COVID-19 Market Outlook for Market
5.10 Regulations

6 Video Content Management System Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Platform
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Training and Consulting
6.3.2 Support and Maintenance
6.3.3 Implementation and Integration

7 Video Content Management System Market, by Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 On-Premises
7.3 Cloud

8 Video Content Management System Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Application: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Application: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Education and Learning
8.3 Enterprise Communication
8.4 Marketing and Client Engagement
8.5 Recruitment and Training
8.6 Virtual Events

9 Video Content Management System Market, by Industry Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Industry Vertical: Market Drivers
9.1.2 Industry Vertical: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 Bfsi
9.3 It and Telecom
9.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences
9.5 Education
9.6 Media and Entertainment
9.7 Retail and E-Commerce
9.8 Other Verticals

10 Video Content Management System Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Competitive Scenario
11.2.1 New Launches
11.2.2 New Deals
11.3 Market Share of Top Vendors
11.4 Historical Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors
11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.5.1 Definitions and Methodology
11.5.2 Stars
11.5.3 Emerging Leaders
11.5.4 Pervasive Players
11.5.5 Participants
11.6 Market Ranking of Top Players

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Key Players
12.2.1 Ibm
12.2.2 Vimeo
12.2.3 Microsoft
12.2.4 Brightcove
12.2.5 Panopto
12.2.6 Kaltura
12.2.7 Sonic Foundry
12.2.8 Kollective
12.2.9 Vidyard
12.2.10 Cloudapp
12.2.11 Haivision
12.2.12 Dalet Digital Media Systems
12.2.13 Mediaplatform
12.2.14 Poly
12.2.15 Qumu
12.2.16 Vidizmo
12.2.17 Vbrick
12.2.18 Telestream
12.2.19 Dacast
12.2.20 Jw Player
12.2.21 Renderforest
12.2.22 Bigcommand (Adilo)
12.2.23 Genus Technologies
12.2.24 Boxcast

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aiqa6n

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


