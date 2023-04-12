New Video Delivery Technology from Streaming Global Eliminates Rebuffering Events, Overlays on Top of Existing Infrastructure

ATLANTA, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading video delivery technology company, Streaming Global, announced today the latest release of its overlay software product SG-MDRN (Media+Data+Realtime Networking) that includes the functionality to effectively eliminate streaming rebuffering events. In recent customer deployments, the frequency of rebuffering events was reduced by 98% with the solution not requiring a rebuffering delay, the way previous technologies attempted to fix the problem. OTT streaming services, sports leagues, broadcasters, cloud infrastructure providers and CDN's can all benefit by leveraging Streaming Global's domain expertise and software products. The software can be deployed across a wide range of infrastructures from public cloud providers to private cloud and data center installations, as an overlay to the customer's current video distribution workflow. It leverages the extensibility model of the industry's leading video players and already supports TheoPlayer, Video.js, and Bitmovin.

Richard Oesterreicher, CEO of Streaming Global, said: "Rebuffering events and time to first frame (TTFF) are long held as the highest priority problems to address for quality of customer experience (QoE). Through customer deployments across the continent of Africa where a massive number of subscribers are using 2G cellular, we proved that even in challenging network topologies, customers don't have to experience rebuffering."

Recent data, including a report released by video player developer Bitmovin in November 2022, suggests that the leading cause of users unsubscribing from a service is rebuffering, potentially costing the streaming industry hundreds of millions of dollars a year in churn.

About Streaming Global: Streaming Global's patented software overlay components for synchronized media and data delivery is realtime combined with unparalleled flexibility. It enables an intelligent and dynamic video distribution pipeline optimized within an existing infrastructure and workflow. It supports the delivery of live, linear, and on-demand streaming media, significantly reducing delivery costs while improving performance and reliability at scale, over all network topologies and even in connectivity-challenged areas. Companies can now meet today's consumer appetite for reliable, fast media, on every device, any time, at any scale. Streaming Global didn't invent streaming, it perfected it.

