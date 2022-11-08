U.S. markets closed

Video Laryngoscope Market Expected to Reach USD 204.6 million by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases among people, rise in popularity of robot-assisted intubation, surge in need for minimally invasive laryngoscopic technologies, less time consumption, quicker recovery time, and reliability of the procedure are expected to drive the growth of the global video laryngoscope market. There was an increase in popularity of visualization of endotracheal pathway among healthcare workers during the pandemic which positively impacted the growth of the market.

Portland, OR, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global video laryngoscope market generated $123.9 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $204.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17973

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$123.9 million

Market Size in 2031

$204.6 million

CAGR

5.1%

No. of Pages in Report

280

Segments Covered

Type, Usability, End-User, and Region

Drivers

Increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases among people

Rise in popularity of robot-assisted intubation

Opportunities

Surge in need for minimally invasive laryngoscopic technologies

Persistent technological advancements

Restrains

Lack of qualified medical professionals

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global video laryngoscope market.

  • During the pandemic, technique for visualizing the endotracheal pathway became extremely popular among healthcare workers due to enhanced visualizations that helped to enable intubation and prevent direct contact between patient and healthcare practitioner.

  • Most of the emergency rooms and intensive care units were set up to assist patients who were experiencing respiratory distress while lowering the risk of cross-infection. Thus, significant importance was given to respiratory related problems and diseases during the pandemic.

  • The market is further expected to grow exponentially in the coming years with rise in respiratory diseases among people around the world.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global video laryngoscope market based on type, usability, end-user, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the rigid segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The flexible segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Based on usability, the reusable segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The disposable segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The clinics segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17973 

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global video laryngoscope market report include Advin Health Care, Ambu A/S, Flexicare Medical Limited, VIMED MEDICAL, Infinium Medical, Inc., Intersurgical Ltd, Karl Storz Se & Co. KG, Medtronic, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Prodol Meditec, Roper Technologies, Inc (Verathon Inc.), Sunmed, LLC, SourceMark, LLC, Shenzhen HugeMed Medical Technology Development Co., Ltd, VDO Medical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd (VDO), Vyaire Medical, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global video laryngoscope market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

 Syphilis Testing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

 Capsule Endoscopy System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

 Micromanipulators Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

 Flow Cytometry Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market- Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

 Extremity Reconstruction Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

 Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

