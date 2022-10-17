U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

Video Managed Services Market to grow by USD 3.95 billion; Driven by the need to focus on core competencies and improve efficiency -- Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Managed Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Video Managed Services Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Video Managed Services Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the video managed services market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 3.95 billion. However, the growth momentum in the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 23.36% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the factors impacting the market growth, the latest trends, major revenue-generating segments, product launches, and more. Understand the scope of our full report on the global video managed services market. Download Sample PDF Report Now

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The need to focus on core competencies and improve efficiency is driving the growth of the market. Many enterprises are outsourcing some of their IT-related requirements such as application and infrastructure management from managed service providers. This is helping them achieve their mission and vision by putting their employee skills and resources into their core business. It also helps improve their operational efficiency, as firms do not need to invest in resources or be concerned about managing limited available resources. Video managed service providers offer services that are available worldwide. Companies can avail of these services, as globalization allows businesses to access services from anywhere. Also, companies prefer to outsource their IT services because managed service providers are equipped with innovative technology and domain expertise. All these factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

However, system integration and interoperability issues will challenge market growth. Technical glitches that occur during video conferencing can incur a substantial loss to the organization and reduce operational efficiency. These issues arise mostly when organizations update their IT systems or merge their IT infrastructure with acquired companies. Integration of multiple IT systems on traditional IT infrastructure can create many cross-platform system integration issues. Thus, it is imperative for vendors to seamlessly integrate multiple IT systems in organizations with the help of an IT team equipped with the technical expertise to manage IT infrastructure. This is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Request Sample Report Now

The video managed services market report is segmented by end-user (enterprises and government) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Enterprises are the prime end-users of video managed services. The segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. Enterprises require video managed services to maintain the large deployment of video conferencing systems and audio-visual meeting rooms. Some businesses confront significant technical challenges, such as a lack of standardization and consistency in their meeting rooms, resulting in inconsistent user experiences. These factors are driving the demand for video managed services in the segment.

View Our Sample Report for highlights of the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the market.

Key Vendors in the Video Managed Services Market:

  • Adtech Systems LLC

  • Applied Global Technologies

  • AT and T Inc.

  • AVI SPL LLC

  • BT Group Plc

  • Cameo Global Inc.

  • Cinos Ltd.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Gurusons Communications Pvt. Ltd.

  • ideyaLabs

  • Internet MegaMeeting LLC

  • Macro Technologies

  • Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

  • Plantronics Inc.

  • Premiere Global Services Inc.

  • Radio Technical Services Ltd.

  • Sota Solutions Ltd.

  • TELUS Corp.

  • Vega Technology Ltd.

  • ZTE Corp.

Related Reports:

Video Managed Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 23.36%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.95 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

32.92

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adtech Systems LLC, Applied Global Technologies, AT and T Inc., AVI SPL LLC, BT Group Plc, Cameo Global Inc., Cinos Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Gurusons Communications Pvt. Ltd., ideyaLabs, Internet MegaMeeting LLC, Macro Technologies, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Plantronics Inc., Premiere Global Services Inc., Radio Technical Services Ltd., Sota Solutions Ltd., TELUS Corp., Vega Technology Ltd., and ZTE Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Applied Global Technologies

  • 10.4 AT and T Inc.

  • 10.5 AVI SPL LLC

  • 10.6 BT Group Plc

  • 10.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.8 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

  • 10.9 Plantronics Inc.

  • 10.10 Premiere Global Services Inc.

  • 10.11 TELUS Corp.

  • 10.12 ZTE Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Video Managed Services Market 2022-2026
Global Video Managed Services Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/video-managed-services-market-to-grow-by-usd-3-95-billion-driven-by-the-need-to-focus-on-core-competencies-and-improve-efficiency--technavio-301649678.html

SOURCE Technavio

