Video Management System Market Worth $31.0 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Video Management System Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Technology (Analog-based VMS, IP-based VMS), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Application, Vertical, & Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Video Management System Market size is expected to grow from USD 10.9 billion in 2022 to USD 31.0 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1%  during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Video Management System Market"
313 – Tables
52 – Figures
304 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=199435612

Intelligent Streaming segment to grow at the highest market share during the forecast period

With advancements in technologies and cloud computing, the video monitoring system has become more important in the VMS system. End users are looking for more flexible and intelligent video solutions which help them use video data for more advanced analysis effectively. The intelligent streaming solutions, based on the combination of the streaming video and VMS platform, offer an integration scheme for capturing video data, such as video content, video retrieval, and video playback. Basically, intelligent streaming is the process of detecting video network conditions and automatically adjusting the properties of a video to improve the quality of the VMS system. In video streaming, end users do not have to download the video; instead, they can view it online on the web browser or mobile app. The companies are offering various features in the intelligent streaming solutions: video recording, web board, layout screen, video wall, auto discovery, failover and redundancy, multi-streaming, live and recorded video viewing, real-time viewing, and fast access to live and recorded videos. Its advanced features include zoom functionality in a live and recorded video, an object navigator, and a graphical timeline.

Retail segment is expected to grow at a highest market share during the forecast period

In the retail industry, a video surveillance system has proved to be extremely useful. The retail verticals mission is to increase client retention by providing high-quality services. The retail vertical includes shopping malls, small retail stores, and shopping complexes that operate in high-traffic areas. Customers are always present in shopping centers. As a result, an attacker can easily spread the infection. Physical acid surveillance, on the other hand, is crucial for them. As a result, video surveillance is a critical component in the retail industry, where the risk of theft and scams is extremely high. Employee and customer theft, missing goods, and shoplifting are the most common types of scams. The video surveillance software not only provides a secure environment for customers and employees but also assists stakeholders in integrating their POS and ATM systems with the VMS platform to achieve higher levels of quality in the business process. To manage stores that are geographically distributed, retail stakeholders can now adopt cloud-based VMS solutions.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=199435612

North America region to record the second highest CAGR in the Video Management System Market

North America tops the world in terms of the presence of security vendors and the occurrence of security breaches. Therefore, the global video management software market is dominated by North America, which is considered the most advanced region with regards to technological adoption and infrastructure. The growing concerns about the protection of critical infrastructure and national borders have increased government intervention in recent years. Specific budget allocations, such as the budget for The Department of Homeland Security, and mandated security policies are expected to make North America the most lucrative market for vendors from various verticals. The North American market covers the analysis of the US and Canada. The protection of critical infrastructure is the most serious economic and national security challenge for the governments of both countries. Many governments and law enforcement agencies in the US and Canada are taking initiatives for strengthening their security infrastructure. The US and the Canadian governments are continuously working with law enforcement agencies to prevent violent extremism and counter terrorism-related incidents in their respective countries.

Market Players

Key and innovative vendors in the Video Management System Market are Bosch (Germany), Hanwha Techwin Co (South Korea), Honeywell International (US), Schneider Electric (France), Axis Communications (Sweden), Johnson Controls International (Ireland), Hikvision Digital (China), Netapp (US), Dahua Technology (China), Kedacom (China), Verint Systems (US), Mindtree (India), Axxonsoft (US), eInfochips (US), Avigilon Corporation (Canada), Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions (US), Panopto (US), Backstreet Surveillance (US), Eagle Eye (US), Arcules (US), Rhombus (US), ButterflyMX (US), Qumulex (US), Hakimo (US), Sighthound (UK), Camcloud (Canada), Pelco (US), Genetec (Canada), Verkada (US), Milestone Systems (Denmark), identiv (US), March Networks (Canada), IndigoVision (US), Qognify (US), Senstar (Canada), Exacq technologies (US), and American Dynamics (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Video Streaming Software Market by Component (Solutions (Video Distribution and Video Analytics) and Services), Streaming Type (Live Streaming and Video-on-Demand Streaming), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Video Analytics Market by Component, Application (Intrusion Management, Incident Detection, People/Crowd Counting, Traffic Monitoring), Deployment Model (On-premises and Cloud), Type, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: Sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/video-management-software-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/video-management-software.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/video-management-system-market-worth-31-0-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301582286.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

