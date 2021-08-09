U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,428.95
    -7.57 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,111.67
    -96.84 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,850.76
    +14.99 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,235.81
    -11.95 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.91
    -2.37 (-3.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.20
    -26.90 (-1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.75 (-3.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    +0.0120 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3850
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3010
    +0.0680 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,636.08
    +1,717.60 (+3.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.35
    +57.02 (+5.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.08
    +9.13 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

New video marks U.N. Day of Indigenous Peoples

·1 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Unifor will commemorate the United Nations Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples with a new video that showcases the work done by volunteers to "Drag the Red" River for missing persons.

New video marks U.N. Day of Indigenous Peoples (CNW Group/Unifor)
New video marks U.N. Day of Indigenous Peoples (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Unifor is committed to supporting the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirited peoples," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Where governments and police continue failing the families, Unifor members are stepping up to help."

In 2020, Unifor assisted the campaign by purchasing a new custom-built boat after the previous boat began experiencing problems. Drag the Red was co-founded by Winnipeg NDP MLA Bernadette Smith following the death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine in August 2014. Outrage over Tina's death galvanized the community and helped to spur a National Inquiry into MMIWG2S.

Watch the new video documenting the Drag the Red boat launch and the history and context of this important project.

"We're a grassroots group—we don't get funding from anywhere. We were so fortunate to be connected with Unifor. Without them we wouldn't have been able to have this boat," said Smith, who co-founded the Coalition of Families of Missing and Murdered Women in Manitoba after her sister Claudette went missing.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/09/c5655.html

Recommended Stories

  • U.N.-backed climate panel issues a dire report that contains a sliver of positive news

    U.N.-backed climate panel issues a dire report that contains a sliver of positive news

  • Russia resumes flights to Egyptian resorts after 6 years

    Russia resumed flights to Egyptian Red Sea resorts on Monday, ending a ban that had lasted almost six years following the bombing of a Russian airliner that killed all 224 people onboard. The local branch of the Islamic State group said it downed the plane over Sinai in October 2015, shortly after the aircraft took off from the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Early on Monday morning, EgyptAir flight MS724 took off from Moscow with 300 tourists.

  • Putinology Is to Russia What Astrology Is to Science

    Mikhail Metzel\TASS via Getty ImagesMuch writing on Russia stems from a simple proposition: to understand autocracy, you need understand the autocrat. Because autocrats have an outsize influence on politics, it is essential to know what makes the leader tick. A Putin adviser coined the memorable phase “No Putin, No Russia,” but for many Western observers, “Know Putin, Know Russia” might be more appropriate.As a never-ending stream of profiles suggest, Putinology makes great copy. Who doesn’t lov

  • Brawls over scarce fuel in Lebanon turn deadly, 3 killed

    Tensions over scarce fuel supplies in Lebanon descended into deadly violence on Monday — including knives, guns and a hand grenade — that killed three men, the country's news agency reported. Lebanon has faced months of severe fuel shortages that have prompted long lines at gas stations and plunged the small country, dependent on private generators for power, into long hours of darkness.

  • A rape allegation at Alibaba has prompted an outpouring in China about toxic work culture

    Forced drinking with clients is among many ways in which work culture in China still demeans women, online commentators noted.

  • Anti-Vax Radio Host Who Called Fauci a ‘Power Tripping Lying Freak’ Dies of COVID

    Screenshot/YouTube/NewsmaxAn anti-vaccine right-wing radio host in West Palm Beach, Florida died Wednesday from COVID-19 complications.Dick Farrel, 65, used his local talk show and social media to rail against Dr. Anthony Fauci, who he called a “power tripping lying freak,” and say that no one should get the coronavirus vaccine. When COVID-19 sent him to the hospital for three weeks, though, he changed his tune, urging friends to get vaccinated, friends told local station WPTV.Farrel wrote in ea

  • Drunk driver who ploughed into mother and daughter gives middle finger after walking free from court

    Scott Roe, 39, who ploughed into a mother and daughter in Bedworth, Warwickshire, and left them seriously injured, walked free from court after being handed a suspended prison sentence.

  • A Teacher Died By Suicide After Being Arrested for Soliciting a Minor. His Family Says the Cops Went Rogue.

    Douglas PetersenOn July 31, 2019, Brian Petersen, a 39-year-old school teacher in Texas, went on the gay dating app Grindr and struck up a conversation with a man whose profile name was “Fresh Meat.”He asked how the man’s week was going and if he was “looking for something tonight,” according to a transcript of the chat obtained by The Daily Beast. “You into younger boys,” the man replied, apparently posing the question.When Petersen asked for the man’s age, he said “under 18.” Petersen suggeste

  • Official: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is the busiest in years

    Law enforcement officials say the first few days of this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have been among the busiest they've seen. Some 700,000 people were expected to celebrate their enthusiasm for motorcycles at the 10-day event that kicked off Friday in the western South Dakota city. “There are more people here than in the 31 years I’ve been doing this,” Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin told the Rapid City Journal on Saturday.

  • A timeline ending in tragedy: 2 years after moving from Ohio, children found dead in trunk of Baltimore County car

    At 5, Joshlyn Johnson was going to school, being a big sister to her 3-year-old brother Larry and living happily, relatives said, in Dayton, Ohio, with their mother and the couple they called Papa and Nana. James Phillips and his wife, Evelyn Phillips-Simon, had themselves raised the children’s mother, their niece Dachelle Johnson, from the time she was 7, away from her family in Baltimore. ...

  • Seeing link between wages and workers, more businesses raise the former to address the latter

    Hiking wages -- which also hikes costs -- is an economic third rail that companies are increasingly grabbing to address worker shortages.

  • New push to disband Minneapolis police after Floyd's death

    On a hot summer afternoon, Latrell Snider and his partner knocked on Abdullahi Mohamed’s door, introduced themselves and launched their pitch: Minneapolis, they said, has a chance to replace its police department with something new, and they wanted Mohamed’s support. When Snider assured him that a new public safety department would still have a police unit but would do things differently — such as responding to some 911 calls without armed officers — Mohamed brightened. More than a year after George Floyd’s death sparked a failed push to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department, activists and several City Council members are trying again, with a well-funded initiative that would ask voters in November whether the department — disparaged by critics for what they say is an enduring culture of brutality — should be dismantled.

  • Young murder victim helps solve her own cold case

    The 1979 case of a murdered 18-year-old baffled local police officers for decades, until they got a break from evidence Michelle Martinko left behind.

  • 'River Dave' grateful for help after fire ravaged his home

    An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known to locals as “River Dave,” whose cabin burned down on the wooded property where he was squatting for 27 years, says he's grateful and overwhelmed by fundraising efforts and offers for a place to live. “I feel about as good as I ever have in my life," David Lidstone 81, said in a phone interview with The Associated Press on Sunday, saying he has many friends. Lidstone lived in the woods along the Merrimack River in the town of Canterbury.

  • PayPal whipped into cancel culture by woke police, conservatives say

    PayPal has a new initiative to reduce hate and extremism that will result in nonliberal groups and individuals being banned by the finance giant, conservatives say, because it has succumbed to pressures to be "woke."

  • Gay Arizona Politician Arrested, Accused of Sexual Contact With Minor

    Sen. Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete is a member of the Arizona legislature's LGBTQ Caucus.

  • Woman found entombed in concrete in NC mountain home. Caretaker ‘person of interest’

    Her family said they had no contact with the Linville Falls woman in weeks. Police found her locked car in Cherokee.

  • 6 killed in Alaska sightseeing plane crash identified

    Alaska State Troopers have identified the six people killed in a sightseeing plane crash on Thursday

  • If Florida Were A Nation, U.S. Would Consider A COVID Travel Ban: Doc

    Gov. Ron DeSantis has "painted himself into a corner," said Dr. Jonathan Reiner. "People are dying in Florida. It's going to get much worse."

  • Black principal calls out racism after he was told to remove photo kissing white wife

    A Black principal opened up about his experiences with racism while serving in several administrative capacities at Colleyville District in […] The post Black principal calls out racism after he was told to remove photo kissing white wife appeared first on TheGrio.