U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.75
    +31.25 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,537.00
    +195.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,861.00
    +126.50 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.90
    +15.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.99
    -0.37 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.40
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1438
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.87
    -1.99 (-8.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3572
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4270
    -0.1210 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,499.82
    -365.33 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.73
    -19.13 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.74
    +41.67 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Video Processing Platform Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Major players in the video processing platform market are Akamai Technologies, Imagine Communications, MediaKind, Ateme S. A. , Kaltura Inc. , Vantrix Corporation, Amagi, Apriorit, BASE Media Cloud, Blazeclan Technologies, Pixel Power Ltd.

New York, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Video Processing Platform Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228523/?utm_source=GNW
, InPixal, Surf Communications Solutions Ltd., KritiKal Solutions Inc. and Morpho Inc.

The global video processing platform market is expected to grow from $5.73 billion in 2021 to $6.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $13.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 17.8%.

The video processing platform market consists of sales of video processing platforms by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide standardized capabilities and multiple monetization models to video service providers.Video processing platforms use software, hardware, or both to edit the images and sound recorded in video files.

A video platform is a video hosting service that enables users to publish, view, save, and broadcast video material over the internet.

The main components in video processing platform are hardware, platform, and services.A video processing platform is an internet-based video hosting service that allows users to upload, view, save, and broadcast video information.

The different deployment modes include public cloud, private cloud, hybrid and are used in video upload and ingestion, dynamic Ad insertion, video transcoding and processing, video hosting, content rendering, others. The several sectors include media and entertainment, defense, government or homeland security, and others.

North America was the largest region in the video processing platform market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increase in the number of internet users is expected to propel the growth of the video processing platform market over the forecast period.The internet plays a crucial role in people’s lives today as a large portion of the population’s lives are immersed in digital technology.

A cloud-based video processing platform is a technology that provides video service operators with standardized features and numerous monetization approaches.These systems also aid in the integration of video-on-demand, multiscreen video infrastructure, television abilities, and formats.

For instance, according to DataReportal report, internet users are growing at a 4.8% yearly rate, with an average of more than 600,000 new users added each day, in October 2021, 4.88 billion people around the world are reported to use the internet. Therefore, the increase in the number of internet users is contributing to the growth of the video processing platform market.

Technological advancements are shaping the video processing platform market.Key players operating in the video processing platform solutions market are focusing on developing advanced technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in June 2021, MediaKind, an India-based media technology solutions company launched MediaKind Engage based on cloud-native technology.MediaKind Engage is a brand-new end-to-end direct-to-consumer (DTC) video contribution, creation, broadcasting, and audience interaction solution.

The solution allows sports organizations, broadcasters, and content owners to manage a smooth transition to cloud-based processes while also increasing the reach, scope, and dependability of their video streaming content to a global audience.

In November 2021, Ericsson, a Sweden-based telecommunications company acquired Vonage for $ 6.2 billion. This acquisition exemplifies Ericsson’s objective of expanding its wireless enterprise footprint and expanding its global offerings. Vonage is a US-based telecommunications company that offers a video processing platform.

The countries covered in the video processing platform market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228523/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed 1.9% on Tuesday after it announced a new way for merchants to accept payments. The feature will be powered by NFC technology and will connect with Apple's popular mobile payment service, Apple Pay. Apple will partner with payment processors like Stripe and e-commerce platforms like Shopify to make the service widely available.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks That Can Crash in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on a wide gamut of Wall Street price targets, select analysts and investment banks foresee the possibility of these ultra-popular stocks crashing in 2022. There might not be a more popular stock with a wider range of expected outcomes from Wall Street than electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA). In the other column is JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman, who, even after recently upping his firms' price target on Tesla, expects shares to plummet 65% to $325.

  • Opioid crisis: 'You can't put the genie back in the bottle' with the damage done, Harvard professor explains

    John Abramson, Harvard Medical School Professor & drug litigation expert, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the opioid crisis, pharmaceutical lawsuits, prescription drug prices, and the culpability of pharmaceutical companies in drug deaths.

  • Microsoft Considers Pursuing a Deal for Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is in talks to acquire cybersecurity research and incident response company Mandiant Inc., according to people familiar with the discussions, a deal that would bolster efforts to protect customers from hacks and breaches.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • How to Retire With $4 Million

    Everyone wants enough money waiting for them in retirement to live comfortably. But if you’re used to a certain lifestyle, you may need a bit more than the minimum amount. A nest egg worth $4 million can provide many retirees … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $4 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple to Launch Tap-to-Pay Feature in Challenge to Square

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. confirmed plans to release its much-anticipated Tap to Pay feature on the iPhone later this year, giving merchants an alternative to Block Inc.’s Square technology. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out

  • EU rolls out a red carpet for TSMC and other semiconductor giants

    The European Union announced a blueprint on Tuesday to make one-fifth of the world's microchips, saying it was "open for business" to semiconductor giants from Taiwan and other industry leaders. The European Chips Act provides at least €42 billion (US$48 billion) by 2030 in public and private sector capital behind an ambitious plan to effectively double the bloc's chip production, to 20 per cent of the global supply of semiconductors, the tiny processing units that will power the industries of t

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: 2022 Guidance Coming In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Tesla says California plans to sue over alleged discrimination, harassment

    The lawsuit appears to be focused on alleged misconduct at its factory in Fremont, California, between 2015 and 2019, Tesla said https://bit.ly/3ozSmPb in a statement. Despite several requests, Tesla said, the regulator declined to provide the company with the specific allegations or the factual bases for its lawsuit. In the past, the department has investigated claims by employees who believe they were discriminated against or harassed, but did not find any misconduct, Tesla said.

  • Starbucks fires 7 Memphis employees seeking union

    Starbucks has fired seven employees who were leading an effort to unionize a Memphis, Tennessee, store. The Seattle coffee giant said Tuesday that the employees violated company policy by reopening a store after closing time and inviting non-employees to come inside and move throughout the store, including behind the counter and in back rooms. “Most of these partners had never had a write-up or anything,” said Beto Sanchez, 25, one of the workers who was fired.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • WhatsApp: The Best Meta Purchase Ever?

    With so much cash thrown around in Silicon Valley, it’s not easy for an acquisition to cause a stir. Facebook's (FB) (now Meta) acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014 did just that—surpassing Google's $3.2 billion purchase of Nest Labs and Apple’s $3 billion Beats Electronics procurement—to become one of the largest tech buys of all time. WhatsApp, a text messaging app used widely across the globe, stole headlines with its initial $16 billion bid from Facebook.

  • All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is in talks with both oil-producing and consuming countries to tackle high oil prices, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, adding that all options are on the table. In November, the United States announced plans to release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, but prices are at just below seven-year highs. Asked if there would be further cooperative releases of strategic oil reserves with other countries, Psaki added: "All options remain on the table."

  • Apple will let merchants accept in-person payments with only an iPhone

    Apple Inc. is diving deeper into the world of payment technology with plans to allow merchants to accept contactless payments using just their iPhones.

  • From the Newmaverse: Older workers wonder where all those jobs are

    Another oddity of the so-called labor shortage: Older workers with the right skills can barely get an interview.

  • Oil prices fall on profit-taking, despite API data surprise

    Brent crude futures edged down 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $90.70 a barrel by 0825 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.18 a barrel, down 18 cents, or 0.2%. The contracts slid about 2% on Tuesday as Washington resumed indirect talks with Iran to revive a nuclear deal. "With the negotiations ongoing, the oil price is likely to lose steam in the next week, despite the bump higher we've seen today," said CMC Markets' analyst Tina Teng, adding that there has also been some profit taking among investors who have turned cautious after prices hit more than seven-year highs.

  • T-Mobile wraps up $160M renovation of Bellevue headquarters

    T-Mobile, like other tech companies, is invested in its employees returning to the office. One of those investments is its 1.4 million-square-foot campus renovation, completed after more than three years.

  • Intel is putting $1B behind tech startups

    Intel is launching a $1 billion fund to support startups or other companies building technology for the foundry ecosystem. It is all part of CEO Pat Gelsinger’s aggressive push to put Intel back on top of semiconductor manufacturing worldwide and domestically. The strategy, dubbed IDM 2.0 in reference to Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) being an integrated device manufacturer, includes the new Intel Foundry Services business.