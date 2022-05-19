U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,893.25
    -29.50 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,206.00
    -234.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,842.50
    -93.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.60
    -9.20 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.96
    -1.63 (-1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    +14.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.21 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    +0.0064 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.02
    +5.92 (+22.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2423
    +0.0081 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8230
    -0.4740 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,280.72
    -535.98 (-1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.91
    -19.77 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.25
    -158.84 (-2.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Video Processing Platform Market Valued at USD 5.24 Billion in 2020 and Projected to Grow at 17.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Increasing Development of Cloud-Based Solutions for Video Production Drives the Market

New York, US, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video Processing Platform Market Overview:
According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Video Processing Platform Market” information by Content Type, by Components, by End User, by Application and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 17.2% by 2030.

Market Scope:
The global video processing platform market is growing rapidly. The emergence of cloud-based solutions for video production positively impacts market growth. Video service providers leverage powerful video processing and distribution capabilities to access IT/IP production platforms within the ecosystem for the markets worldwide without confining them to an on-premise studio.

Dominant Key Players in Video Processing Platform Market Covered are:

  • Imagine Communications

  • Akamai

  • MediaKind

  • ATEME

  • Kaltura

  • Synamedia

  • Vantrix

  • SeaChange

  • NVIDIA

  • Pixel Power

  • InPixal

  • Qumu

  • Amagi

  • MediaMelon

  • Apriorit

  • Mux

  • M2A Media

  • Base Media Cloud

  • BlazeClan Technologies

  • Lightcast.com

  • SSIMWAVE

  • JW Player

  • Beamr

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:  
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10814

The market has continuously been witnessing surging demand worldwide. The video processing platform market revenues have grown multifold with advancing data science and machine learning technologies. With video creation and consumption growing exponentially, the market is expected to demonstrate significant gains in the next few years.

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:
Market Drivers
Most OTT platforms revolutionize high-value and time-consuming processes by driving video editing to the cloud age. Industry players aim to empower video broadcasting companies to deliver compelling media experiences by transforming workflow capabilities. Delivering a more sustainable future by elevating distribution and acquisition infrastructures remains a crucial trend in the market.

Leading technology platforms collaborate on a range of new next-generation experiences. Engineering and product teams work together to deliver futuristic cloud video solutions that can provide customers with cost-effective and monetizable opportunities to deliver new live video streaming services at scale.

In the future, cloud-driven models will enable video streaming users to access data and leverage cutting-edge innovations in machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), all without having to worry about the complexities of building and operating broadcast-grade video processing infrastructure.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (141 Pages) on Video Processing Platform Market: 
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/video-processing-platform-market-10814

Advances in technologies facilitating e-learning, streaming, and more throughout the day bolster the market size. Furthermore, the proliferation of smartphones and other connected devices and high-speed internet connectivity escalate market shares. Rising video processing platform activities benefit the growth of the market.
With the advancements in computing technology and the popularity of OTT, the number of viewers is increasing, too, allowing the video processing platform market to witness a high growth rate. Additionally, upgrades in IT security & cloud-based solutions, alongside the rapid digitization worldwide, provide impetus to the market growth commutatively.

The growth in the live and on-demand video content and increasing smartphone use to watch various TV shows, movies, live sports, and events boost the market size. Increasing numbers of mobile applications and professional digital learning sectors influence the market growth.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:
The video processing platform market is segmented into content types, components, applications, end-users, verticals, and regions. The content type segment is sub-segmented into real-time/live and on-demand. The component segment is sub-segmented into hardware, platform, and services.

The application segment is sub-segmented into video upload & ingestion, dynamic ad insertion, video trans-coding & processing, video hosting, content rendering, and others. The end-user segment is sub-segmented into TV broadcasters, network operators, content providers, and others.

The vertical segment is sub-segmented into media & entertainment, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, IT & telecommunications, education, government, retail & consumer goods, and others. By regions, the report is segmented into the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Talk to Expert:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/10814

Regional Analysis
North America dominates the global video processing platform market. The region is one of the most technologically advanced regions and witnesses the faster adoption of advanced technologies. Besides, the large presence of major market players such as Akamai, Imagine Communications, Kaltura, and MediaKind impact the region’s market shares positively.

Also, the strong adoption of video processing platforms among notable OTT players like Netflix Inc. and Amazon Web Services drives the regional market growth. Besides, well-established technology development centers and increasing collaborations between network companies and technology partners boost the market size.

The Asia Pacific region stands second in the global video processing platform market. Factors such as advanced technology development, increasing urbanization, and growing educational sectors in China and India boost the market demand in the region. Furthermore, the rising disposable income propels the growth of the video processing platform market, allowing the penetration of connectivity and connected devices.

Buy this Report:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10814

Competitive Landscape
The video processing platform market would witness various strategic approaches, such as collaboration, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and advanced technology integration. Major industry players make strategic investments in driving research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans.

For instance, on April 22, 2022, MediaKind announced an extension to its strategic partnership with Microsoft Corp to accelerate digital video transformation to help video content owners, broadcasters, operators, and enterprises. This new collaboration would enable new opportunities to significantly enhance the integration and optimization of products, platforms, and cloud capabilities.

This strategic partnership would enable MediaKind to drive new levels of growth within the media industry and respective customers in media and entertainment. This would position MediaKind as a market leader and allow it to go to market, collaborate on innovative and more sustainable opportunities, delivering a more competitive pricing model for its customers.

Related Reports:
Video Streaming Software Market Research Report: Information by Component, Streaming Type, Deployment, Vertical – Forecast till 2027

Video Surveillance Storage Market Research Report – by Storage Technology, type of Storage, Deployment, Service, Organization Size, Vertical – Forecast till 2027

Video Game Market Information Report by Gaming Device, by Gaming Type, by End-user, and by Region – Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Fidelity Legend Peter Lynch Acquires 5.2% Stake in Penny Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Lynch is still searching for bargains on Wall Street at age 78, even if it involves a penny stock.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slams ESGThe former Fidelity Magellan fund manager acquired a 5.2% s

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury

    (Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Reach Its All-Time High Again?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are no strangers to tragedy. On Feb. 9 in 2021, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer hit their all-time high of $331.68. Are longtime shareholders doomed to heavy losses forever, or will Novavax return to its glory days?

  • Here's Why Upstart Soared on Wednesday While Most Stocks Fell

    In contrast to the overall market, lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was a major outperformer, with shares rising by about 6%. Upstart recently plunged by more than 50% after its first-quarter earnings, and the biggest reason was that the dollar amount of loans carried on Upstart's balance sheet more than doubled. Recently, Upstart's management has made it clear that it understands investors' concerns and is going to immediately take steps to address them.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Target-Led Sell-Off; Market Rally Has 90% Chance Of Doing This

    A Target earnings miss on inflation pressures sparked a fierce sell-off Wednesday. Here's what that means for the market rally.

  • Warren Buffett Isn't Perfect And Is Losing Big On 6 Stocks, Too

    Warren Buffett is having a good year with S&P 500 stocks — it's his kind of market. But he's suffering from his fair share of blowups.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • Why Shares of Endo International Plummeted 69% on Wednesday

    Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP), a specialty pharmaceutical company, saw its shares fall 69% on Wednesday. It was already a bad day for many companies with the Dow and the S&P 500 down more than 3% and the NASDAQ falling more than 4%. The biggest reason for Endo's massive drop came when The Wall Street Journal reported the company was negotiating to restructure its more-than $8 billion in debt with its lenders and senior bondholders.

  • The S&P 500 Is Near a Bear Market. History Says It’s Not Done Falling.

    With the latest 4% drop on Wednesday, the index is now 18% below its all-time high and dangerously close to a bear market, defined by a 20% fall from the peak. Of the 12 bear markets since World War II, nine lost at least 25%. In 1973, 2000, and 2007, the bear markets began a steep and lasting decline of more than 40%.

  • 4 Growth Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Piled Into During the First Quarter

    A turbulent market didn't scare successful money managers away from buying shares in these fast-paced companies.

  • Three lessons from Warren Buffett worth paying attention to right now

    Here’s what you can learn from the investing guru about inflation, index funds and value investing, and what you can do today to shore your financial portfolio.

  • Cathie Wood has a simple response to Tesla getting booted out of an S&P 500 ESG index: ‘Ridiculous’

    Ark Investment founder Cathie Wood isn’t pleased about EV-maker Tesla Inc. being excluded from the S&P 500 ESG Index.

  • Five Stocks Actually Rose As The Remaining S&P 500 Melted Down

    It's not easy to gain on the worst day for stocks in years when 98% of S&P 500 stocks fell. But a few did.

  • This Semiconductor Stock Could Go Parabolic

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock has lost a quarter of its value on the market in 2022, but shares of the company that supplies semiconductor manufacturing equipment to foundries have been in recovery mode over the past week. It won't be surprising to see Applied Materials stock get a nice shot in the arm when it releases its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results after the market closes on May 19. Applied Materials has won big from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, consistently logging robust top- and bottom-line growth.

  • This is how much money Americans think they need to be considered wealthy

    Charles Schwab's annual Modern Wealth Survey also asked 1,000 Americans how much they needed in order to live comfortably.

  • Fed ‘overshot dramatically’ on inflation: Josh Friedman

    Canyon Partners co-Founder & co-CEO Josh Friedman joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to share his thoughts on Federal Reserve policy and inflation in the U.S. economy.

  • Musk Mad Tesla Removed from S&P 500 ESG Index

    Tesla ( ) CEO Elon Musk is extremely unhappy that the EV company was eliminated from the S&P 500 ESG Index on Wednesday, voicing his concerns on Twitter. The electric automaker was taken off the ESG index by S&P Dow Jones Indices due to Tesla's ongoing issues of racial discrimination claims from employees and how it has dealt with a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a government investigation after several crashes were connected to its autopilot vehicles. The changes are retroactive: they are effective May 2 and a May 17 S&P Dow Jones Indices blog post described the rationale.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM)Q1 2022 Earnings CallMay 18, 2022, 8:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorLadies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

  • You just retired and your target-date fund has plunged. What do you do now?

    Uncle Sam will pay his bills, so if you own Treasury bonds you will get the interest and principal. By the start of this year bonds had become so expensive that 10-year Treasury notes (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) sported yields (interest rates) of just 1.6%, 30-year Treasury bonds (BX:TMUBMUSD30Y) yielded just 2%, and all “inflation protected” Treasury bonds (VAIPX) were actually guaranteed to lose purchasing power, no matter how long you held them. Money managers will tell you that going all the way back to the 1920s, 10-year Treasury notes have produced an “average” annual return of 5%.