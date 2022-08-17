U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,274.04
    -31.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,980.32
    -171.69 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,938.12
    -164.43 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.31
    -33.22 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.98
    +1.45 (+1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.70
    -12.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    19.75
    -0.33 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0181
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8930
    +0.0690 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2052
    -0.0043 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0770
    +0.8620 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,397.59
    -536.28 (-2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.30
    -15.52 (-2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    -20.31 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Video Shows Dr. Oz Saying He Has Two Houses. He Actually Has 10.

Ursula Perano
·5 min read
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty

It’s a question most Americans can answer pretty easily: “How many houses do you own?”

But for TV doctor and Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, it’s apparently a tricky one—with qualifiers, an explanation, and an interpretative answer.

At a campaign stop last weekend at the Carbon County Fair in Palmerton, Pennsylvania, a Democratic campaign operative asked Oz how many houses he owns.

Dr. Oz’s Dark History of Promoting Companies He Was Quietly Invested In

Oz’s answer? “Legitimately, I own two houses,” he said, according to footage filmed by the operative and obtained by The Daily Beast.

“But one of them we're building on, the other ones I rent,” Oz added.

The problem with that answer is Oz—legitimately—owns far more than two houses.

In fact, according to public records, Dr. Oz owns 10 properties:

• a 9,000-square-foot mansion in New Jersey

• a 7,000-square-foot country house in Pennsylvania

• a condo in New Jersey

• a piece of residential real estate in Sariyer, Turkey

• another piece of residential real estate in Sariyer, Turkey

• a Manhattan condo

• another Manhattan condo

• an oceanside mansion in Palm Beach, Florida

• a cattle farm in Okeechobee, Florida

• and a piece of residential property in Konya, Turkey, which appears to be used as a student dormitory

Dr. Oz’s Turkish Nationalist Pals Living in His Secret N.J. Condo

Oz’s wife, Lisa, also owns a mansion in Maine with her family and a pool house next to Oz’s New Jersey mansion.

While Oz does rent out some of these properties—at times sharing them with questionable tenants—he is not renting them from others. He owns them, legally and legitimately, and they make up a sizable portion of his assets, which total at least $100 million.

Oz’s wealth has been a focal point throughout his Senate run in Pennsylvania. While framing himself as an everyman candidate who thinks $20 is too much for crudités—before the tequila—Democrats have been attacking the Republican Senate hopeful on his vast rolodex of addresses.

His opponent, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman, just last weekend insisted the press should fact check how many “mansions” Oz owns.

The locations of those mansions have also been a frequent source of contention. Oz only moved to Pennsylvania in late 2020, after years of living in New Jersey and growing up in Delaware. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), whose term ends this year, had announced plans to retire earlier in 2020, teeing up the open primary for Republicans this year.

John Fetterman Wants to Induct Senate Opponent Dr. Oz Into New Jersey Hall of Fame

Oz did attend medical and business school at the University of Pennsylvania, and his in-laws were already Pennsylvania residents.

Others have raised questions about the source of Oz’s wealth. As a celebrity TV doctor, Oz has drawn pushback over the years for hawking questionable health supplements—sometimes including products he was secretly invested in.

Asked by The Daily Beast directly how many homes Oz owns, the Oz campaign did not respond. The campaign also did not respond to a request for comment on if there were any unknown houses left out of this report.

Of course, Oz isn’t the only wealthy candidate in the race. Fetterman himself comes from money, and he received financial support from his family while serving as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania—a job that only pays $150 a month. (His Braddock loft was also gifted to him for only $1 by his sister.)

But Fetterman has largely avoided the same pushback as Oz, in part because Oz is far and away more wealthy, and also because Fetterman’s hoodie and baggy shorts aesthetic do not exactly scream “Scrooge McDuck,” at least not the same way Oz’s wardrobe and experience as a TV doctor suggests he’s a multimillionaire. (Oz also hasn’t been able to effectively call out Fetterman for his family wealth, for obvious reasons.)

Wealth has been a staple of American political debate for decades. In 2008, Barack Obama hammered his presidential opponent, then-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), in an ad titled “Seven,” Obama’s campaign highlighted how McCain couldn’t actually remember how many houses he owned. (The answer was seven.)

In 2012, Obama also attacked Mitt Romney over his exorbitant wealth, with the campaign constantly highlighting that Romney had a “car elevator” planned for a San Diego home, so he could more efficiently store all of his automobiles.

And then, of course, there’s Donald Trump, whose billionaire status has been a constant source of derision, doubt, and pride—depending on who you ask.

In the Pennsylvania Senate race, wealth has played a role since the primary, where the riches of once-GOP-frontrunner for the nomination Dave McCormick drew quips from the Democratic field. And Fetterman himself has called out the ultra-wealthy, previously voicing support for a wealth tax and making an increase in the federal minimum wage a central pillar of his campaign.

Trump-Endorsed Dr. Oz Says the ‘MAGA Movement Is Dying’

In the exchange with the Democratic operative, who doesn’t appear in the clip to introduce himself or announce that he’s recording Oz, the operative asks the GOP Senate candidate how many houses he has.

After Oz tells him he “legitimately” only has two houses, the operative asks about one of the houses being the one where Oz married his wife.

“Actually, yeah, I’m renting that from my mother-in-law because we’re building the house next to it,” Oz said.

The operative doesn’t stick around very long for more questions. He simply says, “Oh, gotcha”—pun seemingly not intended—and adds that Oz’s situation is “very cool.”

“Thank you very much,” the operative says as he leaves and turns off his camera.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Liz Cheney accuses Trump of 'insidious lie' about FBI search of his home

    Republican Liz Cheney broadened her attack on Donald Trump after losing her Tuesday night primary, saying the former president was spreading an "insidious lie" in alleging that the FBI agents who searched his Florida home were politically motivated. Federal agents seized boxes of documents, some top secret, from the former president's Palm Beach, Florida, resort last week as part of an investigation into whether critical papers were removed illegally from the White House after Trump left office. Trump has claimed without evidence that the investigation and the agents involved in it are part of a conspiracy by his political rivals to damage him politically.

  • Dr Oz ridiculed over awkward campaign video ‘grocery shopping’ with his wife: ‘Who thought this was a good idea’

    The celebrity doctor is the Republican challenger for the Pennsylvania Senate seat held by the retiring Pat Toomey

  • ‘Viper’ Merrick Garland’s Trump FBI Raid Is Only the ‘First Inning’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDemocratic strategist James Carville has a message for people who are doubting Merrick Garland: Just wait.“People are like, well, but let’s wait and see a little bit. And this is like the top of the first inning. I mean, remember Merrick Garland is like a pit viper. He prosecuted the Oklahoma City bomber case, the Unabomber case, the Olympic bomber case. And I think these guys are really methodical,” Carville says on this episode of The New Abnormal pol

  • Fetterman campaign raises $500K in wake of viral Oz ‘crudité’ video

    Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) raised more than half a million dollars in the past day for his Senate campaign after an ad from his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, went viral on social media. “… Fetterman’s campaign for U.S. Senate on Tuesday announced that it had raised over $500,000 since yesterday, when a viral video of…

  • Everything Wrong With Dr. Oz’s Crudités

    There’s a special type of childhood disappointment in arriving at a rich person’s doorstep on Halloween only to receive a miniature candy bar. I imagine that whoever shows up for an evening at the Oz family home is similarly let down when they lay eyes on the platter of crudités.

  • Trump election probe: Giuliani now a 'target' of investigation; Sen. Graham must testify

    Rudy Giuliani's legal team has learned he is now a "target" of the Fulton County's probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, a federal judge on Monday said U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that is investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws while trying to overturn his narrow 2020 general election loss in the state.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Warns People Away From Russian Bases

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged citizens to keep away from military facilities in areas occupied by Kremlin forces, including in Crimea, following Tuesday’s explosions at a Russian ammunition depot on the Black Sea peninsula.“The fewer opportunities the occupiers have to do evil and kill Ukrainians, the sooner we will be able to end this war and liberate our country,” Zelenskiy said in his evening address. The blasts near the town of Dzhankoy in northern Crimea -- a

  • Don’t worry about a beefier IRS, unless you’re a tax cheat

    America desperately needs a better IRS that can police wealthy tax evaders who owe billions in unpaid taxes.

  • New Bill Could Delay Your RMDs in Retirement. Will It Hurt or Help Your Wallet?

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • All The States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Midterm elections: This House seat may flip red for the first time in almost a century and indicate whether Republicans have ‘had a really good night’

    A Republican last won an election for Indiana's first congressional district in the 1928 election, when Calvin Coolidge was president.

  • Is Social Security Taxable?

    Your Social Security is taxable if you meet specific income levels. Here are three strategies that can reduce the taxes if you're required to pay.

  • What car buyers should know about the coming tax credits for EVs

    For California consumers thinking about going electric, the Inflation Reduction Act could tilt the math in favor of nabbing that new Model 3 or F-150 Lightning sooner than later.

  • Lawyer Who Defeated Cheney Spent Career Fighting Environmental Rules

    Rep. Liz Cheney has drawn most of the attention in the race for Wyoming’s lone congressional seat thanks to her vocal denunciations of former President Donald Trump and what she describes as the threats to democracy posed by his far-right followers. But the challenger who unseated her in Tuesday’s Republican primary, Harriet Hageman, has a track record in Wyoming of fierce advocacy on issues particularly relevant to the state’s ranchers, energy and mining interests. She spent decades as a trial

  • Inflation Reduction Act has been signed into law — what it means for your investments

    'It’s really the shareholder who will bear the burden' of the 1% tax on stock buybacks, says one tax expert.

  • Inflation Reduction Act: 5 Ways Retirees Can Save on Healthcare

    The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act contains five new healthcare benefits for retirees. Because Congressional Democrats in the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act through the reconciliation process, its healthcare provisions apply only to Medicare, Medicaid and other government programs. Consider … Continue reading → The post Inflation Reduction Act: 5 Ways Retirees Can Save on Healthcare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fed minutes show more rate hikes in the pipeline, but pace could slow

    Federal Reserve officials saw "little evidence" late last month that U.S. inflation pressures were easing, and steeled themselves to force the economy to slow down to control an ongoing surge in prices, according to the minutes of their July 26-27 policy meeting. While not explicitly hinting at a particular pace of coming rate increases, beginning with the Sept. 20-21 meeting, the minutes released on Wednesday showed U.S. central bank policymakers committed to raising rates as high as necessary to tame inflation - even as they began to acknowledge more explicitly the risk they might go too far and curb economic activity too much. "Participants agreed that there was little evidence to date that inflation pressures were subsiding," the minutes said.

  • Germany will run out of gas in three months if Putin turns off taps

    Inflation surges into double digits for first time in 40 years Working from home to cost £175 in energy bills this winter FTSE 100 slips 0.3pc after inflation data Ben Marlow: Our out-of-touch water watchdog is drowning in denial Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Can I still work while collecting Social Security?

    Many people wonder whether they can continue to work while collecting Social Security benefits. Your FRA is a key part of determining how working can impact your Social Security benefits. Full retirement age is the age at which you are eligible for unreduced benefits. The Social Security Administration establishes an annual earnings limit for those who are receiving benefits and have not reached their FRA.

  • Donald Trump Jr. has meltdown discussing Mar-a-Lago search

    Donald Trump Jr. got so worked up speaking about the FBI’s search to recover confidential documents from his father’s home last week that it even caused critics of the former president’s namesake to wonder about his well-being. The Atlantic writer Molly Jong-Fast posted the 44-year-old scion’s rapid-fire rant, which included a nonstop stream of loosely connected grievances running the gamut ...