Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market Size to grow by USD 137.94 Billion by 2025, Evolving Opportunities with Apple Inc & Cisco Systems Inc - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The video streaming and broadcasting equipment market size is set to grow by USD 137.94 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 12.53% according to the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The video streaming and broadcasting equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as based on the type and quality of video streaming and broadcasting equipment and its pricing to compete in the market. Akamai Technologies Inc., ALE International, Apple Inc., Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Clyde Broadcast, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., ELETEC Broadcast Sarl, Evertz Technologies Ltd., EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, Harmonic Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kaltura Inc., Roku Inc., SeaChange International Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Wellav Technologies Ltd., Wilhelm Sihn jr. GmbH and Co. KG, Wowza Media Systems LLC, and ZTE Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Apple.com - The company offers video streaming and broadcasting equipment such as HTTP Live Streaming, and HEVC Video with Alpha.

Cisco.com - The company offers video streaming and broadcasting equipment such as Cisco TelePresence Content Server, Rev, and Enterprise Content Delivery System with Distributed Media Engine.

Commscope.com - The company offers video streaming and broadcasting equipment such as antennas, broadband and video devices, cabinets, panels, enclosures and power, cables, and connectors.

Harmonic Inc -The company offers video streaming and broadcasting equipment such as Cloud Native Software, Live Streaming Platform, CableOS Platform, and Network Edge Devices.

Roku Inc. -The company offers video streaming and broadcasting equipment such as Roku Express, Roku Express 4K plus, Roku Streaming Stick 4K, Roku Ultra, and Roku Streambar.

Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our video streaming and broadcasting equipment market report covers the following areas:

Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The heightened demand for encoders to support multiple broadcasting formats, the transition from analog to digital broadcasting & increasing number of smartphones and Internet users will offer immense growth opportunities.

Challenges: The increase in cases of cyberattacks, growing regulations on data privacy and security concerns & stringent rules and regulations by FCC will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Application

Type

Geography

Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Highlights

Revenue Generating Segment:

The video streaming and broadcasting equipment market share growth by the private segment will be significant for revenue generation.

With the advent of high-end smartphones and the easy availability of the Internet, users are opting for online streaming services. This increase in the number of smartphones is making it easier for users to access video content on the go.

Furthermore, with increasing mobile Internet subscriptions, many online streaming service providers are exploring mobile platforms to provide online video streaming services. Therefore, the rising number of private video streaming is expected to fuel the growth of the video streaming and broadcasting equipment market in focus during the forecast period.

Regional Highlight:

34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The US and Canada are the key markets for the video streaming and broadcasting equipment market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.

The increasing number of cable and satellite TV channels will facilitate the video streaming and broadcasting equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist video streaming and broadcasting equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the video streaming and broadcasting equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the video streaming and broadcasting equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of video streaming and broadcasting equipment market vendors

Video Streaming And Broadcasting Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.53% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 137.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., ALE International, Apple Inc., Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Clyde Broadcast, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., ELETEC Broadcast Sarl, Evertz Technologies Ltd., EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, Harmonic Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kaltura Inc., Roku Inc., SeaChange International Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Wellav Technologies Ltd., Wilhelm Sihn jr. GmbH and Co. KG, Wowza Media Systems LLC, and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Private - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Video streaming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Broadcasting equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ALE International

11.4 Apple Inc.

11.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

11.6 CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

11.7 Harmonic Inc.

11.8 Roku Inc.

11.9 SeaChange International Inc.

11.10 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

11.11 Wilhelm Sihn jr. GmbH and Co. KG

11.12 ZTE Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

