Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market Size to grow by USD 137.94 Billion by 2025, Evolving Opportunities with Apple Inc & Cisco Systems Inc - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The video streaming and broadcasting equipment market size is set to grow by USD 137.94 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 12.53%  according to the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The video streaming and broadcasting equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as based on the type and quality of video streaming and broadcasting equipment and its pricing to compete in the market. Akamai Technologies Inc., ALE International, Apple Inc., Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Clyde Broadcast, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., ELETEC Broadcast Sarl, Evertz Technologies Ltd., EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, Harmonic Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kaltura Inc., Roku Inc., SeaChange International Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Wellav Technologies Ltd., Wilhelm Sihn jr. GmbH and Co. KG, Wowza Media Systems LLC, and ZTE Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
  • Apple.com - The company offers video streaming and broadcasting equipment such as HTTP Live Streaming, and HEVC Video with Alpha.

  • Cisco.com - The company offers video streaming and broadcasting equipment such as Cisco TelePresence Content Server, Rev, and Enterprise Content Delivery System with Distributed Media Engine.

  • Commscope.com - The company offers video streaming and broadcasting equipment such as antennas, broadband and video devices, cabinets, panels, enclosures and power, cables, and connectors.

  • Harmonic Inc -The company offers video streaming and broadcasting equipment such as Cloud Native Software, Live Streaming Platform, CableOS Platform, and Network Edge Devices.

  • Roku Inc. -The company offers video streaming and broadcasting equipment such as Roku Express, Roku Express 4K plus, Roku Streaming Stick 4K, Roku Ultra, and Roku Streambar.

To gain access to all vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio - Click Now!

Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our video streaming and broadcasting equipment market report covers the following areas:

Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

  • Drivers: The heightened demand for encoders to support multiple broadcasting formats, the transition from analog to digital broadcasting & increasing number of smartphones and Internet users will offer immense growth opportunities.

  • Challenges: The increase in cases of cyberattacks, growing regulations on data privacy and security concerns &  stringent rules and regulations by FCC will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Enclose successful business strategies with detailed information on drivers & the market challenges - Click Now!

Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • Application

  • Type

  • Geography

Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Highlights

Revenue Generating Segment:

  • The video streaming and broadcasting equipment market share growth by the private segment will be significant for revenue generation.

  • With the advent of high-end smartphones and the easy availability of the Internet, users are opting for online streaming services. This increase in the number of smartphones is making it easier for users to access video content on the go.

  • Furthermore, with increasing mobile Internet subscriptions, many online streaming service providers are exploring mobile platforms to provide online video streaming services. Therefore, the rising number of private video streaming is expected to fuel the growth of the video streaming and broadcasting equipment market in focus during the forecast period.

Regional Highlight:

  • 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

  • The US and Canada are the key markets for the video streaming and broadcasting equipment market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.

  • The increasing number of cable and satellite TV channels will facilitate the video streaming and broadcasting equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

To know about the accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments  - Grab a sample!

Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist video streaming and broadcasting equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the video streaming and broadcasting equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the video streaming and broadcasting equipment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of video streaming and broadcasting equipment market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The drone sensor market share is expected to increase to USD 584.83 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.66%.

  • The multivariable transmitters market share is expected to increase to USD 257.5 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.55%.

Video Streaming And Broadcasting Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.53%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 137.94 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.05

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Mexico, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Akamai Technologies Inc., ALE International, Apple Inc., Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Clyde Broadcast, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., ELETEC Broadcast Sarl, Evertz Technologies Ltd., EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, Harmonic Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kaltura Inc., Roku Inc., SeaChange International Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Wellav Technologies Ltd., Wilhelm Sihn jr. GmbH and Co. KG, Wowza Media Systems LLC, and ZTE Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Private - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Video streaming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Broadcasting equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.14 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 ALE International

  • 11.4 Apple Inc.

  • 11.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 11.6 CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

  • 11.7 Harmonic Inc.

  • 11.8 Roku Inc.

  • 11.9 SeaChange International Inc.

  • 11.10 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • 11.11 Wilhelm Sihn jr. GmbH and Co. KG

  • 11.12 ZTE Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/video-streaming-and-broadcasting-equipment-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-137-94-billion-by-2025--evolving-opportunities-with-apple-inc--cisco-systems-inc---technavio-301586852.html

SOURCE Technavio

