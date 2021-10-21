U.S. markets open in 6 hours 42 minutes

Video Streaming Market to Reach USD 842.93 Billion by 2027

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Key Players in the Global Video Streaming Market are: Akamai Technologies (Massachusetts, U.S.), Amazon.com Inc. (Washington, U.S.), Apple Inc. (California, U.S.), AT&T Inc. (Texas, U.S.), Brightcove Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (California, U.S.), Google LLC (California, U.S.), IBM Corporation, (New York, U.S.), iQIYI (Beijing, China), Kaltura Inc. (New York, U.S.), Netflix Inc. (California, U.S.), Roku Inc. (California, U.S.), Tencent (Shenzhen, China), Walt Disney Company (California, U.S.), Wowza Media Systems LLC (Colorado, U.S.)

Pune, India, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global video streaming market share, size is likely to hit USD 842.93 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast timescale. Video streaming is a form of media streaming in which a video file is streamed to a remote user with the help of the internet. Enhancing internet connectivity and increasing population are majorly driving the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in an upcoming report titled, “Video Streaming Market Size, 2020-2027”. The market size stood at USD 342.44 billion in 2019.

The report divulges the several factors contributing to the video streaming market growth. For instance, a study by Cisco Systems Inc. witnessed an increase of over 47% in live streaming in 2018.

Report Coverage-

The Video Streaming Market report offers an exhaustive evaluation of the key market players and their growth strategies. The report studies the political, social, economic, technological, and environmental factors promoting the market's growth in several regions. The report contains an in-depth analysis of the different factors driving, restraining, and creating opportunities in the market. The report incorporates Porters’ five Forces Analysis for a precise prediction. The report also highlights the effects of COVID-19 on the market.

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/video-streaming-market-103057

largest players in video streaming market are:

  • Akamai Technologies (Massachusetts, U.S.)

  • Amazon.com Inc. (Washington, U.S.)

  • Apple Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • AT&T Inc. (Texas, U.S.)

  • Brightcove Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

  • Cisco Systems Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Google LLC (California, U.S.)

  • IBM Corporation, (New York, U.S.)

  • iQIYI (Beijing, China)

  • Kaltura Inc. (New York, U.S.)

  • Netflix Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Roku Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Tencent (Shenzhen, China)

  • Walt Disney Company (California, U.S.)

  • Wowza Media Systems LLC (Colorado, U.S.)

Video Streaming Market Share Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

12.0%

2027 Value Projection

USD 842.93 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 342.44 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

180

Segments covered

Component; Streaming type; Streaming Model; Deployment; and End User

Growth Drivers

Partnerships and Product Development to Augment Growth

Mushrooming Utilization of Live Video Streaming by Various Businesses to Augment Growth



Pitfalls & Challenges

Bandwidth Limitation and Latency Issues Prevent Viewers from Experiencing Seamless Video Streaming, thereby Hampering Market


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Video Streaming Market insight.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/video-streaming-market-103057

Drivers & Restraints-

Mushrooming Utilization of Live Video Streaming by Various Businesses to Augment Growth

Various businesses are experiencing the importance of live video streaming and the advantages associated with it. During the pandemic, the market has witnessed an uptick due to the growing adoption of live streaming for one or the other purposes. For instance, schools and colleges have shifted to online teaching methods for effectively imparting knowledge to students.
The increasing population and the growing fondness for online streaming platforms are also expected to accelerate the Video Streaming Market Growth in the upcoming years. The increasing popularity of over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms have created an unparalleled demand for live video streaming content. The growing user base of OTT services like Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, etc., due to flexible pricing and abundant video content is likely to spur market growth. New OTT platform launches by prominent broadcasting networks are also expected to augment market growth. Additionally, the ability to stream live content on mobile devices through these platforms is likely to fuel market growth.

However, the bandwidth crunch and latency problems encountered during the streaming of videos with high graphics are likely to act as a restrainting factor to the market growth.

Segmentation-

Based on components, the market trifurcates into content delivery services, software, and hardware. On the basis of streaming type, the market bifurcates into on-demand video streaming and live video streaming. On the basis of the streaming model, the market segments into subscription-based, advertisement-based, and transactional-based/rental. On the basis of deployment, the market divides into cloud and on-premise. Based on end-user, the market fragments into residential and commercial. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Get Your Customized Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/video-streaming-market-103057

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • Detailed Overview of video streaming market share will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

  • Influencing factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

  • video streaming industry growth forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

  • What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global video streaming services market share?

  • SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

  • What is the on demand video streaming market industry growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

  • Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

  • Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

  • What focused approach and constraints are holding the video streaming services market share demand?

Competitive Landscape-

Partnerships and Product Development to Augment Growth

The dynamic consumer preferences are constantly shaping the streaming market. This has compelled the major players to envisage stringent strategies for growth. The key players are focusing on various growth strategies like product development, strategic collaborations, content monetization, etc. These players are also incorporating new payment methods to expand their consumer base. For instance, Netflix In. and Samsung Group announced a partnership in February 2020 to provide live streaming of content exclusively for the Galaxy smartphones users in South Korea.

Industry Developments-

  • May 2020: Amazon Web Services Inc. introduced a small hardware device named Elemental Link for seamless connection of live video resources.

  • June 2019: Tencent expands its streaming services beyond China, with Tencent Video Service launch in Thailand.

Quick Buy - Video Streaming Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103057

Table Of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

    • Key Industry Developments – In Response to the COVID-19 Impact

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

  • Global Video Streaming Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

      • By Component (Value)

        • Hardware

          • Gaming Console

          • Media Streamers

            • Streaming Box

            • Streaming Sticks

          • Encoder

        • Software

          • Transcoding and Processing

          • Video Delivery and Distribution

          • Video Management

          • Others

        • Content Delivery Services

          • Pay TV

          • Internet Protocol TV (IPTV)

          • Over-the-Top (OTT)

      • By Streaming Type (Value)

        • Live Video Streaming

        • On Demand Video Streaming

      • By Streaming Model (Value)

        • Advertisement-Based

        • Subscription-Based

        • Transactional-Based

      • By Deployment (Value)

        • On-Premise

        • Cloud

      • By End-User (Value)

        • Commercial

        • Residential

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East and Africa

        • Latin America

  • North America Video Streaming Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

      • By Component (Value)

        • Hardware

          • Gaming Console

          • Media Streamers

            • Streaming Box

            • Streaming Sticks

          • Encoder

        • Software

          • Transcoding and Processing

          • Video Delivery and Distribution

          • Video Management

          • Others

        • Content Delivery Services

          • Pay TV

          • Internet Protocol TV (IPTV)

          • Over-the-Top (OTT)

      • By Streaming Type (Value)

        • Live Video Streaming

        • On Demand Video Streaming

      • By Streaming Model (Value)

        • Advertisement-Based

        • Subscription-Based

        • Transactional-Based

      • By Deployment (Value)

        • On-Premise

        • Cloud

      • By End-User (Value)

        • Commercial

        • Residential

      • By Country (Value)

        • The U.S.

        • Canada

TOC Continued...!

Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/video-streaming-market-103057

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Linux Operating System Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Distribution (Virtual Machines, Servers and Desktops), By End-use (Commercial/Enterprise and Individual), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipsets Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Chipset Type (Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)), By Application (Natural Language Processing (NLP), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Machine Learning), By Computing Technology (Cloud Computing and Edge Computing), By Function (Training and Inference), By Industry and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Risk Analytics Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Risk Type Application (Financial Risk, Operational Risk, Compliance Risk, Strategic Risks), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises) By Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Task Management Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), By End-User (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Travel and Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Adaptive Learning Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (On Premise, Cloud), By End User (K-12, Higher Education, Corporate), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd


Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/video-streaming-market-10038


    (Bloomberg) -- Oil hit a fresh high after a U.S. government report showed an unexpected drop in crude stockpiles, allaying concerns that higher prices would blunt demand. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFuture