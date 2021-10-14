U.S. markets open in 3 hours 34 minutes

Video Surveillance Market Worth $33.60 Billion at 6.8% CAGR; Development of Facial Recognition Applications to Favor Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Key Companies Covered Video Surveillance Market in Research Report are Avigilon Corporation, BCDVideo, Bosch GmbH, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Pelco, FLIR Systems, Inc.

Pune, India, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global video surveillance market is likely to gain momentum from the increasing usage of deep learning technology. It helps in lowering calibration of algorithms and facilitating video analytics. Therefore, it is capable of driving the usage of video surveillance software in the near future. This information is given in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Video Surveillance Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS)), By End-User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential and Government), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that that the video surveillance market size was USD 19.12 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 33.60 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/video-surveillance-market-102673

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the companies present in the video surveillance market. They are as follows:

  • Avigilon Corporation

  • BCDVideo

  • Bosch GmbH

  • Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Axis Communications AB

  • Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Honeywell International, Inc.

  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Pelco

  • FLIR Systems, Inc.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019 to 2026

Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR

6.8%

2026 Value Projection

USD 33.60 Billion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2018

USD 19.12 Billion

Historical Data for

2015 to 2017

No. of Pages

150

Tables, Charts & Figures

42

Segments covered

By Component; By End-User; and By Region

Growth Drivers

Emergence of AI Surveillance Technology Would Ensure to Drive Growth

Growing Adoption of Body-worn Cameras Across Several Industries such as Healthcare & Retail to Drive Growth

Increasing Smart City Initiatives to Skyrocket Demand

Pitfalls & Challenges

Outbreak of Pandemic COVID-19 has Led to a Severe Downturn in the Global Market


The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.


Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/video-surveillance-market-102673


This Report Answers the Following Questions:

  • What are the video surveillance market trends, growth drivers, and hindrances?

  • How will the market be impacted in the future?

  • What are the opportunities and challenges that the market may come across in the coming years?

  • Which region is likely to lead the market by generating maximum revenue?

  • Which strategies are being adopted by key players to augment sales?

Drivers-

Increasing Smart City Initiatives to Skyrocket Demand

The rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) worldwide is one of the major video surveillance market growth drivers. The Carnegie Endowment for the International Peace Organization published a paper in 2019 which states that out of the total 176 countries, 75 of them are using AI for surveillance purposes, such as smart citing, facial recognition systems, and more. It proves that the rising development of facial recognition applications and smart city initiatives by several regions would contribute to the market growth.

Restraints-

Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic to Hamper Growth

In December 2019, as the outbreak of Covid-19 started in Wuhan, China began showcasing a reduction in production backed by the lack of man-power. It is because China is considered to be a major hub for the production of video surveillance equipment. In addition to that, the local demand for this type of equipment is likely to lower as every country is currently emphasizing on controlling the pandemic. Almost every region, such as Asia Pacific and North America are under lockdown. It would affect the cross-border and domestic transportation and logistics of video surveillance systems, such as system-on-chip devices and CMOS sensors. If the pandemic is controlled, it would have a considerable impact on the market. If not, then it can obstruct growth for a long time period.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/video-surveillance-market-102673

Segment-

Industry Segment to Grow Significantly Owing to Security Issues in Manufacturing Sector

Based on end user, the market is segregated into government, residential, industrial, and commercial. Out of these, the industrial segment held 21.4% video surveillance market share in 2018. This sector consists of the automobile industry, manufacturing & construction industry, and others. The manufacturing industry is mainly susceptible to a broad range of security issues, namely, theft of raw materials, such as steel, copper wires, and optical fibres, as well as expensive machines. Vandalism is also a major threat. Hence, video surveillance systems are required to conduct organized surveillance throughout the plant.

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Remain at the Forefront Stoked by High Government Initiatives in China

Geographically, the market is divided into Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Amongst these, Asia Pacific held USD 10.58 billion in terms of video surveillance market revenue in 2018. The region is anticipated to lead in the forthcoming period. This growth is attributable to the participation of China. The Chinese government is taking various initiatives to promote the utilization of such surveillance equipment. For instance, in 2017, it announced the completion of the ‘Skynet’ video surveillance program. It further helped in creating one of the largest surveillance networks worldwide. North America is set to grow significantly backed by the increasing adoption of these systems in many countries.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching State-of-the-art Equipment to Intensify Competition

Prominent companies operating in the market are mainly engaging in the strategy of innovative product launches to fulfil the demand of their growing consumer bases. They are also persistently striving to gain new orders from industry giants, as well as tourist spots to deliver their in-house systems. Below are a couple of key industry developments:

  • July 2019: Honeywell unveiled its latest 30 Series IP cameras. It is a new range of video cameras that are capable of strengthening safety and security of buildings through secure channel encryption and advanced analytics.

  • May 2018: Hikvision USA Inc. delivered its high-resolution, innovative IP security system to modernize the security of a national historic landmark in Wilmington called the Battleship North Carolina.


Quick Buy- Video Surveillance Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102673


Major Table of Content for Video Surveillance Market:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    • COVID-19 Impact Analysis

  • Global Video Surveillance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

      • By Component (Value)

        • Hardware

          • Camera

            • Hybrid Camera

            • Analog Camera

            • IP Camera

          • Storage Devices

          • Others

        • Software

          • Video Management Software

          • Video Analytics Software

        • Video as a Service (VSaaS)

      • By End-User (Value)

        • Commercial

        • Industrial

        • Residential

        • Government

      • By Geography (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East and Africa

        • Latin America

TOC Continued..!!

Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/video-surveillance-market-102673

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Smart Parcel Locker Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Modular Parcel Locker, Cooling Lockers for Fresh Food, Postal Lockers, and Laundry Lockers), By Deployment (Indoor and Outdoor), By Application (Commercial Buildings, Condos and Apartments, Retail BOPIS, Universities & Colleges, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Telephony, Unified Messaging, Collaboration Platforms), By Delivery Model (Managed Services, and Hosted/ Cloud Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SME’s), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, IT-enabled Services (ITeS), Education, Retail and Consumer Goods), and Regional Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Managed Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Services (Voice Service, Non-Voice Service, and IT Managed Service), By Fucntion (Finance & Accounting (F & A), Marketing, Procurement, Supply Chain, Human Resource, and Information Technology (IT)), By End-user (Medical, Financial, Government, Audit & Consulting, Corporate, Telecom, and Insurance & Re-insurance), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Content), By Device (Mobile, Console/PC, and Standalone), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform, Solution & Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Sustainable Energy, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/video-surveillance-market-9960



