Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Global Market Report 2022: 21.2% Annual Growth Rate Driven By Key Players ADT, Cisco, Honeywell & Others

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Service, End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global video surveillance as a service market is expected to grow from $2.93 billion in 2021 to $3.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $7.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.5%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The development of smart cities is expected to propel the growth of the video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market in the coming years. A smart city employs information and communication technology (ICT) to boost operational performance, exchange data with the public, and enhance government service and resident protection.

Governments all over the world have lofty goals for making communities smarter and better for people and travelers. Smart cities are implementing intelligent video monitoring to help emergency responders respond more quickly in real-time or to detect and handle possible accidents to minimize crime.

For instance, in 2019, the Indian government has committed to creating 100 smart cities, and as part of the $14 billion plan, 99 cities have already been announced. Therefore, the development of smart cities drives the growth of the video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market.



The growing technological advancements are gaining popularity in the video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market. Major companies operating in the VSaaS sector are focused on developing technological solutions for video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) to enhance security management.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: IP-Based; Analog

2) By Service: Managed; Hybrid; Hosted

3) By End User: Industrial; Residential; Military and Defense; Institutional; Public Facilities; Commercial; Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Characteristics



3. Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS)



5. Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Size And Growth



6. Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Segmentation

7. Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market



9. China Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market



10. India Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market



11. Japan Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market



12. Australia Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market



13. Indonesia Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market



14. South Korea Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market



15. Western Europe Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market



16. UK Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market



17. Germany Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market



18. France Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market



19. Eastern Europe Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market



20. Russia Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market



21. North America Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market



22. USA Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market



23. South America Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market



24. Brazil Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market



25. Middle East Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market



26. Africa Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market



27. Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market



29. Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

ADT Security Services Inc.

Axis Communications AB

Brivo Inc.

Cisco

Honeywell International Inc.

Genetec Inc.

Camcloud Inc.

CameraFTP Service

Cloudastructure Inc.

Duranc Inc.

Eagle Eye Networks Inc.

IVIDEON Inc.

Mobotix AG

Pacific Control Systems LLC

Timetec Cloud Sdn Bhd

Johnson Controls

Avigilon

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Panasonic

Hikvision

IndigoVision Group plc.

Verint Systems Inc.

MIRASYS

Ozvision

