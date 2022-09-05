Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Global Market to Reach $7.23 Billion in 2026
DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Service, End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global video surveillance as a service market is expected to grow from $2.93 billion in 2021 to $3.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $7.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.5%.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
The development of smart cities is expected to propel the growth of the video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market in the coming years. A smart city employs information and communication technology (ICT) to boost operational performance, exchange data with the public, and enhance government service and resident protection.
Governments all over the world have lofty goals for making communities smarter and better for people and travelers. Smart cities are implementing intelligent video monitoring to help emergency responders respond more quickly in real-time or to detect and handle possible accidents to minimize crime.
For instance, in 2019, the Indian government has committed to creating 100 smart cities, and as part of the $14 billion plan, 99 cities have already been announced. Therefore, the development of smart cities drives the growth of the video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market.
The growing technological advancements are gaining popularity in the video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market. Major companies operating in the VSaaS sector are focused on developing technological solutions for video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) to enhance security management.
Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Type: IP-Based; Analog
2) By Service: Managed; Hybrid; Hosted
3) By End User: Industrial; Residential; Military and Defense; Institutional; Public Facilities; Commercial; Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Characteristics
3. Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS)
5. Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Size And Growth
6. Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Segmentation
7. Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market
9. China Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market
10. India Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market
11. Japan Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market
12. Australia Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market
13. Indonesia Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market
14. South Korea Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market
15. Western Europe Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market
16. UK Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market
17. Germany Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market
18. France Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market
19. Eastern Europe Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market
20. Russia Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market
21. North America Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market
22. USA Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market
23. South America Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market
24. Brazil Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market
25. Middle East Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market
26. Africa Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market
27. Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market
29. Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
ADT Security Services Inc.
Axis Communications AB
Brivo Inc.
Cisco
Honeywell International Inc.
Genetec Inc.
Camcloud Inc.
CameraFTP Service
Cloudastructure Inc.
Duranc Inc.
Eagle Eye Networks Inc.
IVIDEON Inc.
Mobotix AG
Pacific Control Systems LLC
Timetec Cloud Sdn Bhd
Johnson Controls
Avigilon
Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
Panasonic
Hikvision
IndigoVision Group plc.
Verint Systems Inc.
MIRASYS
Ozvision
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mkkpqd
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/video-surveillance-as-a-service-vsaas-global-market-to-reach-7-23-billion-in-2026--301617854.html
SOURCE Research and Markets