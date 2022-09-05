U.S. markets closed

Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Global Market to Reach $7.23 Billion in 2026

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Service, End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global video surveillance as a service market is expected to grow from $2.93 billion in 2021 to $3.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $7.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.5%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The development of smart cities is expected to propel the growth of the video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market in the coming years. A smart city employs information and communication technology (ICT) to boost operational performance, exchange data with the public, and enhance government service and resident protection.

Governments all over the world have lofty goals for making communities smarter and better for people and travelers. Smart cities are implementing intelligent video monitoring to help emergency responders respond more quickly in real-time or to detect and handle possible accidents to minimize crime.

For instance, in 2019, the Indian government has committed to creating 100 smart cities, and as part of the $14 billion plan, 99 cities have already been announced. Therefore, the development of smart cities drives the growth of the video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market.

The growing technological advancements are gaining popularity in the video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market. Major companies operating in the VSaaS sector are focused on developing technological solutions for video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) to enhance security management.

Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Type: IP-Based; Analog
2) By Service: Managed; Hybrid; Hosted
3) By End User: Industrial; Residential; Military and Defense; Institutional; Public Facilities; Commercial; Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Characteristics

3. Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS)

5. Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Size And Growth

6. Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Segmentation

7. Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market

9. China Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market

10. India Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market

11. Japan Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market

12. Australia Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market

13. Indonesia Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market

14. South Korea Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market

15. Western Europe Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market

16. UK Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market

17. Germany Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market

18. France Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market

19. Eastern Europe Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market

20. Russia Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market

21. North America Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market

22. USA Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market

23. South America Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market

24. Brazil Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market

25. Middle East Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market

26. Africa Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market

27. Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market

29. Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

 Companies Mentioned

  • ADT Security Services Inc.

  • Axis Communications AB

  • Brivo Inc.

  • Cisco

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Genetec Inc.

  • Camcloud Inc.

  • CameraFTP Service

  • Cloudastructure Inc.

  • Duranc Inc.

  • Eagle Eye Networks Inc.

  • IVIDEON Inc.

  • Mobotix AG

  • Pacific Control Systems LLC

  • Timetec Cloud Sdn Bhd

  • Johnson Controls

  • Avigilon

  • Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

  • Panasonic

  • Hikvision

  • IndigoVision Group plc.

  • Verint Systems Inc.

  • MIRASYS

  • Ozvision

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mkkpqd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/video-surveillance-as-a-service-vsaas-global-market-to-reach-7-23-billion-in-2026--301617854.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

