U.S. markets open in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,894.00
    -11.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,295.00
    -72.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,096.50
    -42.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.70
    -6.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.23
    -0.50 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.20
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.12 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0108
    -0.0059 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.34
    -0.39 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1948
    -0.0075 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7580
    -0.2510 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,807.47
    +1,369.39 (+6.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.79
    +27.48 (+6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.85
    +0.77 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

Video Telematics Market is Booming with Rising Demand For Fleet Telematics | Exclusive MDC Research Study

Market Data Centre
·7 min read
Market Data Centre
Market Data Centre

Top Companies Covered in this Report are Cisco Systems Inc.AT&T Inc.,Microlise Group Ltd. ,Masternaut Limited. Geotab Inc. and among others.

Pune, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video Telematics Market by Vendor Assessment, Technology Assessment, Partner & Customer Ecosystem, type/solution, service, organization size, end-use verticals, and Region – Global Video Telematics Market Forecast to 2030, published by Market Data Centre, The Video Telematics Market is projected to grow at a solid pace during the forecast period. The presence of key players in the ecosystem has led to a compsetitive and diverse market. The advancement of digital transformation initiatives across multiple industries is expected to drive the worldwide Video Telematics Market during the study period.

This COVID-19 analysis of the report includes COVID-19 IMPACT on the production and, demand, supply chain. This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global Video Telematics Market from 2017-to 2021 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-to 2030 by region/country and subsectors. The report covers the revenue, sales volume, price, historical growth, and future perspectives in the Video Telematics Market.


Download Free Sample PDF@ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/samplepdf/19029

                                                                                                             

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of Geography, the Global Video Telematics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to hold a considerable share in the global Video Telematics Market. Due to increasing investment for research and development process and adoption of solutions in the region whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecasted period.

The growing number of Video Telematics Market players across regions is expected to drive market growth further. Moreover, increasing investments by prominent vendors in product capabilities and business expansion is expected to fuel the market during the study period. Many market players are finding lucrative opportunities in emerging economies like China and India, where the large populations are coupled with new innovations in numerous industries.

Market Assessment

Technology Assessment

Vendor Assessment

Market Dynamics

Key Innovations

Product Breadth and Capabilities

Trends and Challenges

Adoption Trends and Challenges

Technology Architecture

Drivers and Restrains

Deployment Trends

Competitive Differentiation

Regional and Industry Dynamics

Industry Applications

Price/Performance Analysis

Regulations and Compliance

Latest Upgradation

Strategy and Vision


In deep ToC includes

233 – Tables

45  – Figures

300 – Pages

                                    

Get Table Of Content of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/toc/19029

                                                                                                                  

Company Profiles and Strategies

Video Telematics Solution Providers

  • Bendix

  • Cameramatics

  • Exeros Technologies

  • Fastview

  • Fleetcam

  • Icam Video Telematics

  • Idrive

  • Lightmetrics

  • Lytx

  • Nauto

  • Netradyne

  • Seeing Machines

  • Smartwitness (Sensata Technologies)

  • Surecam

  • Vision Techniques

  • Visiontrack

  • Vue (Radius Telematics)

  • Waylens

Fleet Telematics Solution Providers

  • Addsecure Smart Transport

  • Azuga (Bridgestone)

  • Forward Thinking Systems

  • Isaac Instruments

  • J. J. Keller

  • Matrix Telematics

  • Microlise

  • Mix Telematics

  • Motive Technologies (Keeptruckin)

  • Omnitracs (Solera)

  • Radius Telematics

  • Samsara

  • Trakm8

  • Trimble

  • Verizon Connect

Hardware-Focused Suppliers

  • D-Teg

  • Howen

  • Micronet

  • Pfk Electronics

  • Pittasoft (Blackvue)

  • Positioning Universal

  • Streamax

Table of Contents                                                                           

1.      INTRODUCTION
1.1.   Market Definition
1.2.   Market Segmentation
1.3.   Geographic Scope
1.4.   Years Considered: Historical Years – 2017 & 2020; Base Year – 2021; Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030
1.5.   Currency Used
2.      RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1.   Research Framework
2.2.   Data Collection Technique
2.3.   Data Sources
2.3.1.      Secondary Sources
2.3.2.      Primary Sources
2.4.   Market Estimation Methodology
2.4.1.      Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2.      Top-Down Approach
2.5.   Data Validation and Triangulation
2.5.1.      Market Forecast Model
2.5.2.      Limitations/Assumptions of the Study
3.      ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY
4.      MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT
4.1.   Overview
4.2.   Drivers
4.3.   Barriers/Challenges
4.4.   Opportunities
5.      VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
6.      PRICING ANALYSIS
7.      SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
8.      MARKET SIZING AND FORECASTING
8.1.   Global - Video Telematics Market Analysis & Forecast, By Region
8.2.   Global - Video Telematics Market Analysis & Forecast, By Segment
8.2.1.      North America Video Telematics Market, By Segment
8.2.2.      North America Video Telematics Market, By Country
8.2.2.1.            US
8.2.2.2.            Canada
8.2.3.      Europe Video Telematics Market, By Segment
8.2.4.      Europe Video Telematics Market, By Country
8.2.4.1.            Germany
8.2.4.2.            UK
8.2.4.3.            France
8.2.4.4.            Rest of Europe (ROE)
8.2.5.      Asia Pacific Video Telematics Market, By Segment
8.2.6.      Asia Pacific Video Telematics Market, By Country
8.2.6.1.            China
8.2.6.2.            Japan
8.2.6.3.            India
8.2.6.4.            Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
8.2.7.      Rest of the World (ROW) Video Telematics Market, By Segment
8.2.8.      Rest of the World (ROW) Video Telematics Market, By Country
8.2.8.1.            Latin America
8.2.8.2.            Middle East & Africa

ToC can be modified as per clients' business requirements*


Read Overview of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/video-telematics-market-19029

                                                                

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How does our product and services portfolio compare to leading competitors?

  • What are the key developments in customer demand given the changing economy?

  • What are the new pricing and consumption models in the marketplace and how should we align our portfolio?

  • What are the key decision drivers for services buyers?

  • How can we accelerate our bidding process?

  • What is the potential of the Video Telematics Market?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Video Telematics Market?

  • What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Video Telematics Market?

  • What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Video Telematics Market?

  • Which region has the highest investments in Video Telematics Market?

  • What are the latest research and activities in Video Telematics Market?

  • Who are the prominent players in Video Telematics Market?

  • What is the potential of the Video Telematics Market?

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing  the demand in the Video Telematics Market. The MDC CompetetiveScape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's CompetitiveScape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's CompetitiveScape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.

Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete  and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.


Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/sample/19029


Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Report Coverage

Video Telematics Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Video Telematics Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Video Telematics Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.


Buy Exclusive Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/checkout/19029


About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses.These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry.The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.

CONTACT: Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited) Office 808, Amar Business Park, S.No. 105, Baner Road, Pune 411045, India Email: sales@marketdatacentre.com Phone: +1-916-848-6986 (US) Website: https://www.marketdatacentre.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Intel buys New Albany land for semiconductor manufacturing campus

    The California-based tech giant finalized the purchase of about 750.6 acres of land for its semiconductor campus for around $111 million through its Growth Site LLC subsidiary, according to the Licking County Auditor. The purchase was split across two parcels, one on Clover Valley Road and one on Green Chapel Road.

  • GameStop CFO out, layoffs announced, stock drops

    GameStop is making significant changes to its workforce, including laying off staff and investing in store managers and employees, according to an internal memo and a source familiar with the matter.

  • Russia Targets Europe With a Commodity Weapon: Kazakh Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has found another weapon to use against European countries supporting Ukraine -- Kazakhstan’s crude -- and it will cost him almost nothing, writes Bloomberg oil strategist Julian Lee.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Y

  • After the Biden and Bezos war of words, gas prices really are coming back down to earth

    Gas futures are falling as prices have already receded from recent highs.

  • McDonald's Menu Embraces Something Completely New

    Taco Bell used to say "think outside the bun," McDonald's has taken a different approach.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and Cohen’s hedge fund history, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Because of the Russian […]

  • Why crude released from U.S. oil reserves may have ended up being exported overseas

    U.S. drivers had high hopes that the historic release of oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve would help ease triple-digit prices of crude oil and reduce gasoline prices at the pump, but costs for both have seen little relief.

  • Ford's June Sales Disappoint

    The automaker's domestic deliveries skyrocketed year over year last month, but remained well below pre-pandemic levels.

  • Is There Any Hope for Bed Bath & Beyond?

    Plummeting sales, widening losses, and crashing comparable-store sales all mean that the home goods retailer now looks like a business that may be too threadbare to save. In late June, Bed Bath & Beyond announced that Mark Tritton was out as president, CEO, and board director and was being replaced on an interim basis by director Sue Gove, who has served in executive capacities at two other retailers, Golfsmith and Zale. It's a long way down from the mountain of hope that surrounded Tritton when he took over executive leadership back in 2019.

  • John Paulson's wife sues him for $1 billion, says he is hiding money in divorce

    The wife of hedge fund founder John Paulson has sued him for at least $1 billion, claiming he is trying to hide billions of dollars from her in their divorce. In a complaint filed on Thursday with a New York state court in Manhattan, Jenica Paulson said her husband secretly created and funded three trusts to ensure she would be deprived of her fair share of assets from their 22-year marriage. "Mrs. Paulson was a loyal wife," the complaint said.

  • China’s Steel Industry Sounds the Alarm Over Crisis Conditions

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s steel mills are sounding the alarm over crisis conditions in the industry as margins plunge due to weak demand. Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?US Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008China Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesThe starkest

  • Peloton boosts staff pay, retailers tell shoppers to keep returns, penguins reject cheap fish at aquarium

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi discuss three other trending news stories today.

  • North Texas’ lead in semiconductor space to leap ahead with expansions in Sherman

    North Texas leads the state in semiconductor manufacturing, and two massive expansions in the city of Sherman position the region to grow that lead substantially over the next few years and beyond.

  • Oil prices: Experts predict how low they could go amid a recession

    The recent tumble in oil prices amid fears of a global recession begs the question: How low could crude go if major world economies do, in fact, contract? Predictions vary.

  • FDA authorizes broader access to Pfizer's COVID-19 pill

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss the FDA's authorization of broader access to Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill.

  • Levi Strauss Sales Rise as Retail Sector Grapples With Growing Inventories

    The jeans maker sidestepped for now issues related to excess inventory among retailers and a slowdown in consumer spending.

  • Majority of U.S. workers fearful of losing job in a recession, survey finds

    Yahoo Finance reporter Dani Romero details how fears of an economic recession are looming on the minds of American workers.

  • TASEKO MINES UPDATES STATUS OF COPPER PRICE PROTECTION PROGRAM

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that copper collars for the first half of 2023 have been acquired to secure a minimum copper price of US$3.75 per pound and a ceiling price of US$4.72 per pound for 30 million pounds of copper. This collar was purchased in mid-June when the price of copper was approximately US$4.20 per pound.

  • Oil Spreads Rocket as Traders Scour for US Crude Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- The heart of the US physical oil markets is screaming for supplies even as headline prices swing due to worries about a global recession.Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceUS Index Futures Slide With Jobs Report in Focus: Markets WrapThe US crude promp

  • The PC sales boom has finally gone bust, and chip stocks are taking the hit

    A drop in PC shipments is coming for the chip market.