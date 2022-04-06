U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

VideoByte Partners with Katz Digital to Elevate Audio Advertising into Connected TV with A2V Technology

·3 min read

DENVER , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katz Digital, a division of Katz Media Group, the largest media representation company in the United States, has selected VideoByte's A2V as a preferred vendor for delivering audio advertising into Connected TV (CTV). The partnership will introduce a new and unique supply offering to Katz Digital's customer base and harness the power of CTV with traditional audio ads.

VideoByte and VideoBridge, leading providers of digital advertising technology, merge companies to create global best-in-class Connected TV (CTV) advertising experience. The combined company will operate under the VideoByte brand effective immediately and merge full business operations through Q4 of 2021. (PRNewsfoto/VideoByte)
VideoByte and VideoBridge, leading providers of digital advertising technology, merge companies to create global best-in-class Connected TV (CTV) advertising experience. The combined company will operate under the VideoByte brand effective immediately and merge full business operations through Q4 of 2021. (PRNewsfoto/VideoByte)

VideoByte's A2V technology is a new and innovative service that combines audio advertising with video advertising. A2V, the new audio to video solution will help transform audio ads into CTV video with new technology that has never before been available.

The partnership between Katz Digital and VideoByte will allow advertisers to reach new audiences easier than ever with the help of A2V, allowing audio buyers access into the CTV space, while targeting an audience not previously available for audio buyers.

"Katz Digital positions themselves as audio anywhere, therefore a partnership with VideoByte was a natural fit," said David Naffis, co-founder and CEO of VideoByte. "Katz Digital is the leader in the streaming audio and podcast space, and now they are able to expand their business by elevating audio ads into CTV using A2V." "We see televisions as another set of speakers," said David Martin, co-founder and COO of VideoByte. "One that's positioned in the most prized of venues - our homes and living rooms."

CTV affords audio buyers highly engaged long-form inventory with an average ad completion rate of 95%1. A2V also provides an option for something audio cannot inherently provide, the added premium value of a visual call-to-action (CTA) or dynamic QR code allowing consumers direct access to a website or downloadable app not always easily accessible with pure audio CTA's.

"VideoByte helps bring a unique audience to our customers," said Scott Porretti, President, Katz Digital. "This is an opportunity to showcase an audio ad within one of the most premium types of supply available today."

This relationship enables increased reach, addressability and highly targeted campaigns that transact no differently than how audio buyers are buying currently. There are no special requirements or adjustments necessary and CTV inventory can be available to current running audio campaigns immediately.

ABOUT VIDEOBYTE
VideoByte is a privately held and operated video advertising platform focused on a viewer-first experience across connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Founded in 2020 with company headquarters based in Denver, Colorado, the ad serving platform provides advanced technology delivering memorable brand messaging moments for advertisers at a higher profitability for publishers. As experts in CTV technology, VideoByte is known to provide strong performance for its variety of publisher clients including notable partners AMC, MLB, NFL and Plex. For more information, go to videobyte.com.

ABOUT KATZ MEDIA GROUP
Katz Media Group is the leading media sales organization that provides advertisers with the power of local impact on a national scale. Katz seamlessly activates influential connections with over 200 million weekly consumers across the country through its two companies - Katz Radio Group and Katz Television Group - collectively representing more than 3,300 radio stations, 800 television stations, and their digital platforms. As a trusted sales partner, Katz is dedicated to using the latest technology, data, and strategic insights to create custom campaigns that target advertisers' needs and deliver results in every market across the country. Katz is based in New York City, with a total of 14 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit us online at www.katzmedia.com.

Media Contact:
Augustine Agency
Matthew Z'berg
mzberg@augustineagency.com

VideoByte Business Contact:
David Naffis
david@videobyte.com

Katz Digital Business Contact:
Scott Porretti
scott.porretti@katzmedia.com

1 Statista.com

Katz Logo
Katz Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/videobyte-partners-with-katz-digital-to-elevate-audio-advertising-into-connected-tv-with-a2v-technology-301519074.html

SOURCE VideoByte

