VidMob Awarded 2022 Ad Age Best Places to Work

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VidMob, the leading platform for Intelligent Creative, has been named as one of the top 2022 Ad Age Best Places to Work.



This annual survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the North American marketing industry. Ad Age honored the winners and revealed their top list in a special report published in January 2022.

Since its founding, VidMob set out to build an operating system for creativity, empowering and connecting all stakeholders of the creative process. Their AI-powered technology combined with a network of expert creators gives brands and agencies the ability to maximize the effectiveness of their ad creative, helping them to deliver creative that works. The platform supports every social and digital platform and enables marketers to understand how every creative choice impacts business results.

The Ad Age Best Places to Work award is a recognition of the company’s culture, purpose and commitment to client success, which has helped VidMob attract top talent, customers, and partnerships. The company has fostered a culture of diversity, creativity, and accountability, which helped propel the business to a high customer retention rate and significant growth this past year. Since 2018, VidMob has supported 85 Non-Profit Organizations (NPOs) around the world with pro bono creative services through its foundation VidMob Gives , and provides every employee with the opportunity to propose and participate in pro bono work.

“Building a purpose-driven business has been a massive unlock in terms of attracting and retaining talented people, and motivating everyone around common values; especially with the challenging environment for businesses over the past year,” said Alex Collmer, CEO and founder of VidMob. “People are at the core of everything we do, which is why this award is so meaningful.”

Companies from across North America entered a two-part process to determine the 2022 Ad Age Best Places to Work. Each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics were evaluated, followed by an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. An independent organization, Best Companies Group, managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

