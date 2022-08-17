VidMob raises $110 million in Series D Investment Round

VidMob

Strong momentum as customers turn to Intelligent Creative as a core driver of marketing performance

Investment enables VidMob to accelerate platform development and expand its global footprint

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VidMob, the leading platform for Intelligent Creative, today announced that it has raised $110 million in a Series D investment round led by Shamrock Capital, with strong participation from a leading group of new and existing investors.

VidMob’s Intelligent Creative platform provides an end-to-end solution to help brands optimize the performance of their creative advertising assets by unifying data and analytics with creative production, delivering improved marketing performance and business results across all platforms and creative formats. The company’s revenue has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 110%, having experienced accelerated growth every year for the past four years, as new brands join the platform and existing clients meaningfully expand their usage. VidMob will use the Series D investment to continue to invest in sales and marketing, accelerate platform development and expand its global footprint. Shamrock Capital led the Series D investment, with meaningful participation from existing investors including ID Fund and Drive by DraftKings, as well as new investors including eGateway and PROOF. The group joins a strong list of existing investors, including Adobe, Shutterstock, BuildGroup and Spruce House.

“We are proud to have had Shamrock Capital lead our latest investment, which will accelerate the power of creative data to help customers, agencies and brands refine their messages to be more clear, powerful, and effective,” said Alex Collmer, CEO and Co-Founder of VidMob. “Their investment is a testament to the quality of VidMob’s technology, the positive impact that our customers experience every day, and the opportunity ahead.”

Marketers are turning to VidMob’s Intelligent Creative platform as a powerful tool to drive creative performance as they navigate a changing global economy, evolving privacy laws and cookie deprecation. The need to execute a brand story across numerous media platforms and formats has made it increasingly difficult to efficiently deliver impactful creative.

“We see the immediate and long-term value of the VidMob platform to improve creative performance with data and insights,” said Laura Held, Partner at Shamrock Capital. “The team has a clear vision and an impressive list of clients, including global brands that are making creative a key driver of business performance. We are excited to partner with VidMob as they continue to develop their platform and expand their global footprint in a growing and evolving market.”

VidMob is unique in the breadth of its solution, helping brands produce, track, measure, score and optimize the performance of their creative advertising across all major digital advertising platforms, including Google, Meta, Amazon Ads, TikTok, LinkedIn, Twitter, Snap, Pinterest, Hulu and Reddit.

“Under increased pressure to maximize every marketing dollar, improving creative effectiveness and efficiency has become a marketing imperative,” said Antonio Lucio, VidMob board member and former Facebook, HP and Visa CMO. “By building strategic partnerships and game-changing integrations with the world’s leading media platforms, VidMob is giving its clients the fastest path to creative that works.”

Cooley LLP served as legal advisor to VidMob and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor to Shamrock Capital on the transaction.

About VidMob

VidMob's unique platform dramatically improves business results with Intelligent Creative. VidMob is the only company in the world to receive a certified creative marketing partner badge from every media platform, delivering creative that works on a global scale. VidMob is a mission-driven organization, donating 1% annually to fund pro bono creative projects for nonprofits. VidMob is a leader in tech and work culture, earning awards from Digiday and Frost & Sullivan for top technology innovation and receiving Ad Age and Inc. awards for best places to work. Learn more about VidMob and VidMob Gives.

About Shamrock Capital

Shamrock Capital is a Los Angeles-based investment firm with approximately $3.8 billion of assets under management. Shamrock Capital invests exclusively in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors through a multi-fund strategy centered on private equity investments, as well as ownership and financing of content and media rights. The firm was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney and has since evolved into an institutionally backed firm with a leading group of investors, including endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth and pension funds. Shamrock Capital partners with strong management teams and takes an active, collaborative approach to creating value in each investment. For more information, visit www.shamrockcap.com.



