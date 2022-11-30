U.S. markets close in 2 hours 45 minutes

Viejas Casino & Resort Selects OPTX for their Proprietary Slots, Slots AI, Dispatch and Player Connect Solutions

·3 min read

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTX, the award-winning casino intelligence platform, is excited to announce its partnership with Southern California's Viejas Casino & Resort.

(PRNewsfoto/OPTX)
(PRNewsfoto/OPTX)

Viejas Casino & Resort, acquired OPTX best-in-class Slots, Slots AI, Slot Dispatch, Player Development, Player Development AI and Connect solutions. This selection of OPTX solutions is ground-breaking for the thriving Viejas property, which is consistently on the cutting-edge of player experience excellence.

Jim Wild, General Manager of Viejas was impressed with every aspect of the innovative OPTX solutions and explained, "OPTX and Viejas are the perfect partners. Our dedicated team is constantly seeking forward-thinking products to increase our profitability, performance and relationships with our guests. This partnership with OPTX will allow us to optimize our casino floor with continuous slot change recommendations, player insights, and visualizations culminating with increased revenue opportunities."

The OPTX solutions implemented at Viejas will provide well-defined operational value within the property. Erich Hans, Viejas Chief Financial Officer, further emphasized, "OPTX will bring operational efficiency and additional business agility via an intuitive, streamlined, single system for multiple departments. Being able to replace multiple operational systems with one integrated platform is exactly what we needed to make the intelligent and rapid decisions the fast-paced gaming industry requires."

Dennis Woods, Vice President of Slot Operations joined with Wild and Hans and elaborated, "OPTX Dispatch is the leading technology in the marketplace, providing an integrated solution for automated and real-time dispatching of events via web and mobile devices. It'll transform the day-to-day operations of our entire slot team."

The opportunity to partner with Viejas Casino & Resort is another step forward in OPTX's mission to revolutionize the casino industry with unparalleled technology. OPTX co-CEO, Brooke Fiumara said, "Casino leaders are seeking a single platform solution that doesn't just present data, it provides the functionality for operators to use it. OPTX's trailblazing AI features distill raw data into actionable insights and recommendations. We are excited for the Viejas team to experience the OPTX advantage!"

Providing customers an award-winning product, OPTX addresses the unique challenges operators face through modern technology. The software provides an end-to-end solution focused on slots, marketing and campaigns, player development, and artificial intelligence. The data intelligence used by OPTX creates actionable recommendations for casino operators, provides real-time individualized insights to ensure that no actionable player is missed, and empowers teams to spend less time compiling the data and more time implementing strategies that increase guest visitation, revenue, and profitability.

To learn more about OPTX and its revolutionary casino intelligence, visit https://optx.com/

ABOUT OPTX:

OPTX was founded in mid-2019 by former casino executives that believe only through the union of operations, people and technology can impactful results be achieved. The OPTX solution is designed from the ground up to simplify complex processes and improve operational efficiency. As an enterprise technology solution for casino operators, OPTX gathers the meaningful player data from multiple source systems, cleanses it and then presents it in an understandably clear way. For more information about OPTX go to www.OPTX.com.

