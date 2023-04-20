U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,129.79
    -24.73 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,786.62
    -110.39 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,059.56
    -97.67 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.70
    -9.74 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.29
    -1.87 (-2.36%)
     

  • Gold

    2,016.60
    +9.30 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    25.36
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0976
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5450
    -0.0570 (-1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2438
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1960
    -0.3990 (-0.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,188.62
    -828.59 (-2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    629.17
    -12.45 (-1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,902.61
    +3.84 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,657.57
    +50.81 (+0.18%)
     

Viemed Healthcare Announces Date and Time for Conference Call

Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
·1 min read
Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

LAFAYETTE, La., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it will host its Quarterly Conference Call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

877-407-6176 (US Toll-Free)
+1 201-689-8451 (International)

Financial professionals are invited to call in to register in advance to ask questions. To pre-register as a qualified caller, please e-mail investorinfo@viemed.com by 12:00 p.m. ET Monday, May 8, 2023.

Live Audio Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Zob0C97p

Following the live call, a replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.viemed.com.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed’s service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting-edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

For further information, please contact:

Glen Akselrod
Bristol Capital
905-326-1888
glen@bristolir.com

Todd Zehnder
Chief Operating Officer
Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
337-504-3802
investorinfo@viemed.com