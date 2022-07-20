Viemed Healthcare Announces Date and Time for Conference Call

U.S. markets closed

LAFAYETTE, La., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it will host its Quarterly Conference Call on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

877-407-6176 (US Toll-Free)
201-689-8451 (International)

Financial professionals are invited to call in to register in advance to ask questions. To pre-register as a qualified caller, please e-mail investorinfo@viemed.com by 12:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Live Audio Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=nCv1tRHb

Following the live call, a replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.viemed.com.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed’s service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

For further information, please contact:

Glen Akselrod
Bristol Capital
905-326-1888
glen@bristolir.com

Todd Zehnder
Chief Operating Officer
Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
337-504-3802
investorinfo@viemed.com


