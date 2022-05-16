U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

Viemed Provides Update Concerning Successful Appeal of Office of Inspector General Findings

Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • VMD
Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

LAFAYETTE, La., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a home medical equipment supplier and the nation’s largest independent provider of ventilation that provides post-acute respiratory care services, is providing an update concerning the Company’s appeal of claims related to findings from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (“OIG”) in a May 2021 report (“Report”). Based on an objective and independent review of patients’ medical records, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (“CMS”) Qualified Independent Contractor (“QIC”) responsible for evaluating the Company’s Reconsideration appeals determined that approximately 77% of the claims it reviewed were medically necessary and properly payable under Medicare rules and regulations, overturning OIG’s and CMS’s initial recommendations and determinations.

“The success of our latest round of appeals is an extremely positive development for patients and their families who depend on payors to hold up their end of the health care delivery network,” said Casey Hoyt, Viemed’s CEO. “We wholeheartedly believe in protecting and advancing the rights of these patients to have access to the care prescribed by qualified licensed physicians. As a leader in the respiratory care industry, we will continue to support responsible rulemaking and other initiatives to ensure that the best care remains available to those in need.”

In its Report, the OIG alleged that 98% of sampled claims in an audit of the Company’s non-invasive ventilation patients did not comply with Medicare requirements and recommended that CMS recoup funds. Through the statutory appeals process, the Company filed its Reconsideration appeals to the QIC in November 2021 seeking an objective and independent review of the OIG and CMS findings.

Because the initial overpayment determinations utilized OIG’s statistical extrapolation based on a 98% failure rate, the QIC’s decisions stated that any remaining overpayment amounts will need to be recalculated. While the results of the latest appeals significantly reduce the range of possible losses for Viemed, the Company awaits communication of recalculated overpayment amounts, which may require further appeals.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed’s service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

For further information, please contact:

Glen Akselrod
Bristol Capital
905-326-1888
glen@bristolir.com

Todd Zehnder
Chief Operating Officer
Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
337-504-3802
investorinfo@viemed.com
Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “potential”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, or “projects”, or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will”, “should”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, including the anticipated reduction in the range of possible losses for the Company and the Company’s plans to continue to pursue the unfavorable aspects of the QIC’s decisions through appeals, are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business, market and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken by governmental authorities, individuals and companies in response to the pandemic on our business, financial condition and results of operations, including on the Company's patient base, revenues, employees, and equipment and supplies; significant capital requirements and operating risks that the Company may be subject to; the ability of the Company to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; volatility in the market price of the Company's common shares; the Company’s novel business model; the risk that the clinical application of treatments that demonstrate positive results in a study may not be positively replicated or that such test results may not be predictive of actual treatment results or may not result in the adoption of such treatments by providers; the state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; reductions in reimbursement rates and audits of reimbursement claims by various governmental and private payor entities; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; dependence on key suppliers and the recall of certain Royal Philips BiPAP and CPAP devices and ventilators that we distribute and sell; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; competition; low profit market segments; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company's information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; the overall difficult litigation and regulatory environment; increased competition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the Company’s status as an emerging growth company; and the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events or health epidemics or concerns, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and claims resulting from such events or concerns; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.


