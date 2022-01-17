U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    +0.37 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.70
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1419
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3677
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4330
    +0.2330 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,917.83
    -83.28 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.78
    +9.05 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    -20.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,318.54
    +194.26 (+0.69%)
     

VietinBank – The Leading Bank in Foreign Exchange Online Services in Vietnam

VietinBank
·1 min read

VietinBank FX-Online

VietinBank FX-Online
VietinBank FX-Online
VietinBank FX-Online

HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VietinBank has launched FX Online 24/7 service, which allows customers to access foreign exchange (FX) services anytime, anywhere on transaction platforms such as VietinBank eFAST and VietinBank iPay.

Favorably positioned with these platforms, VietinBank is viewed as an industry leader in providing FX Online services in Vietnam.

Sharing the same journey with customers has always remained our motto at VietinBank. When customers use VietinBank eFAST and VietinBank iPay, they can get advanced FX Online customer experience, and save time with less touching.

Innovating systems to improve FX services delivered to customers is always an area of focus for VietinBank. Just a smartphone or laptop with internet connection and with some simple steps without having to be physically at the Bank, customers now can perform FX Online transactions with VietinBank in many choices of foreign currency pairs.

1. Corporate customers can buy and transfer Foreign Currencies Online (during business hours).

2. Corporate customers or individual customers can sell Foreign Currencies Online from foreign currency accounts and receive VND into customer’s accounts anytime-anywhere, even during weekends, public holidays and Lunar New Year holiday (Tet).

With multi-level authorization matrix, VietinBank eFAST can meet diverse demands of customers for authorization with unlimited number of users at each level: create/control/approve.

Also, the system provides security methods in strict adherence to safety and security requirements of the State Bank of Vietnam: Soft OTP verification (VietinBank OTP application) and Keypass token verification.

VietinBank is providing preferential offers to corporate customers when they use “Customers sell Foreign Currency Online 24/7” service on VietinBank eFAST platform. Specifically, customers are offered 20 preferential points for currency pair USD/VND; 50 preferential points for currency pair EUR/VND, and 0.5 preferential point for currency pair JPY/VND, as well as special offers for other currency pairs.

For more details, please contact VietinBank branches/transaction offices nationwide or VietinBank Customer Support Call Center: 1900 558 868; Email: contact@VietinBank.vn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/401ed0fd-ea1e-428e-a8b4-881e47c04f13


Recommended Stories

  • Small business owners share their best advice for starting your own company

    Small business owners and consultants who’ve “been there, done that” share their best suggestions for starting and running a one-person business.

  • North Korea reportedly fires missile in fourth test this month

    North Korea fired what may have been a ballistic missile on Monday, in its fourth such test this month amid calls for increased sanctions from the United States, according to South Korea and Japan.South Korea's military reported that North Korea launched an "unidentified projectile" off of its east coast and into the ocean, according to Reuters. Japan's government said it could have been a ballistic missile. On Friday, North Korea launched two...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: This EV Startup Flashes Buy Signal

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Mutual Funds: How They Pay Dividends

    A mutual fund's dividend distributions may include both stock dividends and bond interest. They may be reinvested or taken as income.

  • Sick of rising insurance premiums? Get a cut of your own with these 3 dividend stocks

    Insurance is often called a recession-proof sector, as you can't just drop your coverage.

  • Walmart Filings Reveal Plans to Create Cryptocurrency, NFTs

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. is preparing to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of non-fungible tokens, filings with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office show, setting the stage for meeting its customers in the emerging metaverse.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Co

  • Mexican entrepreneur Garza Calderon confirms interest in Citi asset sale

    Mexican entrepreneur Javier Garza Calderon aims to bid on the consumer banking arm of Citigroup in the country, pledging to return it to Mexican hands, he said in a statement Sunday. Garza Calderon, founder of the organization "Entrepreneurs for the Fourth National Transformation (E4T)," said he was interested in inviting other business leaders to form a group of investors to analyze the possible acquisition. "I perceive a great opportunity to rescue its historical, cultural and financial assets so that they return to the hands of Mexican businessmen," Garza Calderon said in a statement shared with Reuters.

  • France’s Nuclear Champion Sacrificed to Stave Off Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.High energy prices are bearing down on Europe’s economy like a freight train, and France just pushed its largest electricity producer into the path of the collisi

  • Credit Suisse Chairman to Leave After Breaking Covid Travel Rules

    António Horta-Osório is leaving the bank following an investigation into his personal use of corporate aircraft and travel that violated Covid-19 quarantine rules.

  • Glaxo Rejects $68 Billion Unilever Bid for Consumer Business

    (Bloomberg) -- GlaxoSmithKline Plc said it rejected an offer from Unilever Plc for the drugmaker’s consumer healthcare unit last year that valued the business at about 50 billion pounds ($68 billion).Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelThe Virus Has Changed

  • BBVA to pay more than 7 billion euros to shareholders in 2021, 2022, chairman says

    Spain's BBVA expects to distribute more than 7 billion euros ($8 billion) to shareholders in 2021 and 2022, around a fifth of its current market capitalization, chairman Carlos Torres said in a post on the Spanish bank's website on Monday. Torres added the bank was open to additional investments and shareholder distributions "in order to be within our target range, with a capital ratio between 11.5 and 12 percent in 2024."

  • Thousands of student loans to be canceled in Navient settlement: How to find out if you're eligible

    The settlement will result in the cancellation of $1.7 billion in student loans. Another $95 million will be distributed in restitution payments.

  • Hulu Targets ‘Streamers of Tomorrow’ as It Seeks Candidates With Metaverse, NFT Backgrounds

    Hulu is looking for help breaking into crypto, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse to target “the streamers of tomorrow,” according to a new job posting. The streaming platform is hiring a “culture trend marketing manager” to help the company “break through into other spaces outside of streaming,” with a background in “metaverse and/or crypto and NFT platforms” a plus, according to the listing. Hulu’s parent company, Disney, is eyeing the metaverse in a similar way – in a recent job posting, the company identified NFTs and augmented reality as key emerging tech trends to watch.

  • Credit Suisse chairman quits over COVID-19 breaches in latest setback

    Credit Suisse Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has resigned after flouting COVID-19 quarantine rules, the bank said on Monday, raising questions over the embattled lender's new strategy as it tries to recover from a string of scandals. The abrupt move comes less than a year after Horta-Osorio was brought in to clean up Switzerland's No.2 bank's corporate culture marred by its involvement with collapsed investment firm Archegos and insolvent supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital.

  • Wall Street’s Big Banks Are Set to Tap the Corporate Bond Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s biggest banks are expected to hit the corporate bond market after they report quarterly results in an effort to raise money before the Federal Reserve knocks borrowing costs higher.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelThe Virus H

  • China’s Economic Growth Slows, Prompting Interest Rate Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic growth slowed last quarter as consumer spending took a dive, giving the central bank cause to cut its key interest rate for the first time in almost two years. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe

  • Which Are The 3 Crypto Coins In Cybersecurity To Keep An Eye On During The Current Year

    The number of hacker assaults on the Internet grows with time. Too many cybercriminals are attempting to obtain access to people’s personal information in order to steal their wealth.

  • Derivatives Data Shows Softening Crypto Enthusiasm

    The wind seems to be out of crypto’s sails for now.

  • Some Starbucks, Chipotle Sites Cut Hours, Limit Seating Over Omicron

    The nation’s restaurant industry is facing labor shortages and reduced service as the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 crimps operations.

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.