Vietnam Among World’s Most Overbought Stock Markets After Rally

(Bloomberg) -- The 18% advance in Vietnam’s VN Index this year has made it the best-performing stock gauge in Southeast Asia, and one of the most overbought in the world.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The benchmark’s 14-day relative strength index — which tracks the velocity of a security’s price movement — climbed to nearly 80 on Friday, far above the level of 70 typically seen as overbought. That’s the measure’s highest level since a spike in January 2021 that preceded a sharp pullback.

It’s also higher than all but five of the key national indexes tracked by Bloomberg News. Sri Lanka, Botswana and Hungary are among those with higher RSIs.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.