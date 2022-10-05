Vietnam B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - Industry to Surpass $30 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo



According to the Q2 2022 B2C Ecommerce Survey, the market in Vietnam is expected to grow by 18.56% on annual basis to reach US$16.4 billion in 2022. The medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in Vietnam promises to be attractive .

The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 16.86% during 2022-2026. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$13.8 billion in 2021 to reach US$30.6 billion by 2026.

E-commerce firms are raising funding rounds to further develop their services and aid growth

The e-commerce market is projected to become the second largest across Southeast Asia in Vietnam. Amid this projected growth and rising competition in the Vietnamese e-commerce industry, firms are raising funding rounds to further develop their services and aid growth in Vietnam. For instance,

In November 2021, Tiki, the homegrown Vietnamese e-commerce firm, announced that the firm had raised US$258 million in investment in its series E funding round, which was led by AIA Insurance. The firm is planning to use the funding round to aid its efforts in logistics. This includes using artificial intelligence technologies and robotic systems for better inventory management.

Traditional tours operators are turning to online sales channels driving competition in the Vietnamese market

The pandemic outbreak meant tour operators were forced to close their offices. This, coupled with the growing shift to online channels for booking flights and accommodations among Vietnamese, meant that business activities and sales were severely affected for tour operators. Consequently, many traditional tour operators turned online to drive sales in the country. For instance,

Story continues

TST Tourist, one of the tour operators in Vietnam, invested in online tour booking instead of opening new offices even before the pandemic outbreak. This strategy helped the firm to increase its sales during the Covid-19 period.

Regional e-commerce platforms are launching food delivery business vertical in Vietnam amid growing competition

The online food delivery segment is one of the most competitive industries in Vietnam. Several homegrown and regional players are competing for market share. Amid the growing competition, more firms are entering the sector with their food delivery business vertical. For instance,

In August 2021, ShopeeFood, the food delivery business vertical of the Sea Group, announced its launch in the Vietnamese market via a rebranding of NowFood - a food delivery service of Foody Corporation that Sea Group acquired in 2017. Notably, NowFood has been one of the leading players in the segment, capturing a 42% market share of the Vietnamese food delivery GMV in 2020.

Digital health startups are raising funding rounds to further accelerate their growth in Vietnam

The adoption of digital health tech platforms surged significantly during the global pandemic outbreak. To further build on this rapid growth attained by startups over the last two years, firms are raising funding rounds to accelerate their growth and expansion. For instance,

In March 2022, Jio Health, the digital health startup in Vietnam, announced that the firm had raised US$20 million in its series B funding round, which Heritas Capital led from Singapore. The startup, which provides telemedicine and e-prescription services through its mobile app, is planning to use the funding to reach more customers and expand across more cities in Vietnam. Moreover, it plans to enter the regional markets from a short to medium-term perspective.

Scope

Vietnam B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Vietnam User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

User Statistics

Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Vietnam B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Vietnam Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Lazada, Mobile World Group, Shopee, Tiki)

Vietnam Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Agoda, beTaxi by Be Group, Booking.com, Traveloka, Trivago)

Vietnam Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Baemin, GoJek's Go-Food, Grab Food, ShopeeFood)

Vietnam B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Retail Shopping ( breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

Vietnam B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

Vietnam B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Vietnam B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

Vietnam B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Website Based

Live Streaming

Vietnam B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Cross Border

Domestic

Vietnam B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Mobile

Desktop

Vietnam B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

Vietnam B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Vietnam B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

Vietnam B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

Companies Mentioned

Lazada

Mobile World Group

Shopee

Tiki

Baemin

GoJek's Go-Food

GrabFood

ShopeeFood

Agoda

BeTaxi

Booking.com

Traveloka

Trivago

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5hbfo1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vietnam-b2c-ecommerce-market-opportunities-databook---industry-to-surpass-30-billion-by-2026-301641589.html

SOURCE Research and Markets