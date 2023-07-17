Vietnam Central Bank Going Slow on Rate-Cut Calls Amid Risks

(Bloomberg) -- A month or so ago, Vietnam’s central bankers were rushing to ease monetary policy, sometimes within hours of the political leadership asking for an interest-rate cut. Not anymore.

Most Read from Bloomberg

After reducing rates four times since the start of 2023, the State Bank of Vietnam is going slow on such actions even as Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has repeatedly sought an easier policy. Concerns over currency weakness and risks arising from low deposit rates are possibly weighing on the minds of policymakers, according to analysts.

Vietnam’s dong is already the worst performer among major Asian currencies so far this month, exposing the nation that sourced $359 billion worth of goods last year to imported inflation. Gains to exports, which is equal to 90% of the economy, are also limited given a downturn in global demand for goods.

Lower rates are also fanning fund outflows amid a still-hawkish US Federal Reserve, with analysts seeing options for the SBV — the first across 13 major central banks in the Asia-Pacific to slash rates this year — to be limited.

“There is not much that the central bank can do right now really,” said Nguyen Quoc Hung, general secretary of Vietnam Bankers Association. With deposit rates already pretty low, any further reduction can trigger withdrawals by depositors leaving banks at risk of insufficient liquidity, he said.

Although weak global demand and domestic growth challenges are likely to weigh on Vietnam’s economic performance this year, the central bank has to also weigh risks arising from looser fiscal and monetary policies.

“State capital spending will keep the fiscal deficit above 4% this year,” according to S&P Global Ratings, which last month retained the country’s long-term foreign-currency debt rating at BB+, one level below investment grade.

“Vietnam’s dong faces a high risk of a sudden and sharp drop on concerns stemming from the banking sector, low reserves and inflation,” S&P Global had warned separately.

While the room to cut rates may be limited, Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu had said last month that requesting banks to cut their operational costs to bring down lending rates was one of the options for the central bank. The SBV will also review banks’ lending quota so that they can increase loan disbursals, Tu had said then amid calls for still lower rates.

“it needs sometime to see the policy moves to show its impacts,” said Can Van Luc, chief economist at Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam. “We shouldn’t all depend on the central bank’s policy rate cuts, it has to incorporate with fiscal policies.”

--With assistance from Cecilia Yap and Ditas Lopez.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.