Vietnam Cloud Storage Market Report 2022: Increased Volumes of Data Generated Across Enterprises and the Rising Penetration of Autonomous Systems and Machine Learning

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Cloud Storage Market, By Component (Solution v/s Service), By Deployment Mode (Public, Private, Hybrid), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs), By End User Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vietnam cloud storage market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the increased volumes of data generated across enterprises and the rising penetration of autonomous systems and machine learning.

Advantages offered by the cloud, such as scalability, 24/7 availability, flexibility, and enhanced storage, are contributing to their increased adoption. Besides, the emergence of unique video systems, the internet of things (IoT), remote sensing technologies, and the rising popularity of cloud storage solutions at workplaces are propelling the growth of the Vietnam cloud storage market.

A growing number of small and mid-sized enterprises and large enterprises owing to the growth of economic activities and increased adoption of cloud storage across the verticals such as BFIS, healthcare, and media and entertainment are also fueling the growth of Vietnam cloud storage market.

Furthermore, increasing automation in aerospace and defense, coupled with the rising need to improve storage and sharing of data, are driving the growth of the Vietnam cloud storage market in the forecast period. The growing presence of major technology vendors in the cloud storage market for expansion of cloud storage portfolios and expansion of data centers by major tech giants are also fueling the growth of Vietnam cloud storage market.

The rising need for providing the remote workforce with ubiquitous access to data and files and the advent of distributed storage arrays are anticipated to increase the growth of Vietnam cloud storage market. The emergence of analytics, mobility, and social media has influenced end-users to adopt automated storage services to offer real-time enhanced customer experience, which is anticipated to drive Vietnam cloud storage market in the coming years.



The Vietnam cloud storage market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, end user industry, company, and region.

Based on the end user industry, the market can be fragmented into IT & telecommunications, BFSI, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing & engineering, and others. The BFSI segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Vietnam cloud storage market due to the growing need to secure voluminous data generated and enhance accessibility and flexibility.



IBM Vietnam Co. Ltd., Cong Ty Tnhh Microsoft Vietnam (Microsoft), Oracle Vietnam Pte Ltd, VMware Vietnam, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Amazon Web Services Vietnam, Dell Technologies Vietnam, Salesforce, Dropbox Vietnam, Rackspace, etc. are the major players operating in the Vietnam cloud storage market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6h40hk

