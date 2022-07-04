U.S. markets closed

The Vietnam Construction Equipment Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.88% During 2022 to 2028

·3 min read

DUBLIN, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo

The report considers the present scenario of the Vietnam construction equipment market and market dynamics for the forecast period 2022-2028.

It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the Vietnam construction equipment market.

Vietnam construction equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% during 2022-2028

Key Points

  • In 2021, Vietnam government planned to invest $480 billion till 2030 for upgrading infrastructure, including 11 power plants, new highways, and roadways. Ministry of transport Vietnam drafted road & highways construction plan in 2021. The department aimed to connect all highways to main political centers, key economic regions, seaports, and international airports. In addition to it ~5,000 kilometers of highways construction were planned.

  • The government had also planned to invest ~65 billion for road infrastructure by 2030. 48% of total transport industry investment is planned for development of road network by 2030. Major road construction projects such as North- South Express ($18.5 billion), The long Thanh Airport ($16 billion), Ho Chi Minh City Metro ($6.2 billion), Hanoi Ring Road ($368 million), Hai Van Tunnel 2 ($312 million) & Lien Chieu Port Da Nang ($147 million) are under progress in 2022.

  • The demand for housing in Bao Loc, Dalat, and Ho Tram regions witnessed especially post pandemic. FDI inflow in country's real estate industry accounted for 11% of total FDI inflows for the year 2021.The government initiatives of loosening the housing laws under national housing development plan 2021-2030 is expected to support the demand for housing in the country.

  • Depletion of mining resources, declining oil & gas production and rising building material prices are major challenges to Vietnamese economy.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1 - Introduction

  • Market Snapshot

  • Executive Summary

Section 2 - the Market Overview

  • Economic Scenario, Foreign Direct Investment, Major Infrastructure Projects in Vietnam

Section 3 - Vietnam Construction Equipment (Type & Application)

  • Vietnam Construction Equipment Market by Type (Volume & Value)

  • Earth Moving Equipment

  • Excavator

  • Backhoe Loader

  • Motor Grader

  • Other Earth Moving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozer, Trencher, Etc.)

  • Road Construction Equipment

  • Asphalt Paver

  • Road Roller

  • Material Handling Equipment

  • Crane

  • Forklift and Telescopic Handler

  • Aerial Platform (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, Etc)

  • Vietnam Construction Equipment Market by Application (Volume & Value)

  • Construction

  • Mining

  • Manufacturing

  • Others (Power Generation and Utilities, Municipal Corporation Etc)

Section 4: Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Key Economic Regions in Vietnam, Advantage Vietnam, Fdi in Vietnam, Import/Export Trend Analysis, Supply Chain. Covid-19 Impact

Section 5: Technology Development

  • Advent of Technology

Section 6 - Competitive Landscape

  • Competitive Landscape Overview

  • Major Vendors (Caterpillar - Volvo Construction Equipment - Komatsu - Sany - Zoomlion Vietnam - Liebherr - Terex Corporation - Hyundai Construction Equipment - Xcmg - Kobelco - Hyundai Doosan Infracore - Hitachi Construction Equipment)

  • Other Prominent Vendors

  • Distributors Profiles

Section 7- Quantitative Summary

  • Quantitative Summary

Section 8 - Report Summary

  • Key Insights

  • Abbreviations

  • List of Graphs

  • List of Tables

Section 9 - Report Scope & Definition

  • Research Methodology

  • Research Objective

  • Market Definition, Inclusion & Exclusion

Companies Mentioned

  • Komatsu

  • Hyundai Doosan Infracore

  • Caterpillar

  • XCMG

  • Volvo

  • Sany

  • Liebherr

  • Kobelco

  • Terex corporation

  • Zoomlion Heavy Industry

  • Hitachi Construction machinery

  • CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY HOANG GIA

  • BIN LOI CO., LTD

  • TROUNG PHAT IMPORT EXPORT INVESTMENT SERVICE COMPANY LIMITED

  • T&C Machine and Repair

  • Vietserve Technology Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/692gk2

