The Vietnam Construction Equipment Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.88% During 2022 to 2028

The report considers the present scenario of the Vietnam construction equipment market and market dynamics for the forecast period 2022-2028.

It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the Vietnam construction equipment market.



Vietnam construction equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% during 2022-2028



Key Points

In 2021, Vietnam government planned to invest $480 billion till 2030 for upgrading infrastructure, including 11 power plants, new highways, and roadways. Ministry of transport Vietnam drafted road & highways construction plan in 2021. The department aimed to connect all highways to main political centers, key economic regions, seaports, and international airports. In addition to it ~5,000 kilometers of highways construction were planned.

The government had also planned to invest ~65 billion for road infrastructure by 2030. 48% of total transport industry investment is planned for development of road network by 2030. Major road construction projects such as North- South Express ($18.5 billion), The long Thanh Airport ($16 billion), Ho Chi Minh City Metro ($6.2 billion), Hanoi Ring Road ($368 million), Hai Van Tunnel 2 ($312 million) & Lien Chieu Port Da Nang ($147 million) are under progress in 2022.

The demand for housing in Bao Loc, Dalat, and Ho Tram regions witnessed especially post pandemic. FDI inflow in country's real estate industry accounted for 11% of total FDI inflows for the year 2021.The government initiatives of loosening the housing laws under national housing development plan 2021-2030 is expected to support the demand for housing in the country.

Depletion of mining resources, declining oil & gas production and rising building material prices are major challenges to Vietnamese economy.

