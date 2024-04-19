Vietnam continues support for bank engulfed in massive fraud, central bank says

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB) is seen in front of an under-construction building in Ho Chi Minh City·Reuters
Reuters
1 min read
0

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's central bank said on Friday it had continued providing support to Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB), which it put under special supervision in October 2022 after a run on its deposits.

Reuters reported on Wednesday the central bank had pumped nearly $24 billion in SCB to prevent its collapse, and that special loans to the bank had continued at least until early April.

The central bank placed SCB under its supervision to stem a run on the bank sparked by the October 2022 arrest of real estate tycoon Truong My Lan, who was last week sentenced to death over her role in a $12.5 billion financial fraud case, Vietnam's biggest of its kind.

"SCB has caused difficulties or may be in crisis. Like other central banks, we have to intervene. It's in accordance with our regulations," State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) deputy governor Dao Minh Tu told a press conference, acknowledging the SBV's lending to SCB.

"We continue to have a roadmap to restructure it step-by-step and study possible mechanisms, solutions to help the bank recover," Tu said, adding the bank was stable.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu, writing by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Martin Petty)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Australia fines Macquarie Bank $6.4 million for not preventing unlawful third-party transactions

    The bank allowed customers to give third parties, such as financial advisers and stockbrokers, different levels of transaction authority, including to withdraw fees, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said in a statement. Macquarie Group, which controls the bank, said it would fully reimburse the 13 affected clients, following its failure to compensate them for their losses. The bank has agreed to pay the fine, the ASIC added.

  • How the Czech sphinx is turning Russian gas into a bid for Royal Mail

    On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year, Daniel Kretinsky was targeting Britain’s future power brokers.

  • Gaelle Collet Is McQueen’s New Chief Brand and Communications Officer

    The Spanish executive was most recently global PR, media and social media director at Celine.

  • Business travel picks up, bolstering outlook for US airlines

    U.S. airlines have enjoyed a travel boom for the past three years, but until this past quarter, big-spending corporate travelers had been largely missing. The U.S. airlines that have so far released results - including Delta, United and Alaska Air - all reported a sharp rebound in flying for business purposes. On Thursday, Alaska Air said increased spending by technology companies like Amazon.com and Microsoft in the March quarter increased revenue from corporate travel to pre-pandemic levels.

  • The tweak that made the forced divestment of TikTok much more likely

    House Speaker Mike Johnson is making another run at freeing TikTok from Chinese government influence. He made a tweak that appears to have made it more likely the measure reaches President Biden’s desk.

  • Columbia Banking (COLB) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Columbia Banking (COLB) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • BNSF Railway says it didn't know about asbestos that's killed hundreds in Montana town

    BNSF Railway attorneys are expected to argue before jurors Friday that the railroad should not be held liable for the lung cancer deaths of two former residents of an asbestos-contaminated Montana town, one of the deadliest sites in the federal Superfund pollution program. Attorneys for the Warren Buffett-owned company say the railroad's corporate predecessors didn't know the vermiculite it hauled over decades from a nearby mine was filled with hazardous microscopic asbestos fibers. The case in federal civil court over the two deaths is the first of numerous lawsuits against the Texas-based railroad corporation to reach trial over its past operations in Libby, Montana.

  • Tesla's Musk likely to unveil $2-$3 billion India investment during visit, sources say

    Tesla chief Elon Musk is set to announce an investment in India of $2-$3 billion, mainly for building a new factory, when he visits New Delhi next week to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two sources familiar with the discussions said. Musk will meet Modi on Monday during his India trip, when the billionaire is expected to unveil his plans to enter the world's third-largest auto market where electric car adoption is still in its infancy. India's EV market is small but growing and dominated by local carmaker Tata Motors.

  • Stock Futures Fall on Mideast Worries, Havens Gain: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European and US equity index futures declined as global markets were rocked by fresh conflict in the Middle East that sent stocks lower while oil and haven assets including Treasures and the dollar higher. Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingIsrael Launches Retaliatory Strike on Iran, US Officials SayThese Are the World’s Best Airports in 2024Gains for Trea

  • The Most Active Stock Trader in Congress Is Buying Shares of This Magnificent Stock-Split Stock

    Wall Street's most-prominent stock-split stock of 2024 has been purchased on three separate occasions by a lawmaker who completed over 4,200 trades last year.