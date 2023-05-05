Vietnam Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook Q1 2023 Update: Sector to Reach $17.16 Billion by 2028 at a 19.1% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

According to the publisher, the conversational commerce industry in Vietnam is expected to grow by 23.3% on annual basis to reach US$7,172.5 million in 2023.



The conversational commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 19.1% during 2022-2028. The conversational commerce transaction value in the country will increase from US$7,172.5 million in 2023 to reach US$17,163.1 million by 2028.



The conversational commerce market is poised to record strong growth in Vietnam over the next five years. The surge in live shopping, coupled with the innovative startup landscape, will aid the industry's growth. The presence of global giants such as TikTok is also helping to fuel the growth of the Vietnamese conversational commerce market.



Looking forward, investment in digital infrastructure will be critical in supporting the continued growth of the conversational commerce market in Vietnam. The government has already made significant investments in digital infrastructure in recent years, including expanding access to high-speed internet and investing in 5G networks. These investments will help to create a more robust digital ecosystem, which will be essential in enabling businesses to engage with customers more effectively and efficiently.



Live shopping trends and the growing number of online content creators will aid industry growth in Vietnam



Live shopping has become increasingly popular among consumers in Vietnam. This trend has been fueled by a number of factors. The rise of e-commerce, the proliferation of smartphones and high-speed internet access, and the growing interest in interactive and engaging shopping experiences are driving live shopping trends.

Another factor aiding the popularity of live shopping is the upsurge in the content creation space in Vietnam. More and more people, especially youths, are turning to platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok to create and share content. From product reviews and tutorials, Vietnamese influencers are sharing all types of content on social media platforms. As these content creators build audiences and establish their credibility in certain product categories, brands are leveraging their outreach to advocate products, thereby targeting higher revenue and sales growth.



This trend toward content creation is particularly important for the growth of conversational commerce in Vietnam. As more and more content creators enter the market, the conversational commerce industry is projected further grow over the next five years. Furthermore, as more consumers embrace online shopping and seek out engaging and interactive shopping experiences, businesses will need to find new and innovative ways to connect with these customers and stand out in a crowded marketplace.



Entry of global players is expected to aid conversational commerce industry growth in Vietnam



With the high-growth potential of the conversational commerce industry in Vietnam, more and more global players are projected to enter the market from the short to medium-term perspective. In 2022, leading global Conversational Commerce platforms such as TikTok have already launched their TikTok Shop feature in Vietnam, as part of their strategy to expand in the Southeast Asian market. Over the next three to four years, the publisher expects more players in the conversational commerce industry to enter the market, thereby driving innovation and the competitive landscape. This, coupled with the growing shift among brands that are seeking to improve customer engagement through conversational commerce capabilities, will also support the industry growth over the next three to four years in Vietnam.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of conversational commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of conversational commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of conversational commerce in Vietnam. Below is a summary of key market segments:



Vietnam Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Story continues

Transaction Value

Transaction Volume

Average Value Per Transaction

Vietnam Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type

AI-Based Virtual Assistants

Non-Intelligent Chatbot

Vietnam Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type

Chatbots

Digital Voice Assistants

OTT Messaging

RCS Messaging

Vietnam Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Chatbots

Web-Based

App-Based

Vietnam Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Key Sectors

Retail Shopping

Travel & Hospitality

Online Food Service

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Wellness

Financial Services

Technology Products and Services

Other Sectors

Vietnam Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast in Key Sectors by Product Offering

Retail Shopping Market By Chatbots

Travel & Hospitality Market By Chatbots

Online Food Service Market By Chatbots

Media and Entertainment Market By Chatbots

Healthcare and Wellness Market By Chatbots

Financial Services Market By Chatbots

Technology Products and Services Market By Chatbots

Other Sectors Market By Chatbots

Retail Shopping Market By Digital Voice Assistants

Travel & Hospitality Market By Digital Voice Assistants

Online Food Service Market By Digital Voice Assistants

Media and Entertainment Market By Digital Voice Assistants

Healthcare and Wellness Market By Digital Voice Assistants

Financial Services Market By Digital Voice Assistants

Technology Products and Services Market By Digital Voice Assistants

Other Sectors Market By Digital Voice Assistants

Retail Shopping Market By OTT Messaging

Travel & Hospitality Market By OTT Messaging

Online Food Service Market By OTT Messaging

Media and Entertainment Market By OTT Messaging

Healthcare and Wellness Market By OTT Messaging

Financial Services Market By OTT Messaging

Technology Products and Services Market By OTT Messaging

Other Sectors Market By OTT Messaging

Retail Shopping Market By RCS Messaging

Travel & Hospitality Market By RCS Messaging

Online Food Service Market By RCS Messaging

Media and Entertainment Market By RCS Messaging

Healthcare and Wellness Market By RCS Messaging

Financial Services Market By RCS Messaging

Technology Products and Services Market By RCS Messaging

Other Sectors Market By RCS Messaging

Vietnam Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Organization Size

Large Enterprise

Medium-Sized Enterprise

Small Enterprise

Vietnam Total Spend on Conversational Commerce Market

Vietnam Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Spend on Application

Software Application

IT Services

Consulting Services

Vietnam Conversational Commerce Spend on Key Sectors

Retail Shopping

Travel & Hospitality

Online Food Service

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Wellness

Financial Services

Technology Products and Services

Other Sectors

Reasons to buy

In-depth Understanding of Conversational Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate conversational commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djkyfu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vietnam-conversational-commerce-market-intelligence-and-future-growth-dynamics-databook-q1-2023-update-sector-to-reach-17-16-billion-by-2028-at-a-19-1-cagr-301817046.html

SOURCE Research and Markets