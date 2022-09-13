U.S. markets close in 12 minutes

Vietnam Dairy Industry Report 2022-2031: Development Environment, Supply and Demand, Import and Export, Market Competition, Major Brands

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on Vietnam's Dairy Industry 2022-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Vietnam's dairy industry revenues nearly doubled from USD4.4 billion in 2017 to USD8.4 billion in 2021, with less than half of the demand met by domestic production. The value of dairy products imported into Vietnam in 2021 was USD11.8 billion, an increased 12.4% YOY.

According to the analyst's analysis, there are more than 200 dairy producers in Vietnam by the end of 2021. The dairy market in Vietnam is mainly dominated by major players such as Vinamilk, Nestle Vietnam, Nutifood, Frieslandcampina and TH Group. The number of cows in Vietnam will increase from 330,000 in 2019 to 700,000 in 2030.

Vietnam's fresh milk production reached 1.2 billion liters in 2021 and will rise to 2 billion liters by 2030. Despite the rise in production, domestic fresh milk production can only meet 40-50% of domestic demand, with the rest relying mainly on imports.

In addition to relying on imported fresh milk, Vietnam also imports cows, animal nutrition products and production materials of animal feed. To remain competitive, local companies are looking for quality management and food safety solutions, while larger companies are investing in Industrial 4.0 technologies and R&D.

Milk consumption per capita in Vietnam was only 28 liters in 2021, lower than Thailand (35 liters) and Singapore (45 liters), with huge potential for growth. The analyst expects milk consumption per capita in Vietnam to reach 40 liters by 2030. Consumption is gradually increasing, driven by a large, young and fast-growing population (around 100 million people) and the rising purchasing power of the country's middle class.

Dairy companies are also seeing increasing opportunities to serve Vietnam's elderly population (65+), which is expected to reach 14% in 2040, up from 7% in 2020.

In addition, Vietnam's dairy exports are growing rapidly. Vietnam's dairy exports value exceeds USD300 million. Vietnam's dairy products are exported to more than 40 countries. According to this analysis, China has granted transaction codes to eight Vietnam's dairy companies (20 factories), allowing them to export their products to China.

In terms of product segmentation, milk powder and liquid milk total nearly three-quarters of Vietnam's dairy market size. Most of the milk powder imported into Vietnam is processed into remade milk. Among liquid milk, the preferred form is UHT milk because of its longer shelf life, especially in rural areas where cold chain facilities are not well developed.

According to this analysis, the fastest growing segment of Vietnam's dairy market in terms of sales volume in 2021 is milk powder, with production volume reaching about 152,000 tons, up about 13% year-on-year, followed by yogurt, liquid milk, etc.

According to this analysis, the demand for cheese and butter is rising rapidly due to the growing influence of Western food in Vietnam, especially among the younger generation in urban areas.

The analyst the demand for dairy products to rise in Vietnam's market from 2022-2031, with more market opportunities for investors. Organic dairy products, natural fresh milk products, and dairy-containing health food products in Vietnam are expected to maintain a fast growth rate in the coming years.

Topics covered:

  • Overview of Vietnam's Dairy Industry

  • Economic and Policy Environment of Vietnam's Dairy Industry

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on Vietnam's dairy industry?

  • Vietnam's Dairy Market Size, 2016-2021

  • Forecast on Vietnam's Dairy Market, 2022-2031

  • Import and Export Analysis of Dairy Products in Vietnam

  • Analysis of Major Dairy Companies in Vietnam

  • Key drivers and Market Opportunities in Vietnam's Dairy Industry

  • What are the key drivers, challenges and opportunities for Vietnam's dairy industry during 2022-2031?

  • What is the expected revenue of Vietnam's dairy industry during 2022-2031?

  • Which segment of Vietnam's dairy industry market is expected to dominate the market in 2031?

  • What are the major adverse factors facing Vietnam's dairy industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Vietnam
1.1 Geographical Situation
1.2 Demographic Structure of Vietnam
1.3 Economy of Vietnam
1.4 Minimum Wage in Vietnam, 2011-2022
1.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Vietnam's Dairy Industry

2 Development Environment of Vietnam's Dairy Industry
2.1 Brief History of Dairy Products in Vietnam
2.2 Types of Dairy Products in Vietnam
2.3 Policy Environment of Vietnam's Dairy Industry

3 Supply and Demand Situation of Vietnam's Dairy Industry
3.1 Supply Situation
3.2 Demand Situation

4 Import and Export Situation of Vietnam's Dairy Industry
4.1 Import Status
4.1.1 Import Volume and Import Value
4.1.2 Main Import Sources of Vietnam's Dairy Products
4.2 Export Status
4.2.1 Export Volume and Export Value
4.2.2 Main Export Destinations of Vietnam's Dairy Products

5 Market Competition in Vietnam's Dairy Industry
5.1 Barriers to Entry in Vietnam's Dairy industry
5.1.1 Branding Barriers
5.1.2 Quality Barriers
5.1.3 Capital barriers
5.2 Competitive Structure of Vietnam's Dairy Industry
5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Dairy Suppliers
5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
5.2.3 Competition in Vietnam's Dairy industry
5.2.4 Potential Entrants in the Dairy Industry
5.2.5 Substitutes for Dairy Products

6 Analysis of Major Dairy Companies in Vietnam
6.1 Vinamilk
6.1.1 History of Vinamilk
6.1.2 Vinamilk's Main Products
6.1.3 Vinamilk's Operation Model
6.2 FrieslandCampina Vietnam Co., Ltd.
6.2.1 History of FrieslandCampina Vietnam Co., Ltd.
6.2.2 FrieslandCampina Vietnam Co., Ltd. 's Main Products
6.2.3 FrieslandCampina Vietnam Co., Ltd. 's Operation Model
6.3 Nutifood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company
6.3.1 History of Nutifood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company
6.3.2 Nutifood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company's Main Products
6.3.3 Nutifood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company's Operating Model
6.4 TH True Milk
6.4.1 History of TH True Milk
6.4.2 TH True Milk's Main Products
6.4.3 TH True Milk's Operation Model
6.5 Abbott
6.5.1 History of Abbott
6.5.2 Abbott's Main Products
6.5.3 Abbott's Operation Model
6.6 Nestle Vietnam
6.7 Vinasoy

7 Outlook on Vietnam's Dairy Industry, 2022-2030
7.1 Analysis of Vietnam's Dairy Industry Development Factors
7.1.1 Drivers and Development Opportunities for Vietnam's Dairy Industry
7.1.2 Threats and Challenges to Vietnam's Dairy Industry
7.2 Forecast on Vietnam's Dairy Industry Supply
7.3 Forecast on Vietnam's Dairy Market Demand
7.4 Forecast on Vietnam's Dairy Import and Export

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pep51h

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vietnam-dairy-industry-report-2022-2031-development-environment-supply-and-demand-import-and-export-market-competition-major-brands-301623377.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

