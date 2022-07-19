Vietnam Data Center Market Investment Report 2022-2027 with Focus on Hanoi & Ho Chi Minh City
Vietnam data center is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.63%.
The report considers the present scenario of the Vietnam data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT
Vietnam has around 23 operational colocation data centers. The major colocation operators are CMC Telecom, Viettel IDC, VNPT, and FPT Telecom. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. According to Uptime Institute, there are around seven data center facilities certified under tier III standards by uptime institute.
The major demand drivers for colocation services in Vietnam are cloud service providers, telecom, 5G deployment, increase in adoption of AI, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and digital transformation.
In December 2021, the Ministry of Public Security issued Draft Decree on Personal Data Protection (PDPC), which encouraged the data center operators to store and preserve the data inside Vietnam.
In Vietnam, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are preferred locations for developing data centers due to their proximity to end-users.
The deployment of 5G networks will boost the digital economy of the region and will lead to higher demand for high-bandwidth networking infrastructure. For instance, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced AWS outposts in Vietnam in November 2021.
Vietnam has witnessed more than a 20% increase in investments in 2021 compared to 2020 due to investments from colocation providers such as CMC Telecom, NTT Global Data Centers, HTC Telecom International, Edge Centres, and Data Center First, among others.
The introduction of the data localization law, which comes under the cybersecurity law and mandates that operators must establish a local data center in Vietnam, has been a major driving factor for the Vietnamese data center market.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese Government transformed the country digitally with various initiatives, including the National Public Services Portal, National Digital Transformation Roadmap 2025, and National e-document Exchange.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
FPT Telecom, CMC Telecommunication Infrastructure Corporation (CMC Telecom), Viettel, NTT Global Data Centers, VNTT, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), Telehouse Vietnam, and HTC Telecom International (ECODC) are some significant data center operators in the country.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Vietnam colocation market revenue.
An assessment of the data center investment in Vietnam by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
Datacenter investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
A detailed study of the existing Vietnam data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Vietnam data center market size during the forecast period.
Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Vietnam
Facilities Covered (Existing): 23
Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03
Coverage: 4 Cities
Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
Data center colocation market in Vietnam
Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)
Retail Colocation Pricing
The Vietnam data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with size and forecast.
A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.
IT Infrastructure Providers
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Fujitsu
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Huawei Technologies
Hitachi Vantara
IBM
Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
Juniper Networks
NEC Vietnam (NEC)
NetApp
Oracle
Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors
Aurecon
Archetype Group
AWP Architects
Apave
Delta Group
GreenViet
Sato Kogyo
USDC Technology
Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB
Cummins
Caterpillar
Cyber Power Systems
Delta Electronics
Eaton
Fuji Electric
HITEC Power Protection
KOHLER
Legrand
Rittal
Mitsubishi Electric
Schneider Electric
Siemens
STULZ
Trane Technologies
Vertiv Group
New Entrants
Data Center First
Edge data Centres
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Vietnam
Historical Market Scenario
20+ Unique Data Center Properties
Data Center It Load Capacity
Data Center White Floor Area Space
Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
Cities Covered
Hanoi
Ho Chi Minh City
Other Cities
Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Vietnam
Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors
Data Center Investments
Investment by Area
Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Vietnam
Colocation Services Market in Vietnam
Retail Colocation Vs. Wholesale Colocation
Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Trends
Market Restraints
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation
IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment
Tier I & II
Tier III
Tier IV
Chapter 7 Key Market Participants
It Infrastructure Providers
Construction Contractors
Support Infrastructure Providers
Data Center Investors
New Entrants
Chapter 8 Appendix
