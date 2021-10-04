U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

Vietnam Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Report 2021: FPT Telecom, HTC, VNPT, and Viettel Networks are Investing in Facilities

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Vietnam data center market size will witness investments of USD 673 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.18% during 2021-2026

Vietnam is currently witnessing investment in at least three facilities, which are expected to be operational in the next 1-2 years, with more investments expected to be announced in the coming years. Vietnam is one of the emerging data center markets within the secondary Southeast Asian countries, as well as the wider global data center market.

This report analyzes the Vietnam Data Center market share. It elaboratively analyzes the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standard, and geography. It discusses market sizing and estimation for different segments for the investment in the facilities.

VIETNAM DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

ABB, Cummins, Fuji Electric, Delta Electronics, HITEC Power Protection, KOHLER-SDMO, Mitsubishi Electric, Caterpillar, Schneider Electric, Trane Technologies, and Vertiv are the major Infrastructure vendors providing installation and commissioning services that have a strong presence in Vietnam. Delta Power Solutions has signed the contract for the implementation of an energy-saving POD (Point of Delivery) solution to the HTC-ITC (Hanoi Telcom) data center in Hanoi.

VIETNAM DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

  • In 2020, the Vietnam data center market investment was valued at USD 420 million.

  • Major telecommunication providers such as FPT Telecom, HTC International Telecommunication (HTC-ITC), VNPT, and Viettel Networks are investing in facilities in Vietnam.

  • In 2020, the Vietnam cloud market was estimated to be over USD 130 million and expected to reach to USD 500 million by 2025.

  • Apple will invest around USD 1 billion in data center development in Vietnam during the forecast period. It initially invested over USD 650,000 to establish Apple Vietnam LLC in Vietnam in 2015.

  • In Vietnam, higher investments from telecom providers will become the major drivers for revenue generation for general contractors and sub-contractors in the market.

  • Delta Power Solutions and USDC Technology are the two companies that provide modular solutions in Vietnam.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

  • Aurecon, Apave, Delta Group, GreenViet are some of the construction contractors involved in the development of FPT Telecom's largest facilities in Ho Chi Minh City.

  • Mitsubishi Electric has installed its power and cooling infrastructure systems in Hanoi's FPT Telecom Fornix data center.

  • In Vietnam, data centers will include both air and water-based cooling systems with N+1 redundancy.

  • 5G networks will boost the adoption of digital platforms of the country and heighten demand for high bandwidth networking infrastructure.

  • Amazon Web Services officially announced AWS EdStart in Vietnam, an online support program for educational technology startups to develop teaching solutions on the AWS cloud platform.

REPORT COVERAGE:

The segmentation includes:

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

  • Hanoi

  • Ho Chi Minh City

  • Other Cities

  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

VIETNAM DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE

  • Infrastructure Type

  • IT Infrastructure

  • Electrical Infrastructure

  • Mechanical Infrastructure

  • General Construction

  • IT Infrastructure

  • Server

  • Storage Systems

  • Network Infrastructure

  • Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems

  • Generators

  • Transfer Switches and Switchgears

  • PDUs

  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

  • Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • Rack Cabinets

  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units

  • Chillers

  • Cooling Towers and Dry Coolers

  • Other Cooling Units

  • General Construction

  • Building Development

  • Installation & Commissioning Services

  • Building Design

  • Physical Security

  • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

  • Tier Segments

  • Tier I & Tier II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Fujitsu

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • Huawei Technologies

  • Hitachi Vantara

  • IBM

  • Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

  • Juniper Networks

  • NEC Vietnam (NEC)

  • NetApp

  • Oracle

Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors

  • Aurecon

  • Archetype Group

  • AWP Architects

  • Apave

  • Delta Group

  • GreenViet

  • Sato Kogyo

  • USDC Technology

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB

  • Cummins

  • Caterpillar

  • Climaveneta Climate Technologies (Mitsubishi Electric)

  • Cyber Power Systems

  • Delta Electronics

  • Eaton

  • Fuji Electric

  • HITEC Power Protection

  • KOHLER

  • Legrand

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Rittal

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens

  • STULZ

  • Trane Technologies (Ingersoll Rand)

  • Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

  • CMC Telecom

  • FPT Telecom

  • Global Data Service (GDS)

  • NTT Global Data Centers

  • Telehouse

  • VNTT

  • Viettel IDC

  • Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xlmzyg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vietnam-data-center-market-investment-analysis--growth-report-2021-fpt-telecom-htc-vnpt-and-viettel-networks-are-investing-in-facilities-301392005.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

