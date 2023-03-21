VIETNAM DATA CENTER MARKET TO WITNESS INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES OF AROUND $1 BILLION IN 2028; MORE THAN 950 THOUSAND SQ. FT OF WHITE SPACE TO BE ADDED IN THE NEXT 6 YEARS - ARIZTON
CHICAGO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Vietnam data center market will grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022-2028.
TO KNOW MORE, DOWNLOAD THE FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3732
The government's strategies, digitalization initiatives, expansion of fiber connectivity, and 5G deployment have made Vietnam one of Southeast Asia's emerging data center markets. To achieve e-government, e-economy, and e-society, as well as to increase production and manufacturing, Vietnam's National Digital Transformation Program 2025 aims to accelerate digital transformation. By 2025, this initiative hopes to have moved about 50% of the company's operations online.
Major telecom operators and colocation service providers in the Vietnam data center market invest in cloud-based services. In 2022, Vietnam contributed around 4% of data center investments to the total Southeast Asia data center market. The colocation market in Vietnam is one of the fastest-growing markets in Southeast Asia. The shifting of workloads from on-premises to cloud platforms increases the demand for wholesale colocation in the country.
VIETNAM DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 1037 Million
Market Size (Area)
198 thousand sq. Feet (2028)
Market Size (Power Capacity)
42 MW (2028)
CAGR Investment (2022-2028)
10.8 %
Historic Year
2021
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
LOOKING FOR MORE INFORMATION? DOWNLOAD THE FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3732
MARKET TRENDS
In September 2022, HSBC Vietnam provided financial assistance to Viettel IDC, Vietnam's largest data center operator, to construct the data centers using sustainable materials. The financial assistance is available for five years and includes a $16 million investment. The assistance is provided to help Viettel IDC purchase the equipment needed to build data centers in Hanoi with a PUE of less than 1.5.
In September 2022, Edge Centers, an Australian edge data center firm, launched the first edge data center in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, where a solar energy source powers the facility. HTC-ITC partnered with Delta Electronics by deploying Vietnam's first certified green data center, Uptime Institute, with a PUE of 1.4, 20% lower than other data centers operating at an average PUE of 1.6 in the country.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Vietnam colocation market revenue.
An assessment of the data center investment in v by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
A detailed study of the existing Vietnam data center industry landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Vietnam
Data center colocation market in Vietnam
Vietnam market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
EXPLORE OUR LATEST VIETNAM DATA CENTER MARKET DATABASE NOW: https://datacenter.arizton.com/database-report/vietnam-data-centers
THE REPORT INCLUDES THE INVESTMENT IN THE FOLLOWING AREAS:
IT Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
General Construction
Tier Standard
MAJOR VENDORS
IT Infrastructure Providers
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Fujitsu
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Huawei Technologies
Hitachi Vantara
IBM
Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
Juniper Networks
Lenovo
NetApp
NEC Corporation
Oracle
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
Aurecon
Archetype Group
AWP Architects
Apave
Delta Group
GreenViet
Sato Kogyo
Universal Smart Data Center Technology
Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB
Caterpillar
Cummins
Cyber Power Systems
Delta Electronics
Eaton
Fuji Electric
HITEC Power Protection
KOHLER Power
Legrand
Mitsubishi Electric
Panduit
Rittal
Schneider Electric
Siemens
STULZ
Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
Vertiv
Data Center Investors
CMC Telecom
FPT Telecom
HTC Telecom International (ECODC)
NTT Global Data Centers
Telehouse
VNTT
Viettel IDC
Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT)
VNG Cloud
New Entrants
Data Center First
Edge Centres
Infracrowd Capital
Worldwide DC Solutions
TABLE OF CONTENT
Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Vietnam
Historical Market Scenario
20+ Unique Data Center Properties
Data Center IT Load Capacity
Data Center White Floor Area Space
Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
Cities Covered
Other Cities
Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Vietnam
Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors
Investments Opportunities in Vietnam
Investment by Area
Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Vietnam
Colocation Services Market in Vietnam
Retail Colocation vs. Wholesale Colocation
Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Trends
Market Restraints
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation
IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment
Tier I & II
Tier III
Tier IV
Chapter 7 Key Market Participants
IT Infrastructure Providers
Construction Contractors
Support Infrastructure Providers
Data Center Investors
New Entrants
Chapter 8 Appendix
Market Derivation
Quantitative Summary
CHECK OUT SOME OF THE TOP-SELLING RESEARCH REPORTS:
Thailand Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028: The Thailand data center market is projected to witness investments of USD 1.33 billion by 2028. The digitalization across the country, availability of tax incentives, deployment of 5G services, and improved connectivity with other Asian countries such as China, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, and others make Thailand an attractive market for investors. Bangkok is the primary location for data center investment in the country. The construction of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Free Trade Zones (FTZs) and infrastructure availability will attract investors to develop facilities in the coming years.
Internet Data Center Market in China - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028: The Internet data center market in China size by investment crossed USD 29.02 billion in 2022 and is expected to cross USD 34.03 billion by 2028. Technological innovations, rapid growth in demand for digital transformations, and government strategies for the data center industry are among the major driving factors of the market. Global cloud operators such as Microsoft and AWS are setting up their presence in the Internet data center market in China through colocating in local data centers led by the foreign direct investment policy of the country, under which foreign investors must partner with local firms to enter the market.
Japan Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022–2027: The Japan data center market is estimated to reach USD 13.29 billion by 2027 from USD 8.40 billion in 2021. The country is among the top data center market in the APAC region, after China and Australia, in terms of investment. The high internet and social media penetration across the country is driven by the deployment of 5G services, better and improved inland connectivity, availability of renewable energy and free cooling solutions, and others, making Japan an attractive market for investors.
India Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: India data center market size witnessed investments of USD 4.35 billion in 2021 and will witness investments of USD 10.09 billion by 2027. On the verge of becoming a digital economy, many progressive policies encourage domestic and global data center operations to make huge investments in the country. The migration of traditional service offerings to cloud-based platforms by government agencies is also one of the major driving factors of India data center market growth. The Government of India's initiative, Digital India, and increased investments by data center service providers significantly contributed to the market investment over the last two years. Due to increased data generation, there will be a demand for huge storage facilities as many small and medium-sized businesses have adopted cloud and big data analytics.
GET ACCESS TO LATEST INFORMATION ON DATA CENTERS ACROSS THE GLOBE – EXPLORE THE DATA CENTER DATABASES: https://datacenter.arizton.com/
ABOUT US:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
CONTACT US
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us
Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog
Website: https://www.arizton.com/
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037191/VIETNAM_DATA_CENTER_MARKET.jpg
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vietnam-data-center-market-to-witness-investment-opportunities-of-around-1-billion-in-2028-more-than-950-thousand-sq-ft-of-white-space-to-be-added-in-the-next-6-years---arizton-301777281.html
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence