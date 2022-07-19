U.S. markets closed

Vietnam Diesel Generator Set Market to Hit $150 Million Revenue by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study published by P&S Intelligence, the Vietnam diesel generator set market accounted for an around $109 million value in 2021, which is on the track to hitting $150 million by 2030, at a 3.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2030. The construction of SEZs, smart cities, state and national roadways, and metro networks, as well as the rising electricity demand, is expected to boost the industry.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo
P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

Electricity is essential for a country's economic development, but Vietnam lacks a functional grid infrastructure, which results in an insufficient power supply. This interferes with the functioning of both residential and commercial places, as a result of which, the Vietnam diesel generator set market is expected to grow in the coming years.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/vietnam-diesel-generator-set-market/report-sample

Moreover, as per NhanDan, in accordance with a plan of the Ministry of Construction, the Vietnamese government wants to increase the average housing space for every person to 27 square meters by 2025 and 30 square meters by 2030. The government will also prioritize creating smart and eco-friendly buildings and renovating aging apartment buildings during this decade.

Advancing Manufacturing Sector Is Driving Genset Demand in Vietnam

Vietnam's economy has remained strong due to the exceptional growth of its manufacturing sector. Vietnam's domestic manufacturing sector contributed more than 25% to its overall GDP in 2021.

Owing to its extensive network of railheads, airports, seaports, and highways, the country has a huge potential for attracting overseas industrial firms. Thus, the requirement for power is growing as this industry booms. Owing to this, the need for diesel generator sets is increasing across the nation to fulfill the demand for power during grid outages.

Demand for 5–75-kVA Generators Will Grow at Highest CAGR

Based on power rating, 5–75-kVA variants are predicted to experience the highest Vietnam diesel generator set market CAGR, of 4.2%, to produce $26.6 million revenue by 2030. Due to the increasing concerns about power instability in homes brought on by natural disasters, these generators are widely used in the residential sector.

Browse detailed report on Vietnam Diesel Generator Set Market Size & Share Analysis – Industry Forecast Report 2022-2030

Industrial Sector Holds Largest Market Share

The industrial sector holds the largest share in the Vietnam diesel generator set market, and this category will grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Vietnam's relatively large and well-educated labor base makes it a viable industrial location. The government also provides assistance to companies that supply components, spare parts, and raw materials to industries including automotive, IT, leather, electronics, and apparel and textiles.

Vietnam Diesel Generator Set Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Power Rating

  • 5-75kVA

  • 76–375 kVA

  • 376–750 kVA

  • Above 750 kVA

By Application

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

  • Residential

Browse more reports on DG Sets published by P&S

Ghana DG Set Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, and Forecast Report 2030

Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, and Forecast Report 2030

Philippines Diesel Generator Set Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, and Forecast Report 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact: 
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com 
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vietnam-diesel-generator-set-market-to-hit-150-million-revenue-by-2030-says-ps-intelligence-301588419.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

