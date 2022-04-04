U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

Vietnam e-Pharmacy Markets Report 2022-2027: Digitization of Healthcare Services Along with the Increasing e-Commerce Adaptations by Market Players

·4 min read

DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam E Pharmacy Market, By Product Type (Prescription Medicines v/s Over-The-Counter Medicines), By Therapy Area (Vitamins, Dermatology, Cold & Flu, Weight Loss, Others), By Operating Platform (Websites v/s Apps), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Vietnam E Pharmacy Market was valued at USD72.06 million in the year 2021, that may register its growth at a CAGR of 22.85% during the forecast period, 2023-2027, to achieve a market value of USD242.1 million by 2027F on the account of expanding pharmaceutical industry in the country.

Growing penetration of internet in the healthcare industry and distribution of the pharmaceutical and therapeutic products over online channels, is anticipated to drive the growth of the Vietnam E Pharmacy Market in the upcoming five years. Digitization of healthcare services along with the increasing e-commerce adaptations by the market players for the sales of the product all over the country us further supporting the growth of the Vietnam E Pharmacy Market in the next five years.

Recent pandemic situation due to COVID-19, further enhanced on the e-commerce industry. The consumers preferred online purchases and home delivery of the medical supplies like medicines, masks, sanitizers, etc. over physically visiting the pharmacies.

The inclination toward online shopping further enhanced the growth of the Vietnam E Pharmacy Market in the future five years. Moreover, increasing sales of smartphones, increasing use of internet based services of pharmaceuticals and therapeutics is further substantiating the growth of the Vietnam E Pharmacy Market in the forecast years through 2027.

Surging demand for over the counter drugs along with the efficiency of the e-pharmacies in delivering low cost medical supplies for the population is further aiding the growth of the Vietnam E Pharmacy Market in the forecast period.

The Vietnam E Pharmacy Market is segmented by product type, therapy area, operating platform, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on product type, the market is further differentiated into prescription medicine and over the counter drugs.

Prescription drugs are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the ground of rapidly increasing instances of chronic diseases in the country. Prolonged treatment for the diseases requires regular drugs dosage that drives the consumer to continue purchasing the drugs from online pharmacies thus driving the growth of the market segment.

Over the counter drugs are also expected to hold significant revenue shares of the market and aid the market growth with increasing sales. Rapidly growing lifestyle diseases due to increasing cases of obesity, blood pressure, diabetes, etc. along with the other age related disorders are driving the growth of the Vietnam E Pharmacy Market in the forecast years through 2027.

Increasing geriatric population of the country also influences the growth of the Vietnam E Pharmacy Market in upcoming five years.


Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the market size of the Vietnam E Pharmacy Market from 2017 to 2020.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of the Vietnam E Pharmacy Market from 2021 to 2022 and growth rate until 2027.

  • To classify and forecast the Vietnam E Pharmacy Market based on product type, therapy area, operating platform, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the Vietnam E Pharmacy Market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the Vietnam E Pharmacy Market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new service launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Vietnam E Pharmacy Market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Vietnam E Pharmacy Market

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Vietnam E Pharmacy Market.

Report Scope:

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Vietnam E Pharmacy Market.

  • Medcare Services and Investment Co.

  • TNHH Buymed Co., Ltd.

  • FPT Long Chau Pharma Joint Stock Company

  • Phong kham Da khoa Cao Cp Jio Health (Jio Health)

  • Med247

  • Vietskin (Gia Han Medical Services Joint Stock Company)

  • Nha thuc Pharmacity

  • Medigo Vietnam

  • mClinica Vietnam

  • VinFa Joint Stock Company

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017- 2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022

  • Forecast Period: 2023 - 2027

Vietnam E Pharmacy Market, By Product Type:

  • Prescription medicines

  • Over-The-Counter medicines

Vietnam E Pharmacy Market, By Therapy Area:

  • Vitamins

  • Dermatology

  • Cold & Flu

  • Weight Loss

  • Others

Vietnam E Pharmacy Market, By Operating platform:

  • Websites

  • Apps

Vietnam E Pharmacy Market, By Region:

  • Southern Region

  • Central Region

  • Northern Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5mzkna

