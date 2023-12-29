Vietnam Economy Has Strength as Quarterly Growth Beats Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s economy grew faster than expected in the final quarter of 2023, helped by a late turnaround in exports as well as gains in manufacturing and investment.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Gross domestic product rose 6.72%, after a revised 5.47% expansion in the third quarter, data from the General Statistics Office in Hanoi showed Friday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for 6% growth.

GDP for the full-year expanded 5.05%, faster than the survey estimate of 4.7%.

Vietnam, where the value of exports is almost the same size as the country’s GDP, is showing signs of recovering from a global demand downturn caused by restrictive interest rates. Exports notched their first quarterly growth in five quarters, while stronger retail sales toward the year-end showed domestic consumer demand is returning.

--With assistance from Nguyen Kieu Giang, Nguyen Xuan Quynh and Tomoko Sato.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.