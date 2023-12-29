Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,835.50
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,051.00
    +22.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,098.50
    +8.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,080.60
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.99
    +0.22 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    2,077.60
    -5.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.33 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1075
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8500
    +0.0610 (+1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    12.47
    +0.04 (+0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2738
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.4120
    +0.0320 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,569.81
    -798.70 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    -16.10 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,722.74
    -2.21 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,470.37
    -69.25 (-0.21%)
     

Vietnam Economy Has Strength as Quarterly Growth Beats Estimates

Nguyen Dieu Tu Uyen
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s economy grew faster than expected in the final quarter of 2023, helped by a late turnaround in exports as well as gains in manufacturing and investment.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Gross domestic product rose 6.72%, after a revised 5.47% expansion in the third quarter, data from the General Statistics Office in Hanoi showed Friday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for 6% growth.

GDP for the full-year expanded 5.05%, faster than the survey estimate of 4.7%.

Vietnam, where the value of exports is almost the same size as the country’s GDP, is showing signs of recovering from a global demand downturn caused by restrictive interest rates. Exports notched their first quarterly growth in five quarters, while stronger retail sales toward the year-end showed domestic consumer demand is returning.

--With assistance from Nguyen Kieu Giang, Nguyen Xuan Quynh and Tomoko Sato.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement