Vietnam Employers Remain Committed to Employee Engagement

115 Vietnam Based Companies Named HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, over a hundred Vietnam based companies have been named the 'Best Companies to Work for in Asia' by HR Asia. Buoyed by a resurgent economy and a more competitive talent market, companies in Vietnam are pulling out all the stops to attract and retain their top talents.

Key findings on What Employees are Happy About and What’s on Their Wishlist

A total of 115 companies won the awards this year, compared to 66 last year. Among the participating countries/regions this year, Vietnam have the most number of winners, ahead of Taiwan with 96 winning companies. This is the fourth year that the awards are held in Vietnam.

This year, 30,000 employees from 581 companies in Vietnam responded to HR Asia's proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM) survey. The in-depth analysis provided companies with a unique 360-degree insight into their employees' engagement, motivation and expectations as well as comparative data against industry and market averages.

"Vietnam-based companies have shown that they can be world-class employers. The survey has shown that most companies have doubled up their efforts to become exemplary workplaces, while offering extensive benefits and a supportive and caring work environment," said William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International, publisher of HR Asia.

The Awards and survey cover thirteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam making this the largest survey in the region for employee engagement and workplace excellence.

To view the complete list of Vietnam's 'Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021', please click here: https://hrasiamedia.com/hr-asia-best-companies-to-work-for-in-asia/vietnam-employers-remain-committed-to-employee-engagement/

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited, a regional leader in enabling growth companies through data-driven brands. Our properties include media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV and CXP Asia, business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards, exhibitions, and growth analytics SaaS.

About HR Asia

HR Asia is Asia's largest circulating publication for senior HR professionals. With over 50,000 copies distributed every issue, and an online and offline audience exceeding 200,000, HR Asia is the go-to brand for HR professionals seeking quality business intelligence and industry updates. HR Asia is published by Business Media International, a regional leader in B2B intelligence.

