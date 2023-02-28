U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,995.25
    +7.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,955.00
    +46.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,118.50
    +35.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,901.70
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.92
    +0.24 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.70
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.76
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0598
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    -0.0270 (-0.68%)
     

  • Vix

    20.95
    -0.72 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1900
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,503.00
    -88.40 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.21
    -0.20 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,935.11
    +56.45 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,541.40
    +117.44 (+0.43%)
     

Vietnam Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Report 2023: Expanding Applications of ERP Facilitating Market Growth - Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), By Function, By End User, By Enterprise, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo



Vietnam ERP market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to increasing demand for managing the day-to-day business activities within the organizations. The growing penetration of global IT companies and their excellent services further drive the growth of the Vietnam ERP market in the upcoming five years.

Rapidly increasing industrial organizations, and corporate offices along with the expansion of the IT industry further support the growth of the Vietnam ERP market in the next five years. The recent market is also experiencing growth in the demand for affordable and effective multi-level functions of businesses and organizations that also aid market growth.

With the increased usage of the internet and the internet of things, the incorporation of the processes with artificial intelligence also facilitates the growth of the Vietnam ERP market in the future five years.

ERP widely stands for enterprise resource planning. The process has specific software provided by different sources and services that help in using the software effectively throughout the company.

The software helps in managing the company's financials, supply chain, operations, commerce, reporting, manufacturing, and human resource activities. Multiple verticals of a business that can be operated feasibly using ERP include accounting, business entities, corporate governance, corporate law, corporate title, economics, finance, consumer management, employee management, etc.

Expanding Applications Of ERP Facilitate Market Growth

Rising adoption of the integrated use of ERP in organizations and businesses drives the growth of the Vietnam ERP market in the upcoming five years. Multiple organizations are actively investing in ERP implementations in their business across a single-product business or multi-disciplinary business thus aiding market growth.

The advantages of the use of ERP in process, management experience and best practices in business along with its operational capacity, security, and interoperability also influence the adaptation of the ERP systems and thus substantiate the market growth.

Different industries and businesses have different models of ERP to facilitate business applications. Banking and finance companies use financial management ERP systems that are integrated with the core business systems like core banking, and core insurance.

For commercial businesses, functions like financial management, warehouse management, purchasing, and sales management are important sectors that ERP may aid. Other advantages supporting the demand for ERP include managing personnel effectively, clear processes, eliminating duplication of work, quality control, project management, etc.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Vietnam ERP market.

  • IBM Vietnam Company

  • SAP Vietnam

  • Oracle Vietnam Pte Ltd

  • Sage Software Asia Pte Ltd

  • Microsoft Vietnam

  • Infor Vietnam Inc

  • Epicor Software Vietnam Company Limited

  • ESI Services Vietnam Co., Ltd

  • Workday, Inc.

  • Syspro Software Company

Report Scope:

Vietnam ERP Market, By Component:

  • Software

  • Services

Vietnam ERP Market, By Deployment Type:

  • On-Premises

  • Cloud

Vietnam ERP Market, By Function:

  • Finance

  • Human Resource

  • Customer Management

  • Inventory Management

  • Supply Chain

  • Others

Vietnam ERP Market, By End User:

  • Manufacturing

  • BFSI

  • Healthcare

  • Retail

  • Government & Utilities

  • IT & Telecom

  • Others

Vietnam ERP Market, By Enterprise:

  • Medium

  • Large

  • Small

Vietnam ERP Market, By Region:

  • Northern Region

  • Central Region

  • Southern Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nasea9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vietnam-enterprise-resource-planning-erp-market-report-2023-expanding-applications-of-erp-facilitating-market-growth---competition-forecast--opportunities-2027-301757081.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • AMC Stock Soars as Hearing Risks Delaying APE Conversion

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. common stock surged 23% after a Delaware court said it will hold a preliminary injunction hearing on April 27, signaling a highly anticipated conversion between the shares and preferred units may take longer than expected.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • JPMorgan Says Quants to Sell $50 Billion of Stocks If Chart Test Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- After fueling the big Wall Street rebound, trend-following quants now look poised to offload stocks if the S&P 500 falls below a key technical threshold, warns JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-

  • Luminar (LAZR) Q4 Earnings Preview: High Costs to Mar Margins

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Luminar's (LAZR) Q4 loss per share and revenues is pegged at 22 cents and $12.9 million, respectively.

  • Why Warren Buffett’s Letter Was Such a Big Disappointment

    Every year, investors await Warren Buffett’s annual shareholder letter with excitement, hoping for the insights and flair that make it a must-read. The eagerly anticipated missive released Saturday didn’t address some key issues, including the slowdown in stock buybacks at Berkshire Hathaway the troubles at Geico, and succession. The stake is now worth $24 billion, well above Berkshire’s cost of $1.3 billion.

  • ‘We are going to be living with inflation,’ warns BlackRock, offering this advice to investors

    Here's how BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, is bracing for the economic damage it expects to result from high interest rates.

  • Charlie Javice, the 30-year-old Frank founder accused of fraud, says Jamie Dimon took a personal interest in her $175 million acquisition

    The young founder hits back at the bank in new filings, alleging JPMorgan should have known what it was buying. Javice is demanding a trial by jury.

  • CBS '60 Minutes' Gaffe Turns FDA Headlights On Diabetes and Weight Loss Drug Stock

    Growth stock Novo Nordisk is showing strength after FDA approval of breakthrough oral drug for type 2 diabetes. Shares are in a base.

  • Warren Buffett Stock Falls On Earnings Miss; Hikes Dividend 38%

    Occidental Petroleum missed fourth-quarter earnings estimates late Monday. OXY dropped after the close.

  • Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -196.88% and 7.47%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • NVDA Stock In Buy Zone As Top Funds Drive AI, Metaverse Demand

    With AI and the metaverse driving demand for Nvidia among top mutual funds, NVDA stock is in buy zone after soaring on earnings.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Pivots on Nvidia and Buys Shares

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has stumbled 45% during the past year but has rebounded 24% so far this year.

  • Ready Capital (RC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Ready Capital (RC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.44% and 44.40%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Elon Musk Climbs Back to the Top of the World

    Elon Musk has recovered his title of richest man in the world that he had taken away in mid-December by the French businessman Bernard Arnault. Arnault, 73, is chief executive of the French luxury-goods giant LVMH , owner of prestigious brands like Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, and Veuve Clicquot Champagne. The French tycoon took first place from Musk on Dec. 13.

  • 8 Sinking Stocks Wipe The Smirks Off Millennials' Faces

    Millennial investors might think investing is easy and "stocks only go up." But a few of their popular holdings are sinking fast.

  • Two Beaten-Down Energy Stocks See Big Insider Buys

    ConocoPhillips and Devon are in the red so far this year after boffo runs in 2022. Company insiders just bought up large blocks of shares.

  • Buy the 10% Dip in Microsoft Stock? Check the Chart for Support.

    Microsoft stock has pulled back more than 10% in the past two weeks. Is that a deep enough dip to buy?

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These Solar Stocks — Here’s Why You Should Follow

    Supply chain snags have been the bane of many industries over the last couple of years and you can add the solar segment to the list of those affected. That said, while costs of solar materials have seesawed as a result, that hasn’t affected demand, which last year increased significantly and is expected to further rise this year. The industry also stands to gain from supportive policies such as those included in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Additionally, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and t