Vietnam: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2023

This database (excel) product covers the Vietnam data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 25 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 8 upcoming data centers

Location covered: Binh Duong Province, Da Nang, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2022)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing

I. Quarter Rack (1/4)

II. Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

III. Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Vietnam is witnessing around 10% increase in investments in 2022 compared to 2021 due to investments from colocation providers such as, NTT Global Data Centers, HTC Telecom International, Edge Centres, and Data Center First.

FPT Telecom, CMC Telecommunication Infrastructure Corporation (CMC Telecom), Viettel, NTT Global Data Centers, VNTT, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), Telehouse Vietnam, and HTC Telecom International (ECODC) are some of the major data center service providers that operate data centers in the country.

In terms of geography, more than 80% of the installed IT Capacity is contributed by Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (25 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Hanoi Tower Data Center or Da Nang Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (8 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Story continues

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

FPT Telecom, Viettel IDC, CMC Telecom, HTC Telecom International (ECODC), VNPT, VNTT, NTT + VNPT (Global Data Service JSC), Telehouse+KDDI+FPT, Hanel-CSF, Edge Centres, DTS Telecom.

TARGET AUDIENCE

1. Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

2. Data center Construction Contractors

3. Data center Infrastructure Providers

4. New Entrants

5. Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

6. Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

8. Explore the Publisher's Comprehensive Portfolio

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

FPT Telecom

Viettel IDC

CMC Telecom

HTC Telecom International (ECODC)

VNPT

VNTT

NTT + VNPT (Global Data Service JSC)

Telehouse+KDDI+FPT

Hanel-CSF

Edge Centres

DTS Telecom.

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xnz4bn

