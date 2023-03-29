U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.25
    +15.75 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,697.00
    +109.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,772.25
    +39.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,775.20
    +10.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.63
    +0.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.30
    -4.20 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0840
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    +0.0360 (+1.02%)
     

  • Vix

    19.97
    -0.63 (-3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2326
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6930
    +0.8180 (+0.63%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,399.91
    +360.48 (+1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    601.24
    +358.56 (+147.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,625.99
    +107.74 (+0.39%)
     

Vietnam’s GDP Growth Eases in First Quarter as Exports Slump

Nguyen Dieu Tu Uyen
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s economic growth decelerated more than expected in the first quarter as exports slumped.

Gross domestic product rose 3.32% in the three months to March compared to a year earlier, slowing from 5.92% reported in the last quarter of 2022, according to estimates released by the General Statistics Office on Wednesday. That compares with the median estimate for a 4.8% expansion in a Bloomberg survey and below all the seven forecasts.

Vietnam’s trade-reliant economy is taking a hit as tighter monetary policies globally dampen demand for goods, with the nation’s exports contracting in four of the past six months. That mirrors a trend in Asian export powerhouses, including South Korea and Taiwan, that have posted weak export figures in recent months, in part because China’s reopening has yet to generate a boost in demand.

To limit the damage, Vietnam’s central bank this month cut a key interest rate to help lower cost of funds for banks, and in turn reduce lending rates.

Vietnam targets 2023 exports growth of about 6%, compared to 10.5% last year, according to a government statement last month, citing deputy trade minister Do Thang Hai.

Other key details from the release:

  • Exports fell 14.8% in March from a year earlier

  • Consumer prices rose 3.35% in March from a year earlier; the government aims to cap inflation at 4.5% this year

--With assistance from John Boudreau, Nguyen Xuan Quynh, Nguyen Kieu Giang, Mai Ngoc Chau, Cecilia Yap and Tomoko Sato.

